Arrowhead Lacrosse Club Inc
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Arrowhead Lacrosse Club Inc

Hosted by

Arrowhead Lacrosse Club Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Arrowhead Lacrosse's Silent Auction Ending 3/31

Pick-up location

7241 W Rose Garden Ln, Glendale, AZ 85308, USA

Private Chef in Home Dinner for 8 item
Private Chef in Home Dinner for 8
$800

Starting bid

4 Course in Home dinner Date to be mutually agreed upon Must be used within 1 calendar year December Excluded $1400 Value See more about the chef at adventurechefaz.com

Coach/Chef Travis will deliver an excellent experience!

LAX Rebounder item
LAX Rebounder
$20

Starting bid

Rebounder for your backyard practice to keep those skills sharp.

3 Nights on the Vegas Strip item
3 Nights on the Vegas Strip
$600

Starting bid

Embark on a thrilling Las Vegas escape with a 3-night stay for two at the winner's choice of hotels on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Immerse yourself in the dazzling lights, world-class entertainment, and vibrant energy. INCLUDES: - 3 nights in your choice of hotels in Las Vegas. - Choose from hotels detailed in the link below. - Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the hotel's discretion. - Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption. Most resorts charge an additional fee at check-in (around $40/night), as well as a refundable deposit. View valid hotels, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at: https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32819
Wake Surf or Boat time at Lake Pleasant item
Wake Surf or Boat time at Lake Pleasant item
Wake Surf or Boat time at Lake Pleasant
$100

Starting bid

Win 4 hours of Wake Surf, Wakeboard, or Tubing on 2021 Supra SA450 boat on Lake Pleasant with a Captain & Surf Instructor. Boat seats up to 10 guests comfortably.

3 Nights Luxury Hotel in Phoenix item
3 Nights Luxury Hotel in Phoenix item
3 Nights Luxury Hotel in Phoenix
$300

Starting bid

Compliments of American Football Association Inc, 3 Nights Luxury Hotel Accommodations at a beautiful hotel in the heart of world famous Phoenix, AZ. Must activate by 4/29/2026 to book within 18 months of travel.

Winner responsible for $54.54 per night taxes and fees to activate.

Camp Homework 1 month of Online Tutoring item
Camp Homework 1 month of Online Tutoring
$80

Starting bid

$250 Value One Month of Standard Tutoring Package -Camp Homework’s mission is to help students improve grades and increase confidence in school. We work with k-12 students to enhance their subject knowledge, help with homework, and increase test scores. Our tutors make a difference. This one-month tutoring package includes eight online tutoring sessions. You may find out more about us at CampHomework.com. Part of our commitment is giving back to the communities we serve. By bidding on this certificate, you will not only help your child be more successful in school and help this organization, but you will also help a child in the Philippines or India go to school. We use part of our profits to sponsor children from impoverished communities in the Philippines and India to allow them to get an education. The BEST INVESTMENT you can make is the EDUCATION of your child!

Round of Golf for 2 at Emerald Isle in Oceanside CA item
Round of Golf for 2 at Emerald Isle in Oceanside CA item
Round of Golf for 2 at Emerald Isle in Oceanside CA
$10

Starting bid

Emerald Isle Golf Course is an 18-hole executive course

located in Oceanside, California, owned and operated by

local husband and wife team, Holly and John Kennedy, both

PGA Professionals. Located between San Diego and Los

Angeles, the course is only minutes away from miles of

smooth white beaches and the West Coast’s longest

wooden pier, located in Oceanside Harbor. Originally built in

1965 and designed around two natural lakes, the property

features championship quality greens, an all-grass driving

range, a short game practice area, club fitting, and golf

instruction provided by award-winning PGA and LPGA

Professionals. Emerald Isle has earned a reputation as

“North County’s Most Challenging Executive Course”, and

with an average round taking less than three hours, you can

count on a fun, fast, and affordable golf experience.

Franklin 6x6 Backyard Practice Goal item
Franklin 6x6 Backyard Practice Goal
$20

Starting bid

1 of 2 Available Franklin 6x6 Backyard Practice Goal

Franklin 6x6 Backyard Practice Goal (Copy) item
Franklin 6x6 Backyard Practice Goal (Copy)
$20

Starting bid

2 of 2 Available Franklin 6x6 Backyard Practice Goal

Sunny San Diego for Two! item
Sunny San Diego for Two!
$600

Starting bid

San Diego, CA

2 Nights • Sleeps up to 2

Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year.


Experience the stunning beauty of San Diego with a 2-night getaway for two. Immerse yourself in the vibrant culture and breathtaking landscapes as you explore this iconic city.

INCLUDES:
- 2 nights in your choice of a hotel in San Diego
- Choose from well-reviewed 3- and 4-star hotels detailed in the link below.
- Room may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.

Some hotels charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:

Terms & Conditions

  • Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year
  • Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 24 months of purchase.
  • Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Limited availability during peak times. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Gratuities, food, airfare, transfers, and other transportation not included. Bookings are non-refundable and non-modifiable once certificate is redeemed.
  • This certificate is non-refundable, fully transferable, and has no cash value.
  • Additional terms & conditions apply

Additional Information

LOCATION
San Diego, CA

OTHER NOTES
Unless otherwise noted, food and transportation not included.

WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
There is a wide variety of hotels available for this package. The hotels available depend on the check-in date. There are typically more options available outside of peak season and during weeknights. Availability is subject to change as room inventory at a particular hotel fluctuates. Bidders can view available dates and hotels for this package, were they to book today, via the link in the item description. Hotels are chosen for comfort, cleanliness, strong guest ratings, and convenient access to attractions. TravelPledge Destinations does not provide a static list of available hotels.

Max retail value: $800 

2 Night Golf Resort Getaway! multiple locations available item
2 Night Golf Resort Getaway! multiple locations available
$450

Starting bid

2 Nights • Sleeps up to 2

Valid for a variety of dates throughout the year.


Escape to your choice of golf resorts throughout the continental US, where world-class fairways and stunning scenery await. Whether you seek relaxation or championship-level play, this getaway promises the perfect blend of leisure and excitement.

INCLUDES:
- 2 nights in your choice of golf resorts located all over the continental US
- Choose from comfortable, well-reviewed 3- and 4-star options detailed in the link below
- Destinations include Arizona, Florida, Michigan, and more!
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption

This package does not include greens fees. Traveler is responsible for booking their golf after certificate redemption. There is no requirement to purchase golf to redeem.

Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:

Terms & Conditions

  • Valid for a variety of dates throughout the year
  • Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 24 months of purchase.
  • Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Package is for accommodations only. Greens fees, gratuities, transportation, and food not included. Bookings are non-refundable and non-modifiable once certificate is redeemed.
  • This certificate is non-refundable, fully transferable, and has no cash value.
  • Additional terms & conditions apply

Additional Information

OTHER NOTES
Unless otherwise noted, food and transportation not included.

WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
There is a wide variety of hotels available for this package. The hotels available depend on the check-in date. There are typically more options available outside of peak season and during weeknights. Availability is subject to change as room inventory at a particular hotel fluctuates. Bidders can view available dates and hotels for this package, were they to book today, via the link in the item description. Hotels are chosen for comfort, cleanliness, strong guest ratings, and convenient access to attractions. TravelPledge Destinations does not provide a static list of available hotels.

Max retail value: $600 

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