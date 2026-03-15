Arrowhead Football 2026 Golf Outing Auction

Get the party started with this Igloo cooler fully loaded with top-shelf spirits! Perfect for your next tailgate, backyard BBQ, or celebration, this cooler is packed with a spirited variety of popular liquors to please every palate. Includes favorites such as: *RumChata *Fireball *Tito’s Handmade Vodka *Grey Goose Vodka *Jameson Irish Whiskey *Patrón Tequila *Jägermeister *Captain Morgan Rum *Bourbon *Baileys Irish Cream ...and more surprises tucked inside! Whether you're restocking your bar or gifting it to a party host, this is one cool prize that everyone will be eyeing. Estimated Value: $600.00 Donated by Diane Drummy, Prestige Real Estate

Get the party started with this Igloo cooler fully loaded with top-shelf spirits! Perfect for your next tailgate, backyard BBQ, or celebration, this cooler is packed with a spirited variety of popular liquors to please every palate. Includes favorites such as: *RumChata *Fireball *Tito’s Handmade Vodka *Grey Goose Vodka *Jameson Irish Whiskey *Patrón Tequila *Jägermeister *Captain Morgan Rum *Bourbon *Baileys Irish Cream ...and more surprises tucked inside! Whether you're restocking your bar or gifting it to a party host, this is one cool prize that everyone will be eyeing. Estimated Value: $600.00 Donated by Diane Drummy, Prestige Real Estate

More details...