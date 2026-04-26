Artful Mind

Hosted by

Artful Mind

About this event

Art and the Brain, A Learning Art Workshop

725 W Broadway

San Diego, CA 92101, USA

Creative Mind General Admission
$65

Enjoy the full workshop from 12:30-2:30


~All Workshop activities and materials provided

~Take home ART Project

~Opportunity to purchase Add-ons (Canvas bags, To-Go mini art kits)

~Light snacks and sparkling water

VIP Artful Brain Elite
$200

~All access to Creative Brain Admission Tier/Full Workshop

~Priority seating

~Behind the Scenes with The Brain Observatory

~Intimate Mindfulness Session with Artful Mind (5-10 minutes/individual)

~VIP patches

~Logo Item (canvas bag)

~Priority registration for future events


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