Arrowhead Lacrosse's Silent Auction Ending 3/31

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Starting bid
4 Course in Home dinner Date to be mutually agreed upon Must be used within 1 calendar year December Excluded $1400 Value See more about the chef at adventurechefaz.com
Coach/Chef Travis will deliver an excellent experience!
Starting bid
Rebounder for your backyard practice to keep those skills sharp.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Win 4 hours of Wake Surf, Wakeboard, or Tubing on 2021 Supra SA450 boat on Lake Pleasant with a Captain & Surf Instructor. Boat seats up to 10 guests comfortably.
Starting bid
Compliments of American Football Association Inc, 3 Nights Luxury Hotel Accommodations at a beautiful hotel in the heart of world famous Phoenix, AZ. Must activate by 4/29/2026 to book within 18 months of travel.
Winner responsible for $54.54 per night taxes and fees to activate.
Starting bid
$250 Value One Month of Standard Tutoring Package -Camp Homework’s mission is to help students improve grades and increase confidence in school. We work with k-12 students to enhance their subject knowledge, help with homework, and increase test scores. Our tutors make a difference. This one-month tutoring package includes eight online tutoring sessions. You may find out more about us at CampHomework.com. Part of our commitment is giving back to the communities we serve. By bidding on this certificate, you will not only help your child be more successful in school and help this organization, but you will also help a child in the Philippines or India go to school. We use part of our profits to sponsor children from impoverished communities in the Philippines and India to allow them to get an education. The BEST INVESTMENT you can make is the EDUCATION of your child!
Starting bid
Emerald Isle Golf Course is an 18-hole executive course
located in Oceanside, California, owned and operated by
local husband and wife team, Holly and John Kennedy, both
PGA Professionals. Located between San Diego and Los
Angeles, the course is only minutes away from miles of
smooth white beaches and the West Coast’s longest
wooden pier, located in Oceanside Harbor. Originally built in
1965 and designed around two natural lakes, the property
features championship quality greens, an all-grass driving
range, a short game practice area, club fitting, and golf
instruction provided by award-winning PGA and LPGA
Professionals. Emerald Isle has earned a reputation as
“North County’s Most Challenging Executive Course”, and
with an average round taking less than three hours, you can
count on a fun, fast, and affordable golf experience.
Starting bid
1 of 2 Available Franklin 6x6 Backyard Practice Goal
Starting bid
2 of 2 Available Franklin 6x6 Backyard Practice Goal
Starting bid
2 Nights • Sleeps up to 2
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year.
Experience the stunning beauty of San Diego with a 2-night getaway for two. Immerse yourself in the vibrant culture and breathtaking landscapes as you explore this iconic city.
INCLUDES:
- 2 nights in your choice of a hotel in San Diego
- Choose from well-reviewed 3- and 4-star hotels detailed in the link below.
- Room may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Some hotels charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
LOCATION
San Diego, CA
OTHER NOTES
Unless otherwise noted, food and transportation not included.
WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
There is a wide variety of hotels available for this package. The hotels available depend on the check-in date. There are typically more options available outside of peak season and during weeknights. Availability is subject to change as room inventory at a particular hotel fluctuates. Bidders can view available dates and hotels for this package, were they to book today, via the link in the item description. Hotels are chosen for comfort, cleanliness, strong guest ratings, and convenient access to attractions. TravelPledge Destinations does not provide a static list of available hotels.
Max retail value: $800
Starting bid
2 Nights • Sleeps up to 2
Valid for a variety of dates throughout the year.
Escape to your choice of golf resorts throughout the continental US, where world-class fairways and stunning scenery await. Whether you seek relaxation or championship-level play, this getaway promises the perfect blend of leisure and excitement.
INCLUDES:
- 2 nights in your choice of golf resorts located all over the continental US
- Choose from comfortable, well-reviewed 3- and 4-star options detailed in the link below
- Destinations include Arizona, Florida, Michigan, and more!
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption
This package does not include greens fees. Traveler is responsible for booking their golf after certificate redemption. There is no requirement to purchase golf to redeem.
Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
OTHER NOTES
Unless otherwise noted, food and transportation not included.
WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
There is a wide variety of hotels available for this package. The hotels available depend on the check-in date. There are typically more options available outside of peak season and during weeknights. Availability is subject to change as room inventory at a particular hotel fluctuates. Bidders can view available dates and hotels for this package, were they to book today, via the link in the item description. Hotels are chosen for comfort, cleanliness, strong guest ratings, and convenient access to attractions. TravelPledge Destinations does not provide a static list of available hotels.
Max retail value: $600
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