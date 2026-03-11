Arrowhead Lacrosse's Silent Auction Ending 3/31

2 Nights • Sleeps up to 2

Valid for a variety of dates throughout the year.



Escape to your choice of golf resorts throughout the continental US, where world-class fairways and stunning scenery await. Whether you seek relaxation or championship-level play, this getaway promises the perfect blend of leisure and excitement.



INCLUDES:

- 2 nights in your choice of golf resorts located all over the continental US

- Choose from comfortable, well-reviewed 3- and 4-star options detailed in the link below

- Destinations include Arizona, Florida, Michigan, and more!

- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion

- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption



This package does not include greens fees. Traveler is responsible for booking their golf after certificate redemption. There is no requirement to purchase golf to redeem.



Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:

Terms & Conditions

Valid for a variety of dates throughout the year

Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 24 months of purchase.

Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Package is for accommodations only. Greens fees, gratuities, transportation, and food not included. Bookings are non-refundable and non-modifiable once certificate is redeemed.

This certificate is non-refundable, fully transferable, and has no cash value.

Additional terms & conditions apply

Additional Information

OTHER NOTES

Unless otherwise noted, food and transportation not included.



WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?

There is a wide variety of hotels available for this package. The hotels available depend on the check-in date. There are typically more options available outside of peak season and during weeknights. Availability is subject to change as room inventory at a particular hotel fluctuates. Bidders can view available dates and hotels for this package, were they to book today, via the link in the item description. Hotels are chosen for comfort, cleanliness, strong guest ratings, and convenient access to attractions. TravelPledge Destinations does not provide a static list of available hotels.

Max retail value: $600