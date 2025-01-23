Through ArsenalEATS, you can sponsor a full meal for Arsenal Drum & Bugle Corps, providing our members with the energy and nourishment they need to excel during rehearsals and performances. Your generosity fuels their dedication and ensures they’re ready to deliver their best on and off the field.

Through ArsenalEATS, you can sponsor a full meal for Arsenal Drum & Bugle Corps, providing our members with the energy and nourishment they need to excel during rehearsals and performances. Your generosity fuels their dedication and ensures they’re ready to deliver their best on and off the field.

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