Oasis Trilingual Community School Inc

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Oasis Trilingual Community School Inc

About this event

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Art and Arcade's Auction

Staycation in Arcadia item
Staycation in Arcadia item
Staycation in Arcadia
$100

Starting bid

One night stay in a Classic King and Valet Parking at Le Meridien Pasadena Arcadia


Donated by Le Meridien Pasadena Arcadia

Retail value: $331


Valid until 3/17/27

Blackout Dates 12/30/26-1/2/27

Experience the Magic! (1 of 2) item
Experience the Magic! (1 of 2) item
Experience the Magic! (1 of 2)
$50

Starting bid

Passes for up to four (4) guests to the Magic Castle


Donated by Gerardo & Laura Canedo

Retail value: priceless

  • Guests are responsible for food and beverage minimums, as well as a per-person entertainment fee (details available here: https://www.magiccastle.com/castle-fees/).
  • There is a formal dress code.
  • The Castle is generally 21+ in the evenings. However, it is open to all ages during weekend brunch hours. 
Experience the Magic! (2 of 2) item
Experience the Magic! (2 of 2) item
Experience the Magic! (2 of 2)
$50

Starting bid

Passes for up to four (4) guests to the Magic Castle


Donated by Gerardo & Laura Canedo

Retail value: priceless

  • Guests are responsible for food and beverage minimums, as well as a per-person entertainment fee (details available here: https://www.magiccastle.com/castle-fees/).
  • There is a formal dress code.
  • The Castle is generally 21+ in the evenings. However, it is open to all ages during weekend brunch hours. 
Wine Class for 20 item
Wine Class for 20 item
Wine Class for 20
$100

Starting bid

Private wine class for 20 at Pasadena Total Wine & More


Donated by Total Wine & More

Retail value: $600

Terrace Tasting in Napa item
Terrace Tasting in Napa item
Terrace Tasting in Napa
$50

Starting bid

Terrace Tasting for four (4) people, featuring current release wines


Donated by Honig Vineyard & Winery

Retail value: $160


Expires 5/31/2027

A Year at the Farm item
A Year at the Farm item
A Year at the Farm
$100

Starting bid

One (1) family season pass for up to five (5) family members. Includes 10% discount at farmstands and on birthday party reservations.


Donated by Underwood Family Farms

Retail value: $375


(Excludes weekends during the Springtime and Fall Harvest Festival Events.)

Scavenger Hunt Adventure item
Scavenger Hunt Adventure item
Scavenger Hunt Adventure
$30

Starting bid

Scavenger Hunt Adventure for up to 10 people


Donated by Let's Roam

Retail Value: $140

Date Night Scavenger Hunt item
Date Night Scavenger Hunt item
Date Night Scavenger Hunt
$30

Starting bid

Scavenger Hunt Date Night for 2 people


Donated by Let's Roam

Retail Value: $100

A Day at the Races item
A Day at the Races item
A Day at the Races
$25

Starting bid

Four (4) admission passes + a valet parking pass to Santa Anita Park


Donated by Santa Anita Park

Retail value: $52

A Day at The Broad item
A Day at The Broad item
A Day at The Broad
$30

Starting bid

4 General Admission VIP Passes to The Broad


Donated by The Broad

Retail Value: priceless

Skirball Member-for-a-Day item
Skirball Member-for-a-Day item
Skirball Member-for-a-Day
$50

Starting bid

Winner and up to six guests will enjoy:

  • Free museum admission, including Noah’s Ark at the Skirball (with advance reservations)
  • Access to all galleries and special exhibitions
  • A bonus treat when they DINE at the Skirball
  • 10% off at Audrey’s Museum Store
  • 50% off a Family-level Membership if they choose to join

Donated by Skirball Cultural Center

Retail Value: $180

SF MOMA item
SF MOMA item
SF MOMA
$25

Starting bid

Two (2) tickets


Donated by SF MOMA

Retail value: $60

The Huntington item
The Huntington item
The Huntington
$30

Starting bid

Two (2) tickets to the Huntington with a gift basket of Huntington goodies


Donated by the Huntington & Bonny Hsu

Retail value: $100

Descanso Gardens item
Descanso Gardens item
Descanso Gardens
$30

Starting bid

Four (4) Daytime Passes to Descanso Gardens


Donated by Descanso Gardens

Retail value: $72

Aquarium of the Pacific item
Aquarium of the Pacific item
Aquarium of the Pacific
$30

Starting bid

Two (2) passes to Aquarium of the Pacific


Donated by Aquarium of the Pacific

Retail Value: $90

Santa Barbara Zoo item
Santa Barbara Zoo item
Santa Barbara Zoo
$30

Starting bid

Two (2) guest passes and one (1) parking pass


Donated by Santa Barbara Zoo

Retail value: $91

Natural History Museum item
Natural History Museum item
Natural History Museum
$30

Starting bid

4 admission passes to Natural History Museum or La Brea Tar Pits


Donated by Natural History Museum LA

Retail value: $72

Pasadena Playhouse item
Pasadena Playhouse item
Pasadena Playhouse
$40

Starting bid

Two (2) Tickets to any Mainstage Production


Donated by Pasadena Playhouse

Retail value: $170

Hollywood Wax Museum item
Hollywood Wax Museum item
Hollywood Wax Museum
$50

Starting bid

Two (2) passes for admission to all four attractions at the Hollywood Wax Museum


Donated by Hollywood Wax Museum

Retail value: $190

Funbox item
Funbox item
Funbox
$30

Starting bid

Two (2) goodie bags, each complete with socks, Glowzone t-shirts, stickers, plushies, and free tickets!


Donated by Funbox

Retail value: $125

A day at Adventure City + Lunch at Chipotle item
A day at Adventure City + Lunch at Chipotle item
A day at Adventure City + Lunch at Chipotle
$30

Starting bid

2 complimentary admissions to Adventure City AND 2 entrees + chips/queso to Chipotle


Donated by Adventure City and Chipotle

Retail value: $91

SoccerShots item
SoccerShots item
SoccerShots
$50

Starting bid

One free season of SoccerShots


Donated by SoccerShots

Retail value: $300

Sunshine Tennis (1 of 2) item
Sunshine Tennis (1 of 2)
$80

Starting bid

Voucher for five (5) classes for ages 8-18 (all levels) held on Tuesdays from 6-8 pm at Monrovia High School


Donated by Sunshine Tennis

Retail value: $200

Sunshine Tennis (2 of 2) item
Sunshine Tennis (2 of 2)
$80

Starting bid

Voucher for five (5) classes for ages 8-18 (all levels) held on Tuesdays from 6-8 pm at Monrovia High School


Donated by Sunshine Tennis

Retail value: $200

Club Champion Gymnastics item
Club Champion Gymnastics item
Club Champion Gymnastics
$30

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for four (4) classes + swag


Donated by Club Champion Gymnastics

Retail value: $100

BarMethod Pasadena item
BarMethod Pasadena item
BarMethod Pasadena
$100

Starting bid

1 month unlimited pass for you + a friend (New Clients Only)


Donated by BarMethod Pasadena

Retail Value: $550

Ready Sweat Go item
Ready Sweat Go item
Ready Sweat Go
$75

Starting bid

Three (3) Private Pilates Sessions


Donated by Ready Sweat Go

Retail value: $225

Pilates Addiction item
Pilates Addiction item
Pilates Addiction
$40

Starting bid

Voucher for five (5) classes


Donated by Pilates Addiction

Retail value: $165

Barry's item
Barry's item
Barry's
$40

Starting bid

Pass for five (5) classes


Donated by Barry's

Retail value: $165

The Post Pasadena item
The Post Pasadena item
The Post Pasadena
$30

Starting bid

Intro to Climbing course for two (2) participants


Donated by Touchstone Climbing

Retail value: $80

Bumo item
Bumo
$50

Starting bid

$150 voucher to book vetted child care providers


Donated by bumo

Retail value: $150

Children's Portrait Session with wall art item
Children's Portrait Session with wall art item
Children's Portrait Session with wall art
$250

Starting bid

Legacy Children's Portrait Session with the gift of a 10x10 Fine Art Museum Giclée Portrait and a $2,000 Gift Certificate for Wall Art


Donated by Halper Fine Arts

Retail value: $2,000

Pamper Yourself item
Pamper Yourself
$100

Starting bid

Self-care basket with giftcard to Dream-Me Skin


Donated by Annelise Li

Retail value: $300-$400

Imprisoned Pear Brandy item
Imprisoned Pear Brandy
$150

Starting bid

Flamingo Estate's Imprisoned Pear Brandy (bottle 26 of 50)


Donated by the Seabury Family

Retail value: $450

Smoking Box item
Smoking Box
$100

Starting bid

Crafthouse by Fortessa Smoking Box


Donated by the Seabury Family

Retail value: $350

Spring into Trader Joe's item
Spring into Trader Joe's item
Spring into Trader Joe's
$25

Starting bid

Limited edition box bag full of Trader Joe's spring specials and greatest hits


Donated by Trader Joe's

Retail value: $54

In-N-Out Swag item
In-N-Out Swag item
In-N-Out Swag
$30

Starting bid

Package includes: Neon Beach Towel, Grey hat, Lunch Bag, Notepad, 3D Logo Lanyard, CA Dreamin' Magnet, License Plate Frame, T-shirt, Apron Pin, and Double Double Mug.


Donated by In-N-Out

Retail value: $110

Junior Ranger item
Junior Ranger item
Junior Ranger
$50

Starting bid

Basket full of Junior Ranger and Yosemite goodies: 3 books; Junior Ranger backpack, hat, and water bottle; Night Sky card game; black bear stuffed animal.


Donated by Yosemite Conservancy

Retail value: $173

It's Lit item
It's Lit
$100

Starting bid

Exclusive Athena Calderone x Crate & Barrel Lamp


Donated by Ashley Wong & Anson Tsui

Retail value: $399

Gingko Tree in South Pasadena item
Gingko Tree in South Pasadena
$50

Starting bid

Gouache on Arches watercolor paper 

Size: ~5 in. x ~5in.


Donated by Juliana Ouyang

Retail value: $100

Mother Moo in Sierra Madre item
Mother Moo in Sierra Madre
$50

Starting bid

Gouache on paper

Size: 8.5 in. x 11 in.


Donated by Juliana Ouyang

Retail value: $100

Coffee Time in San Gabriel item
Coffee Time in San Gabriel
$50

Starting bid

Gouache on paper

Size: 8.5 in. x 11 in.


Donated by Juliana Ouyang

Retail value: $100

View in Eagle Rock item
View in Eagle Rock
$50

Starting bid

Gouache on paper

Size: 8.5 in. x 11 in.


Donated by Juliana Ouyang

Retail value: $100

Hoverboard item
Hoverboard
$40

Starting bid

Smart Avatar Hoverboard


Donated by the Chu Family

Retail value: $125

Tender Leaf Toys Secret Meadow Shepherd’s Hut item
Tender Leaf Toys Secret Meadow Shepherd’s Hut
$30

Starting bid

Tender Leaf Toys Secret Meadow Shepherd’s Hut


Donated by the Chu Family

Retail value: $100

Game Night item
Game Night
$15

Starting bid

Ravensburger puzzle + Sharing Joy conversation cards


Donated by Daisy Tsao

Retail value: $45

Zen Teatime at the Spa item
Zen Teatime at the Spa item
Zen Teatime at the Spa
$75

Starting bid

Sky & Sol Ancestral Anti-Aging Tallow Serum, Shiseido Anessa Perfect UV Mild Milk For Sensitive Skin, LATHER's Sofian Lavender Whipped Body Crème, Woodstock Zenergy chime, Bridgerton Duchess Daphne tea set


Donated by Daisy Tsao

Retail value: $220

Totes amazing (1 of 2) item
Totes amazing (1 of 2)
$25

Starting bid

Handmade crossbody tote


Donated by Nani King

Retail value: $50

Totes amazing (2 of 2) item
Totes amazing (2 of 2)
$25

Starting bid

Handmade crossbody tote


Donated by Nani King

Retail value: $50

Cake Pop Service item
Cake Pop Service item
Cake Pop Service
$25

Starting bid

Cake pop service (50) for any party or event


Donated by Selena Wong

Retail value: $100


2 week notice for order. Must be redeemed by 12/31/2026.

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