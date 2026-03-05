Arrowhead Elementary Spring Flower Sale

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10" planter.
6-pack of assorted veggie plants - 2 tomato, 2 pepper, 1 cucumber, 1 squash
6-pack of assorted herb plants - basil, thyme, rosemary, cilantro, dill, parsley
Quart size.
Quart size.
12" planter; sunny yellow with bold red and cool blue/white accents.
Picture is for illustrative purposes only.
12" planter; multicolor burst with bold red and cool blue accents.
Picture is for illustrative purposes only.
12" planter; soft beach brights in purple, coral, and pink accents.
Picture is for illustrative purposes only.
12" planter; classic red‑white‑blue trio.
Picture is for illustrative purposes only.
10" planter.
6‑pack of marigold plants - 3 gold, 3 orange
Quart size.
14" planter.
Picture is for illustrative purposes only.
4" planter.
Learn to arrange your own planter! Includes approximately 6 plants.
Planter included. Please feel free to bring your own if you have a specific one you'd like to use, approximately 16-20" in diameter.
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