Arrowhead Lacrosse Club Inc's Silent Auction Ending 4/4/2025

Mystery basket of Lacrosse related stuff for 1 lucky bidder
Home Wine Sampling
$50
3 Nights on the Vegas Strip
$600
Embark on a thrilling Las Vegas escape with a 3-night stay for two at the winner's choice of hotels on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Immerse yourself in the dazzling lights, world-class entertainment, and vibrant energy.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of hotels in Las Vegas.
- Choose from hotels detailed in the link below.
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the hotel's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Most resorts charge an additional fee at check-in (around $40/night), as well as a refundable deposit. View valid hotels, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32819
Beat the Heat - Summer Escape to Lake Dillon Colorado
$180
Get 3 night stay in 2 bed 2 bath condo on Lake Dillon in Summit County Colorado. Enjoy the cool weather away from the Phoenix Heat. Travel not provided, dates subject to availability, most holidays are excluded. Contact Owner Host to determine dates that work for your trip.
2 Nights Golf Trip Resort Stay
$450
Escape to your choice of golf resorts throughout the continental US, where world-class fairways and stunning scenery await. Whether you seek relaxation or championship-level play, this getaway promises the perfect blend of leisure and excitement.
INCLUDES:
- 2 nights in your choice of golf resorts located all over the continental US
- Choose from resorts detailed in the link below
- Destinations include Arizona, Florida, Michigan, and more!
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption
This package does not include greens fees. Traveler is responsible for booking their golf after certificate redemption. There is no requirement to purchase golf to redeem.
Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T21022
Private in Home Dinner for 8
$300
4 Course in Home dinner
Date to be mutually agreed upon
Must be used within 1 calendar year December Excluded
$1400 Value
See more about the chef at
adventurechefaz.com
3-Night Getaway to Scottsdale & More!
$700
Indulge in a 3-night escape to the winner's choice of Scottsdale, Tucson, or another top Arizona destination. Whether it's the red rock allure, the vibrant cultural scene, or the desert charm, bid now for a personalized Southwestern retreat. Unwind, explore, and immerse yourself in the beauty of your chosen destination.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of hotels in Scottsdale or another top Arizona destination.
- Choose from hotels detailed in the link below.
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the resort's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32894
Wake Surf or Boat time at Lake Pleasant
$60
Win 4 hours of Wake Surf, Wakeboard, or Tubing on 2021 Supra SA450 boat on Lake Pleasant with a Captain & Surf Instructor. Boat seats up to 11 guests.
2 Nights in Palm Springs
$600
Bask in the sun-soaked allure of Palm Springs with a 2-night retreat for two at the winner's choice of resorts. From luxurious spas to vibrant landscapes, Palm Springs blends relaxation and desert sophistication.
INCLUDES:
- 2 nights in your choice of resorts in the Palm Springs area.
- Choose from resorts detailed in the link below.
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at resort's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemptin.
Some resorts charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32891
Great Room Escape Tempe $50 Gift Voucher
$10
Great Room Escape is a fully interactive and immersive experience unlike anything you have ever done before.
Up to 12 participants enter a room and have one hour to escape. Clues and riddles hidden throughout the room provide the tools necessary to meet this objective. As the clock ticks down and the pressure mounts, can you stay calm, and can you escape!
ALL EXPERIENCES ARE IN PRIVATE ROOMS
ESCAPE WITH YOUR FRIENDS AND NO ONE ELSE
This gift voucher can be used for any future booking at Great Room Escape Tempe:
3268 1625 W University Dr #122, Tempe, AZ 85281
Kelce and Taylor Swift Framed Photo
$20
Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Framed
Audio Greeting to YOU from a Star Wars Actor & Hand-Signed M
$180
The winning bidder will receive a personalized shout-out from one of the actors who starred in this iconic franchise!
This can be made for you or the person of your choice, and personalized for a special occasion, or to surprise a friend or a loved one.
The memorabilia was signed under our direct supervision and includes a letter of authenticity.
The value listed above was determined based on recent auction sales of this and similar packages.
Please message us through Donation Match with any questions.
Special Instructions:
At the conclusion of your auction, the winning bidder takes home the hand signed memorabilia, as well as a code that can be used to redeem the message.
After emailing the code & message request to us, they will receive the recording via email within about 2-4 weeks of receiving payment.
The Dream Vacation Giveaway
$950
Picture this: you're whisked away from the ordinary, transported to a world of endless possibilities,
where every sunrise brings new adventures. From the powdery slopes of ski resorts to the
sun drenched beaches, from the hustle and bustle of big cities to the tranquil embrace of mountain
havens and lakeside sanctuaries we've curated the ultimate collection of vacation experiences that will leave you breathless.
Imagine yourself in a 4-star condo resort, nestled in the heart of your dream destination.
The United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, Australia, Asia, the Caribbean Islands…
the world is yours to explore! With a variety of layouts, from cozy studios to expansive two
-bedroom retreats, our network of rental condominiums offers more than just a place
to rest your head. They're your home away from home, designed to wrap you in comfort even when
you're halfway across the globe. So, ladies and gentlemen, prepare to bid, to dream,
and to make a difference. The Dream Vacation Getaway is your ticket to unparalleled adventure,
relaxation, and the knowledge that you're part of something bigger. Get ready to turn your dreams
into reality!
You will receive guidance and support from industry experts every step of the way
Hunting Trip for Four Hunters with High Peak Station in New
$1,295
Charity Safaris Hunting Trip Includes:
Professional Hunter and staff - 2x1 PH to Hunter ratio
5-Days & 4-nights with 3 Full hunting days with a professional guide
All transportation throughout the hunting area
Hunting for Trophy Class animals
Luxury lodging with WiFi
Rifle Hire and Ammunition
Chef services, including three meticulously prepared meals per day
Maid services, including laundry daily
Field preparation of trophies
Round-trip transportation from the Christchurch airport to the hunting lodge
Assistance with choosing a USDA Trophy Import Broker
Help with selecting a USDA Taxidermist
Help with having your trophies mounted in New Zealand
Access to our Airline Consolidators for discounted pricing
High Peak Station Online Portal
https://ln5.sync.com/dl/1323860d0/zat9i8by-zwmbqix4-cg7az8wv-bvfcet7r
The outfitter can arrange observer activities for the non-hunters joining the trip. Other parties may also join in at special rates. All hunters must harvest a Red Stag with a minimum SCI Score of 375.
We only offer hunts in areas and with outfitters who are as passionate about conservation and legal, sustainable hunting as we are.
Hellcat 9mm
$300
Springfield armory, hellcat 9mm with optic and range bag… courtesy of Serviam security. Winner will have to pick it up at the gun store after background check.
