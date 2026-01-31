Camas Cub Scout Pack 424

Camas Cub Scout Pack 424

Arrow of Light Crossover Awards

Arrow of Light Award Arrow
$37

The standard award arrow. It will look similar to the image, but the specific colored bands on the shaft will reflect your scouts' achievements.

Upgrade: "Bone" Hawkeye Head
$12

Upgrade the arrow point to a bone color plastic, installed and wrapped with artificial sinew.

Upgrade: Hiker Head
$12

Upgrade the arrow point to black plastic, installed and wrapped with artificial sinew.

Translusent, obsidian like.

Upgrade: Ranger Head
$12

Upgrade the arrow point to metal, installed and wrapped with artificial sinew.

Add-on: Natural Barred Turkey Feather Embellishment
$10

Purchase an additional embellishment for the arrow of natural turkey barred feather

A variety of all natural material beads - wood, glass, horn and shell

on a leather lace.

Can hang vertically easily with one small nail or better yet, a sewing machine needle.

Add-on: Blue & Yellow Natural Turkey Feather Embellishment
$9

Purchase an additional embellishment for the arrow of wooden beads on leather lace.

