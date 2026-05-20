Arqam 3D Prints

About this shop
A cute 3D printed octopus with fully articulated tentacles that flex and move.
A flexible 3D printed snake with smooth articulated movement and realistic detail.
A fully articulated 3D printed shark with flexible movement and sharp detail.
A unique 3D printed dragon designed with movable joints and spiky spine detail.
A beautifully 3D printed Islamic sutrah with intricate geometric lattice design. Perfect for prayer
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