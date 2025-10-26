ART & NATURE (ages 3 to 6) - Winter 2025-26

Children ages 3 to 6 years old are invited to join Teacher Naturalist Jess Subramanya and explore the nature center grounds and create art projects with the natural materials they find. Each session will include an outdoor adventure/hike and an art-making opportunity indoors (unless the weather is mild, then we can create our art outside). If you are looking to instill a love of nature in your child and help them create with their hands, this class will do both.