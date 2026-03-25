Arrowhead Youth Lacrosse 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Daybreak Private Barrel Selections:
Dancing Goat Limosuin Rye Toasted Finish ($55 value)
Old Scout Bourbon ($55 value)
Paladar Reposado Tequila ($70 value)
Lake Louie Dela-Fashioned 4 pack Barrel Finished Beer ($20 value)
$100 Daybreak Gift Certificate
Total Package Value - $300
Starting bid
Includes all 4 of these Bottled in Bond Expressions:
Early Times Bottled in Bond 1L ($30 value)
Henry McKenna 10 year Bottled in Bond ($70 value)
Colonel EH Taylor Small Batch ($105 value)
Cedar Ridge Bottled in Bond ($50 value)
Total Package Value: $255
Starting bid
Includes these 3 bottles:
Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon w/Box and bag ($135 value)
Corazon Anejo Tequila - Blanton's Barrel Finished ($85 value)
Maker's Mark 46 French Oak ($40 value)
Total Package Value: $260
Starting bid
Includes these 4 bottles:
Ararat 7yr Armenian Brandy ($40 value)
Old Forester Single Barrel 100 proof - Bottle Shop of Grafton pick ($90 value)
Old Forester Single Barrel Barrel Strength - Cellars in Neenah pick ($100 value)
Ron Barcelo Gran Anejo Dominican Rum ($20 value)
Total package value: $250
Starting bid
Includes these 4 bottles:
Eagle Rare 10 year bourbon ($70 value)
Four Roses Single Barrel Barrel Strength - Discount Liquor ($120 value)
Smoke Wagon Uncut Unfiltered Bourbon ($95 value)
Slane Irish Whiskey ($35 value)
Total package value: $320
Starting bid
Includes these 4 bottles:
Weller Special Reserve Bourbon ($55 value)
WhistlePig Roadstock Rye Whiskey ($80 value)
Barrel Whiskey Private Release - Jamacian Rum Finished ($110 value)
George Dickel 8 year Bourbon ($35 value)
Total package value: $280
Starting bid
Includes: Hammer Drill, Impact Driver, 2 batteries, Charger, and Bag.
Retail value: $230
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