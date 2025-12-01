Arrowhead Scholarship Fund 27th Annual Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Give your student the gift of convenience with a VIP Parking Pass at AHS North Campus. Front row parking ensures that your student will be on time for class every day and will also be able to avoid the traffic jam after school.
Parking valid for 2026-2027 school year and includes the cost of an AHS parking pass.
Estimated Value - $500
Starting bid
Give your student the gift of convenience with a VIP Parking Pass at AHS North Campus. Front row parking ensures that your student will be on time for class every day and will also be able to avoid the traffic jam after school.
Parking valid for 2026-2027 school year and includes the cost of an AHS parking pass.
Estimated Value - $500
Starting bid
One of the top auction items every year! Pick your preferred spot for viewing the 2026 graduation ceremony. No waiting in line or arriving extra early - your spots will be reserved!
You are offered First Pick on a Set of 10 graduation seats.
Place your bid now so the best seats in the stadium are yours!
Estimated Value - $500
Starting bid
A prime spot for viewing the 2026 graduation ceremony with room to move. The AHS Athletic Department Skybox will accommodate up to 12 of your family and friends!
Estimated Value - $500
Starting bid
4 Reserved Parking Spaces for the 2026 graduation ceremony. Parking spaces will be in a preferred location.
Estimated Value - $250
Starting bid
Stay warm in the fall weather and watch Arrowhead football action from the comfort of a skybox at Taraska Stadium. Enjoy your choice of football game played during the 2026 Fall season. HOMECOMING NOT GUARANTEED.
During half-time, up to 12 guests will be treated to pizza and soda. You won't want to miss out on this package - place your bid now!
Estimated Value - $500
Starting bid
You and 3 guests will enjoy 18 holes at beautiful Ironwood Golf Course! Round includes carts.
Certificate good Monday - Friday through the 2026 golf season.
Valued at - $300
Starting bid
Stay warm and dry in the unpredictable, Wisconsin spring weather and take in all the Myrum Track Meet action from the comfort of a skybox at Taraska Stadium.
Up to 12 guests will be treated to pizza and soda. You won't want to miss out on this package - place your bid now!
Estimated Value - $500
Starting bid
Arrowhead's wildly talented Maddie Seeger is excited to work with you to create a custom painting! Maddie has earned 17 achievements in the Scholastic Art Show and has appeared in numerous local galleries, as well as the Milwaukee Art Museum. You don't want to miss out on this opportunity to own a unique piece from a young and upcoming artist!
Your custom acrylic painting may take 2 to 4 weeks to complete and will be ready no later than June 19. Max canvas size 24x36.
Estimated Value - $250
Starting bid
1-hour private performance by AHS students during the 2026-2027 school year. Private parties, business gathering, etc.
Estimated Value - $500
Starting bid
The winner will receive 2 tickets to AHS's 2026 Prom courtesy of AHS Student Senate.
Valued at - $120
Starting bid
The awarding winning Arrowhead Broadway productions are always amazing and often sell out. Bid now to get up to 6 reserved seats for the 2026 Fall production.
Make a night of it and enjoy a $100 Hartland Inn gift card too!
Estimated Value - $220
Starting bid
The awarding winning Arrowhead Broadway productions are always amazing and often sell out! Bid now to get up to 6 reserved seats for a March 2026 musical theater night performance.
Stop to enjoy dinner before the show. In addition to musical theater night, the winning bidder will receive a $100 Zesti gift card.
Estimated Value - $220
Starting bid
Arrowhead's Christmas choir concert is amazing! We all know how hard it can be to get a good seat too. The lucky winner will be guaranteed up to 6 reserved seats to the 2026 Christmas concert. No need to arrive early this year!
Estimated Value - $200
Starting bid
Cheer on the Brewers as they take on the Chicago White Sox Sunday, March 29th at 1:10pm. Includes 100 level seats and Parking Pass.
Valued at - $200
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious catering tray from The Picnic Basket restaurant in Nashotah!
Certificate Expires August 31, 2026
Valued at - $75
Starting bid
Spruce up your yard with this 3D metal moose made just for you by our very own Warhawk Manufacturing! Built from rugged 1/4” steel and welded solid, this outdoor showpiece is left uncoated to naturally rust, creating a bold, weathered look that only gets better with time.
The dimensions are 48in X 20in X 54in.
Visit Warhawk Manufacturing for more information.
Valued At - $175
Starting bid
You don't want to miss this football signed by the Green Bay Packers! In addition to the football, the winner will also receive a Sasquatch Black Packers Beach Chair.
Estimated Value - $150
Starting bid
The lucky winner of this item will have the choice to either take home this amazing Stelluca beach tote or be treated to a custom design experience worth up to $250. Stelluca bags are all upcycled from retired Lake Country sails. They are water and sand resistant, making them perfect for all of your summer needs!
Valued at - $250
Starting bid
Looking for that special fishing spot? Look no further than a guided fishing trip on beautiful Oconomowoc Lake. This 818 acre fisherman's paradise is home to large and small mouth bass; walleye, pan fish and more. Includes 4 hours of guided fishing.
Valid through June 1, 2026.
Estimated Value - $400
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