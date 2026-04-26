Art and the Brain, A Learning Art Workshop

About this event
Enjoy the full workshop from 12:30-2:30
~All Workshop activities and materials provided
~Take home ART Project
~Opportunity to purchase Add-ons (Canvas bags, To-Go mini art kits)
~Light snacks and sparkling water
~All access to Creative Brain Admission Tier/Full Workshop
~Priority seating
~Behind the Scenes with The Brain Observatory
~Intimate Mindfulness Session with Artful Mind (5-10 minutes/individual)
~VIP patches
~Logo Item (canvas bag)
~Priority registration for future events
$
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