Arrowhead Elementary Carnival Silent Auction - 2026

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The complete collection of Kazu Kibuishi's #1 New York Times bestselling Amulet series!:
After tragedy strikes their family, Emily and Navin move with their mother into the old, mysterious home of their great-grandfather. On their first night in the strange house, Emily and Navin's mom is kidnapped by a tentacled creature. Determined to rescue her, Emily and Navin are led into a world of robots, talking animals, flying ships, new friends... and enemies. Emily learns that she is a Stonekeeper and essential to the survival of this world, and that her incredible story is only just beginning.
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Take fort building to thrilling new levels of fun with the 225-piece Epic Fort Building Kit! Easily build indoor forts with endless configurations thanks to Flex-Tech hubs that hold the poles tight and flex. Kids can build tents, castles, and even dome-shaped forts!
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Books #1-4 of the I Survived graphic novel book series. This set includes:
I Survived the Sinking of the Titanic, 1912 (I Survived Graphic Novel #1): George Calder must be the luckiest kid alive— he and his little sister, Phoebe, are sailing with their aunt on the Titanic, the greatest ship ever built! But one night while George is off exploring, a terrible boom shakes the entire boat. George has always gotten out of trouble before. Can he survive this nightmare?
I Survived the Shark Attacks of 1916 (I Survived Graphic Novel #2): Chet Roscow is finally feeling at home in his uncle's little New Jersey town. He has three new friends, and they love cooling off in the creek on hot summer days. One afternoon, Chet spots a gray fin in the creek, but it must be his imagination— It's impossible he's about to come face-to-face with a killer shark... right?
I Survived the Nazi Invasion, 1944 (I Survived Graphic Novel #3): It's been years since the Nazis invaded Max Rosen's home country of Poland. All the Jewish people, including Max's family, have been forced to live in a ghetto. One day, Max and his sister, Zena, make a daring escape into the nearby forest, where they are rescued by Jewish resistance fighters. But soon, grenades are falling all around them. Can Max and Zena survive the fallout of the Nazi invasion?
I Survived the Attacks of September 11, 2001 (I Survived Graphic Novel #4): Hoping to get some advice from his firefighter uncle, eleven-year-old Lucas skips school one beautiful September morning and takes the train into Manhattan. But just as Lucas arrives at his the firehouse, everything changes— and nothing will ever be the same again.
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Cozy up to a good book with this basket made for the book lover in all of us. Use the $25 Barnes & Noble gift card to pick up a good book. Don't forget your reusable tote bag! Once your home curl up with your cute socks and blanket. The magnetic book marks are perfect to hold your spot and the basket makes a convenient spot to store your to-be-reads and currently-readings!
Includes:
--$25 Barnes & Noble gift card
--"There's no such thing as too many books" reusable tote bag
--"Do not disturb, I'm reading" socks
--"Just one more chapter" cozy blanket
--12-pack of magnetic bookmarks
--"To be read" storage basket
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Pack up your beach bag for a fun day at the pool or beach! Settle into a beach chair in comfort using silicone bands to keep your towel from slipping. Pop your phone into the waterproof phone pouch to keep it safe while you document the memories. Keep the family entertained with a selection of pool and beach toys. When the day is through, use the wet bag to separate the wet suits from everything else.
Includes:
--Mesh beach bag
--6-pack of towel bands to secure towels to chairs
--2-pack of waterproof phone pouches
--Uno Splash
--Dive rings and sticks
--Collapsible bucket with molds and scoops
--Skip balls and disc
--2-pack beach balls
--Sand & snow brick mold
--1 reusable wet bag
Starting bid
Get set to jet with these travel goodies. Load your new toiletry bag into your packed suitcase that's tagged with a colorful luggage tag, then weigh it with your digital luggage scale so you are sure to avoid those hefty heavy bag fees. Next stow your handy cable organizer in your carry on backpack, then head to the airport knowing you are ready to go!
Includes:
--Bagsmart toiletry bag with hanging hook
--8-pack silicone luggage tags
--Digital luggage scale
--Cable organizer pouch
--Carry-on backpack
Starting bid
Pamper yourself, or your favorite guy, with a $100 Hammer & Nails gift card! Then, keep the self-care going at home with a selection of manly soaps, nail kit, and back scratcher. Stow your new goodies (and then some!) in a new toiletry bag!
Includes:
--$100 Hammer & Nails gift card
--3-pack Dr. Squatch Natural Men's Bar Soap in Birchwood Breeze, Fresh Falls, and Wood Barrel Bourbon
--Men's nail care set
--Extendable, double pole back scratcher
--Bagsmart toiletry bag in black
Starting bid
Get set for spring with some new gardening essentials! A kneeling pad to keep you comfy while you use your new garden tool set to plant your organic vegetable seeds. Once your plants get going, use the basket to hold your harvest!
Includes:
--Extra thick kneeling pad
--Fiskars 3-in-1 garden tool set
--10-pack certified organic vegetable seeds
--Mesh garden harvest basket
Starting bid
Who doesn't love homemade popcorn! Whether it's a movie night or your caught up in a good book it makes a yummy accompaniment. Craft your own at home with your own microwave popcorn popper and a selection of seasonings. Load the snack onto your snack tray along with a cold drink and you're ready to go!
Includes:
--Orville Redenbacker's popcorn kernals
--HotPop silicone microwave popcorn popper
--8-pack Kernel Season's popcorn seasonings
--Wooden "Movie Night" snack tray
Starting bid
In need of a little self-care? Relax in the shower with aromatherapy shower steamers. Or if a bath is more your thing, relax in one with your Soothe and Sleep epsom salts. Then pop on a spa headband and choose from a selection of Korean skin care masks. Use your nail kit for a little at home manicure and take some time to complete your gratitude journal. And when you're ready to venture out, treat yourself with a trip to Peyton & Peppy and Rush Bowls in Evan's Farm!
Includes:
--18-pack aromatherapy shower steamers
--6-pack shower steamers
--Dr. Teal's Soothe & Sleep epsom salts
--2-pack spa headbands
--10-piece Korean mask set - face, hand, foot, and nails
--Manicure nail care set
--Women's undated daily gratitude journal
--$50 Peyton & Peppy gift card
--$40 Rush Bowls gift card
Starting bid
Bring the family together with this selection of games! Suitable for a range of ages, this basket is sure to provide family fun for many years.
Includes:
--Do You Really Know Your Family? A Fun Family Game Filled with Conversation Starters and Challenges
--5 Second Rule Quick Play Mini Game - 100 Questions
--Tower Stack, the Head-to-Head Stack and Balance Game
--Uno Teams, the classic game players know and love but played in teams of two!
--Ravensburger Disney Villainous - Sugar & Spite Strategy Board Game, family-friendly Disney Multi-player game
--Dragonwood, a game of dice & daring
--Clue, mystery board game
--The Game of Things - answer the prompts with the funniest thing you can think of!
Starting bid
Is crafting your self-care language? If yes, then this basket is for you!
Includes:
--Mindfulness Patterns coloring book
--Color & Frame coloring book
--80-color dual-tip alcohol markers - high quality permanent art markers
--The Woobles learn to crochet kit
--12-piece diamond art magnet kit
--Paint by number painting kit
Starting bid
With summer coming, get ready with some screen-free activities to keep the kids entertained!
Includes:
--Bluey coloring book
--Cozy Vibes coloring book
--Crayola epic book of awesome coloring book
--50-color pack of Crayola twistable colored pencils
--Paint by Sticker book
--Kid's craft scissors
--260-piece glitter foam stickers
--Assorted adhesive jewels
--42-pieces felt sheets
--55-rolls Washi tape
--3-pack silicone mats to protect your surfaces
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This item is for Corwin parents & family
Two front row seats to 5th grade graduation in May!
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This item is for Curtis parents & family
Two front row seats to 5th grade graduation in May!
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This item is for Turner parents & family
Two front row seats to 5th grade graduation in May!
Starting bid
This item is for Works parents & family
Two front row seats to 5th grade graduation in May!
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One week of Sandlot Camp!
"Unlike most camps that focus on only one activity, we play a variety of games, take field trips, and fully engage every camper in character-building experiences that will instill confidence and teach life lessons. That's right, this is NOT a baseball camp! We are also not a glorified "recess" style camp that simply supervises the campers as they play. Our days are highly structured with lesson plans involving activities which are designed to elicit specific outcomes for kids K-8th Grade, using activities that have an amped-up, outdoor, Phys. Ed. class feel!!! Our days are HIGHLY PHYSICALLY ACTIVE and COMPETITIVE, so campers should be ready to play outdoors in the summer sun, heat, and humidity! By definition, a Sandlot is "a piece of unoccupied land used by children for games.” We run camp at Alum Creek Church, right next to the school! Similar to the popular movie that our camp is often associated with, we want our campers to build new friendships and grow as individuals through summer fun! Camp Director and "Coaches" include licensed teachers with extensive experience both teaching and coaching sports. Our activities help level the playing field and prove every camper's value (brains and/or brawn) to their team!
Each camp is Monday-Friday from 9:00 AM - 3:45 PM (drop-off = 9:00-9:15 AM and pick-up = 3:45-4:00 PM)."
Starting bid
Graphic novels #1-8 in the Baby Sitters Little Sister series.
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Attend Olentangy Education Foundation's premier event, held each year at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium. OEF's mission "is to enhance the educational experience of every Olentangy student through innovative classroom grants."
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!