Through ArsenalEATS, you can sponsor a full meal for Arsenal Drum & Bugle Corps, providing our members with the energy and nourishment they need to excel during rehearsals and performances. Your generosity fuels their dedication and ensures they’re ready to deliver their best on and off the field.
Through ArsenalEATS, you can sponsor a full meal for Arsenal Drum & Bugle Corps, providing our members with the energy and nourishment they need to excel during rehearsals and performances. Your generosity fuels their dedication and ensures they’re ready to deliver their best on and off the field.
0
Snack
$50
With ArsenalEATS, you can sponsor snacks to keep Arsenal Drum & Bugle Corps energized between meals. From quick pick-me-ups during long rehearsals to keeping spirits high on performance days, your contribution ensures our members stay fueled and focused.
With ArsenalEATS, you can sponsor snacks to keep Arsenal Drum & Bugle Corps energized between meals. From quick pick-me-ups during long rehearsals to keeping spirits high on performance days, your contribution ensures our members stay fueled and focused.
0
Add a donation for Arsenal Drum and Bugle Corps
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!