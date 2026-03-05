Arrowhead Elementary PTO

Offered by

Arrowhead Elementary PTO

About this shop

Arrowhead Elementary Spring Flower Sale

Hanging Fern item
Hanging Fern
$22.50

10" planter.

Veggie Medley item
Veggie Medley
$22.50

6-pack of assorted veggie plants - 2 tomato, 2 pepper, 1 cucumber, 1 squash

Herb Medley item
Herb Medley
$22.50

6-pack of assorted herb plants - basil, thyme, rosemary, cilantro, dill, parsley

Perennial – Deep Lavender item
Perennial – Deep Lavender
$7.50

Quart size.

Perennial - Coneflower item
Perennial - Coneflower
$7.50

Quart size.

"Sunburst Blast" Hanging Basket item
"Sunburst Blast" Hanging Basket
$38

12" planter; sunny yellow with bold red and cool blue/white accents.


Picture is for illustrative purposes only.

"Cotton Candy Carnival" Hanging Basket item
"Cotton Candy Carnival" Hanging Basket
$38

12" planter; multicolor burst with bold red and cool blue accents.


Picture is for illustrative purposes only.

"Make Your Mom Blush" Hanging Basket item
"Make Your Mom Blush" Hanging Basket
$38

12" planter; soft beach brights in purple, coral, and pink accents.


Picture is for illustrative purposes only.

"Red White & Bloom" Hanging Basket item
"Red White & Bloom" Hanging Basket
$38

12" planter; classic red‑white‑blue trio.


Picture is for illustrative purposes only.

Hanging Begonia Basket item
Hanging Begonia Basket
$22.50

10" planter.

Marigold Gold/Orange item
Marigold Gold/Orange
$12.50

6‑pack of marigold plants - 3 gold, 3 orange

Lantana item
Lantana
$7.50

Quart size.

Front porch planter item
Front porch planter
$45

14" planter.


Picture is for illustrative purposes only.

Pothos item
Pothos
$10.50

4" planter.

Make-your-own Planter Class item
Make-your-own Planter Class
$62.50

Learn to arrange your own planter! Includes approximately 6 plants.


Planter included. Please feel free to bring your own if you have a specific one you'd like to use, approximately 16-20" in diameter.

Add a donation for Arrowhead Elementary PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!