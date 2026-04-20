art120

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art120

About this event

Art 120's Art Car Ball

2001 Polk St

Chattanooga, TN 37408, USA

Your Art Car Ball Ticket
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, including 2 drink tickets. Thank you for keeping the Arts alive and accessible to all of our Chattanooga youth community.

Your Art Car Ball Ticket + limited edition t-shirt
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, including 2 drink tickets and a limited edition Art Car T-shirt by local Chattanooga Artist Bria Gober. Proceeds benefit Art120's youth art programming. Thank you for keeping the Arts alive and accessible to all of our Chattanooga youth community.

2 x Art Car Ball Tickets + 1 limited edition t-shirt
$150

Enjoy the full program for 2, with access to all main activities, including 4 drink tickets (2 per person) and a limited edition Art Car T-shirt by local Chattanooga Artist Bria Gober.

Thank you for keeping the Arts alive and accessible to all of our Chattanooga youth community.

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