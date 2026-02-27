Art and Arcade's Auction

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Starting bid
One night stay in a Classic King and Valet Parking at Le Meridien Pasadena Arcadia
Donated by Le Meridien Pasadena Arcadia
Retail value: $331
Valid until 3/17/27
Blackout Dates 12/30/26-1/2/27
Starting bid
Passes for up to four (4) guests to the Magic Castle
Donated by Gerardo & Laura Canedo
Retail value: priceless
Starting bid
Passes for up to four (4) guests to the Magic Castle
Donated by Gerardo & Laura Canedo
Retail value: priceless
Starting bid
Private wine class for 20 at Pasadena Total Wine & More
Donated by Total Wine & More
Retail value: $600
Starting bid
Terrace Tasting for four (4) people, featuring current release wines
Donated by Honig Vineyard & Winery
Retail value: $160
Expires 5/31/2027
Starting bid
One (1) family season pass for up to five (5) family members. Includes 10% discount at farmstands and on birthday party reservations.
Donated by Underwood Family Farms
Retail value: $375
(Excludes weekends during the Springtime and Fall Harvest Festival Events.)
Starting bid
Scavenger Hunt Adventure for up to 10 people
Donated by Let's Roam
Retail Value: $140
Starting bid
Scavenger Hunt Date Night for 2 people
Donated by Let's Roam
Retail Value: $100
Starting bid
Four (4) admission passes + a valet parking pass to Santa Anita Park
Donated by Santa Anita Park
Retail value: $52
Starting bid
4 General Admission VIP Passes to The Broad
Donated by The Broad
Retail Value: priceless
Starting bid
Winner and up to six guests will enjoy:
Donated by Skirball Cultural Center
Retail Value: $180
Starting bid
Two (2) tickets
Donated by SF MOMA
Retail value: $60
Starting bid
Two (2) tickets to the Huntington with a gift basket of Huntington goodies
Donated by the Huntington & Bonny Hsu
Retail value: $100
Starting bid
Four (4) Daytime Passes to Descanso Gardens
Donated by Descanso Gardens
Retail value: $72
Starting bid
Two (2) passes to Aquarium of the Pacific
Donated by Aquarium of the Pacific
Retail Value: $90
Starting bid
Two (2) guest passes and one (1) parking pass
Donated by Santa Barbara Zoo
Retail value: $91
Starting bid
4 admission passes to Natural History Museum or La Brea Tar Pits
Donated by Natural History Museum LA
Retail value: $72
Starting bid
Two (2) Tickets to any Mainstage Production
Donated by Pasadena Playhouse
Retail value: $170
Starting bid
Two (2) passes for admission to all four attractions at the Hollywood Wax Museum
Donated by Hollywood Wax Museum
Retail value: $190
Starting bid
Two (2) goodie bags, each complete with socks, Glowzone t-shirts, stickers, plushies, and free tickets!
Donated by Funbox
Retail value: $125
Starting bid
2 complimentary admissions to Adventure City AND 2 entrees + chips/queso to Chipotle
Donated by Adventure City and Chipotle
Retail value: $91
Starting bid
One free season of SoccerShots
Donated by SoccerShots
Retail value: $300
Starting bid
Voucher for five (5) classes for ages 8-18 (all levels) held on Tuesdays from 6-8 pm at Monrovia High School
Donated by Sunshine Tennis
Retail value: $200
Starting bid
Voucher for five (5) classes for ages 8-18 (all levels) held on Tuesdays from 6-8 pm at Monrovia High School
Donated by Sunshine Tennis
Retail value: $200
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for four (4) classes + swag
Donated by Club Champion Gymnastics
Retail value: $100
Starting bid
1 month unlimited pass for you + a friend (New Clients Only)
Donated by BarMethod Pasadena
Retail Value: $550
Starting bid
Three (3) Private Pilates Sessions
Donated by Ready Sweat Go
Retail value: $225
Starting bid
Voucher for five (5) classes
Donated by Pilates Addiction
Retail value: $165
Starting bid
Pass for five (5) classes
Donated by Barry's
Retail value: $165
Starting bid
Intro to Climbing course for two (2) participants
Donated by Touchstone Climbing
Retail value: $80
Starting bid
$150 voucher to book vetted child care providers
Donated by bumo
Retail value: $150
Starting bid
Legacy Children's Portrait Session with the gift of a 10x10 Fine Art Museum Giclée Portrait and a $2,000 Gift Certificate for Wall Art
Donated by Halper Fine Arts
Retail value: $2,000
Starting bid
Self-care basket with giftcard to Dream-Me Skin
Donated by Annelise Li
Retail value: $300-$400
Starting bid
Flamingo Estate's Imprisoned Pear Brandy (bottle 26 of 50)
Donated by the Seabury Family
Retail value: $450
Starting bid
Crafthouse by Fortessa Smoking Box
Donated by the Seabury Family
Retail value: $350
Starting bid
Limited edition box bag full of Trader Joe's spring specials and greatest hits
Donated by Trader Joe's
Retail value: $54
Starting bid
Package includes: Neon Beach Towel, Grey hat, Lunch Bag, Notepad, 3D Logo Lanyard, CA Dreamin' Magnet, License Plate Frame, T-shirt, Apron Pin, and Double Double Mug.
Donated by In-N-Out
Retail value: $110
Starting bid
Basket full of Junior Ranger and Yosemite goodies: 3 books; Junior Ranger backpack, hat, and water bottle; Night Sky card game; black bear stuffed animal.
Donated by Yosemite Conservancy
Retail value: $173
Starting bid
Exclusive Athena Calderone x Crate & Barrel Lamp
Donated by Ashley Wong & Anson Tsui
Retail value: $399
Starting bid
Gouache on Arches watercolor paper
Size: ~5 in. x ~5in.
Donated by Juliana Ouyang
Retail value: $100
Starting bid
Gouache on paper
Size: 8.5 in. x 11 in.
Donated by Juliana Ouyang
Retail value: $100
Starting bid
Gouache on paper
Size: 8.5 in. x 11 in.
Donated by Juliana Ouyang
Retail value: $100
Starting bid
Gouache on paper
Size: 8.5 in. x 11 in.
Donated by Juliana Ouyang
Retail value: $100
Starting bid
Smart Avatar Hoverboard
Donated by the Chu Family
Retail value: $125
Starting bid
Tender Leaf Toys Secret Meadow Shepherd’s Hut
Donated by the Chu Family
Retail value: $100
Starting bid
Ravensburger puzzle + Sharing Joy conversation cards
Donated by Daisy Tsao
Retail value: $45
Starting bid
Sky & Sol Ancestral Anti-Aging Tallow Serum, Shiseido Anessa Perfect UV Mild Milk For Sensitive Skin, LATHER's Sofian Lavender Whipped Body Crème, Woodstock Zenergy chime, Bridgerton Duchess Daphne tea set
Donated by Daisy Tsao
Retail value: $220
Starting bid
Handmade crossbody tote
Donated by Nani King
Retail value: $50
Starting bid
Handmade crossbody tote
Donated by Nani King
Retail value: $50
Starting bid
Cake pop service (50) for any party or event
Donated by Selena Wong
Retail value: $100
2 week notice for order. Must be redeemed by 12/31/2026.
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