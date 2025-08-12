Arrowhead Elementary PTA

Offered by

Arrowhead Elementary PTA

About this shop

Arrowhead Elementary PTA's CLEARANCE Shop

Patriot Era Hoodie - Adult XS item
Patriot Era Hoodie - Adult XS item
Patriot Era Hoodie - Adult XS
$20

"In my Patriots Era" print on the back and "3V" on front. Originally $40 last year. Size Adult XS

Patriot Era Hoodie - Adult XL item
Patriot Era Hoodie - Adult XL item
Patriot Era Hoodie - Adult XL
$20

"In my Patriots Era" print on the back and "3V" on front. Originally $40 last year. Size Adult XL

Patriot Era Hoodie - Adult XXL item
Patriot Era Hoodie - Adult XXL item
Patriot Era Hoodie - Adult XXL
$20

"In my Patriots Era" print on the back and "3V" on front. Originally $40 last year. Size Adult 2XL

3V Patriots Youth Small Dark Gray Hoodie item
3V Patriots Youth Small Dark Gray Hoodie
$15

Dark gray pigment dyed hoodie with 3V patriots logo on front. Originally $35. Youth Small

3V Patriots Youth Medium Dark Gray Hoodie item
3V Patriots Youth Medium Dark Gray Hoodie
$15

Dark gray pigment dyed hoodie with 3V patriots logo on front. Originally $35. Youth Medium

3V Patriots Youth XL Dark Gray Hoodie item
3V Patriots Youth XL Dark Gray Hoodie
$15

Dark gray pigment dyed hoodie with 3V patriots logo on front. Originally $35. Youth XL

Arrowhead Burnout Hoodie Green Letters - Youth Small item
Arrowhead Burnout Hoodie Green Letters - Youth Small
$15

Tie dye burnout hoodie with Arrowhead written in green and yellow on the front. Each sweatshirt is dyed separately so colors may vary. Size up because these run small!! Originally $35. Size Youth Small

Arrowhead Burnout Hoodie Green Letters - Youth Medium item
Arrowhead Burnout Hoodie Green Letters - Youth Medium
$15

Tie dye burnout hoodie with Arrowhead written in green and yellow on the front. Each sweatshirt is dyed separately so colors may vary. Size up because these run small!! Originally $35. Size Youth Medium

Arrowhead Burnout Hoodie White Letters - Youth Small item
Arrowhead Burnout Hoodie White Letters - Youth Small
$15

Tie dye burnout hoodie with Arrowhead written in white on the front. Each sweatshirt is dyed separately so colors may vary. Size up because these run small!! Originally $35. Size Youth Small

Arrowhead Burnout Hoodie White Letters - Youth Medium item
Arrowhead Burnout Hoodie White Letters - Youth Medium
$15

Tie dye burnout hoodie with Arrowhead written in white on the front. Each sweatshirt is dyed separately so colors may vary. Size up because these run small!! Originally $35. Size Youth Medium

Arrowhead Burnout Hoodie - Youth Large item
Arrowhead Burnout Hoodie - Youth Large
$15

Tie dye burnout hoodie with Arrowhead written in white on the front. Each sweatshirt is dyed separately so colors may vary. Size up because these run small!! Originally $35. Size Youth Large

Arrowhead Burnout Hoodie - Youth XL item
Arrowhead Burnout Hoodie - Youth XL
$15

Tie dye burnout hoodie with Arrowhead written in white on the front. Each sweatshirt is dyed separately so colors may vary. Size up because these run small!! Originally $35. Size Youth XL

Arrowhead Burnout Hoodie - Adult Small item
Arrowhead Burnout Hoodie - Adult Small
$15

Tie dye burnout hoodie with Arrowhead written in white on the front. Each sweatshirt is dyed separately so colors may vary. Size up because these run small!! Originally $40. Size Adult Small

Arrowhead Gray Hoodie - Youth Large item
Arrowhead Gray Hoodie - Youth Large
$15

Gray champion hoodie. Size Youth Large. Originally $35

Arrowhead Gray Hoodie - Adult Medium item
Arrowhead Gray Hoodie - Adult Medium
$15

Gray champion hoodie. Size Adult Medium. Originally $40

Arrowhead Gray Hoodie - Adult Large item
Arrowhead Gray Hoodie - Adult Large
$15

Gray champion hoodie. Size Adult Large. Originally $40

Arrowhead Gray Hoodie - Adult XL item
Arrowhead Gray Hoodie - Adult XL
$15

Gray champion hoodie. Size Adult XL. Originally $40

Arrowhead Gray Hoodie - Adult XXL item
Arrowhead Gray Hoodie - Adult XXL
$15

Gray champion hoodie. Size Adult 2XL. Originally $40

Arrowhead Gray Hoodie - Adult XXXL item
Arrowhead Gray Hoodie - Adult XXXL
$15

Gray champion hoodie. Size Adult 3XL. Originally $40

Arrowhead Tie Dye Hoodie - Youth Small item
Arrowhead Tie Dye Hoodie - Youth Small
$20

Tie dye hoodie with Arrowhead written in white on the front. Each sweatshirt is dyed separately so colors may vary. Originally $35. Size Youth Small

Arrowhead Tie Dye Hoodie - Youth XL item
Arrowhead Tie Dye Hoodie - Youth XL
$20

Tie dye hoodie with Arrowhead written in white on the front. Each sweatshirt is dyed separately so colors may vary. Originally $35. Size Youth XL

Youth Large Pigment Dyed Green Arrowhead Hoodie item
Youth Large Pigment Dyed Green Arrowhead Hoodie
$15

Green pigment dyed hoodie with Arrowhead written in yellow on the front. Originally $35. Size Youth Large

Adult Small Green Pigment Dyed Arrowhead Hoodie item
Adult Small Green Pigment Dyed Arrowhead Hoodie
$15

Green pigment dyed hoodie with Arrowhead written in white on the front. Originally $40. Size Adult Small

Adult Medium Green Pigment Dyed Arrowhead Hoodie item
Adult Medium Green Pigment Dyed Arrowhead Hoodie
$15

Green pigment dyed hoodie with Arrowhead written in white on the front. Originally $40. Size Adult Medium

Adult Large Green Pigment Dyed Arrowhead Hoodie item
Adult Large Green Pigment Dyed Arrowhead Hoodie
$15

Green pigment dyed hoodie with Arrowhead written in white on the front. Originally $40. Size Adult Large

Adult XL Green Pigment Dyed Arrowhead Hoodie item
Adult XL Green Pigment Dyed Arrowhead Hoodie
$15

Green pigment dyed hoodie with Arrowhead written in white on the front. Originally $40. Size Adult XL

Adult XXL Green Pigment Dyed Arrowhead Hoodie item
Adult XXL Green Pigment Dyed Arrowhead Hoodie
$15

Green pigment dyed hoodie with Arrowhead written in white on the front. Originally $40. Size Adult 2XL

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!