Art 120's Art Car Ball

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, including 2 drink tickets. Thank you for keeping the Arts alive and accessible to all of our Chattanooga youth community.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, including 2 drink tickets and a limited edition Art Car T-shirt by local Chattanooga Artist Bria Gober. Proceeds benefit Art120's youth art programming. Thank you for keeping the Arts alive and accessible to all of our Chattanooga youth community.
Enjoy the full program for 2, with access to all main activities, including 4 drink tickets (2 per person) and a limited edition Art Car T-shirt by local Chattanooga Artist Bria Gober.
Thank you for keeping the Arts alive and accessible to all of our Chattanooga youth community.
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