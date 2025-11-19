Arrowhead Union High School Pto

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Arrowhead Union High School Pto

About this shop

Arrowhead High School PTO

T-shirt - Medium item
T-shirt - Medium
$20

Gilden brand unisex 100% cotton t-shirt

Model: @lily.schulz23

Designer: @rylie.gagnon


T-shirt - Large item
T-shirt - Large
$20

Gilden brand unisex 100% cotton t-shirt

Model: @lily.schulz23

Designer: @rylie.gagnon


T-shirt - XL item
T-shirt - XL
$20

Gilden brand unisex 100% cotton t-shirt

Model: @lily.schulz23

Designer: @rylie.gagnon


Sweatshirt - Large item
Sweatshirt - Large
$30

Crewneck in white

Sweatshirt - Medium item
Sweatshirt - Medium
$30

Crewneck in white

Grey Hoody - Small item
Grey Hoody - Small
$35

Hoody - Small

Grey Hoody - Medium item
Grey Hoody - Medium
$35

Hoody - Medium

Grey Hoody - 2XL item
Grey Hoody - 2XL
$35

Hoody

White Hoody - 2XL item
White Hoody - 2XL
$35

Hoody

Tumbler item
Tumbler
$20

Stainless Steel Tumbler with Lid; 20oz; Double wall vacuum insulated travel mug.

Made of high-grade 304 18/8 food grade stainless steel, rust and lead free.

Equipped with a splash-proof cover and drinking hole on the top.

Fits in most car cup holders.


NOTE: Handwash Only

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