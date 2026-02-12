Arrowhead Elementary Carnival Silent Auction - 2026

Books #1-4 of the I Survived graphic novel book series. This set includes:





I Survived the Sinking of the Titanic, 1912 (I Survived Graphic Novel #1): George Calder must be the luckiest kid alive— he and his little sister, Phoebe, are sailing with their aunt on the Titanic, the greatest ship ever built! But one night while George is off exploring, a terrible boom shakes the entire boat. George has always gotten out of trouble before. Can he survive this nightmare?





I Survived the Shark Attacks of 1916 (I Survived Graphic Novel #2): Chet Roscow is finally feeling at home in his uncle's little New Jersey town. He has three new friends, and they love cooling off in the creek on hot summer days. One afternoon, Chet spots a gray fin in the creek, but it must be his imagination— It's impossible he's about to come face-to-face with a killer shark... right?





I Survived the Nazi Invasion, 1944 (I Survived Graphic Novel #3): It's been years since the Nazis invaded Max Rosen's home country of Poland. All the Jewish people, including Max's fam­ily, have been forced to live in a ghetto. One day, Max and his sister, Zena, make a dar­ing escape into the nearby forest, where they are rescued by Jewish resistance fighters. But soon, grenades are falling all around them. Can Max and Zena survive the fallout of the Nazi invasion?





I Survived the Attacks of September 11, 2001 (I Survived Graphic Novel #4): Hoping to get some advice from his firefighter uncle, eleven-year-old Lucas skips school one beautiful September morning and takes the train into Manhattan. But just as Lucas arrives at his the firehouse, everything changes— and nothing will ever be the same again.