Arqams Academy Inc

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Arqams Academy Inc

About this shop

Arqam 3D Prints

Cute Octopus item
Cute Octopus
$5

A cute 3D printed octopus with fully articulated tentacles that flex and move.

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Skinny Sneaky Snake item
Skinny Sneaky Snake
$10

A flexible 3D printed snake with smooth articulated movement and realistic detail.

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Flexible Hangry Shark item
Flexible Hangry Shark
$5

A fully articulated 3D printed shark with flexible movement and sharp detail.

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Spiky Flying Dragon item
Spiky Flying Dragon
$10

A unique 3D printed dragon designed with movable joints and spiky spine detail.

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Salat Sutrah item
Salat Sutrah
$20

A beautifully 3D printed Islamic sutrah with intricate geometric lattice design. Perfect for prayer

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