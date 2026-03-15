Arrowhead Football 2026 Golf Outing Auction

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If you are not on-site at Ironwood, please contact Shannon Foley (262-443-9141) to arrange a pick-up of your items.
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The future of Arrowhead Football is now. Are there any future Hall of Famers on this helmet? Signed today by members of the 2026 Football team. Donated by: Arrowhead Football FMV: Priceless
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One of the top auction items every year! Pick your preferred spot for viewing the 2026 graduation ceremony. No waiting in line or arriving extra early - your spots will be reserved! You are offered First Pick on a Set of 8 graduation seats. Place your bid now so the best seats in the stadium are yours! Donated By: Arrowhead High School FMV: $800
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Give your student the gift of convenience with a VIP Parking Pass at AHS North campus. Front row parking assures that your student will be on time for class every day and will also be able to avoid the traffic jam after school. Parking valid for 2026-2027 school year and includes the cost of an AHS parking pass. Donated by: Arrowhead High School FMV: Parking pass - $210 Convenience - Priceless
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Stay warm in the fall weather and watch Arrowhead football action from the comfort of a skybox at Taraska Stadium. Enjoy your choice of any football game played during the 2026 Fall season. Up to 12 guests. Donated By: Arrowhead High School Activities Department FMV: $500
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Give your kids the ultimate game day memory! This certificate grants 2 kids (4th grade & under) the chance to participate in an exclusive Warhawks Football Fans of the Game experience during the 2026 season. Experience Includes: *Official Field Pass Lanyard *Run out of the tunnel with the team *Stand with the team during the National Anthem *Sideline access for the first half *Personalized halftime announcement *Photo and names on the scoreboard *A once-in-a-lifetime memory for your future Warhawks! Estimated Value: Priceless
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Admission to all regular season athletic events for the 2026-27 school year. Be a fan at football, basketball, hockey and more. Donated by: Arrowhead High School Activities Department FMV: $150 ($75 each)
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