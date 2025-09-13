Art as Resistance: a PALSHIELD Fundraiser

Offered by
Oil on canvas
Dimensions: 20"x30"
A masked figure raises a hand to the sky – providing an unabashed opinion on the occupation. Smoke and fire cut through the gray. An image of unbroken will, of refusing to be silenced.
Mixed media on canvas
Dimensions: 18" x 24"
Abstract red flowers rise from a dark wound at the bottom of the canvas. Each petal feels like both blood and blossom — grief transformed into beauty.
Pods hang from a branch, their seeds painted in keffiyeh patterns. A vision of Palestine’s harvest, its rootedness, and the future generations it continues to bear.
Acrylic on canvas
Dimensions: 24" x 24"
A single handprint in red, streaked and dripping, floats on a pale green background. A haunting gesture — witness, warning, memory.
Acrylic on board
Dimensions: 17" x 25"
Portrait of the late journalist, father, and hero, Anas Al-Sharif in his press vest. His face is calm, determined, unflinching — a reminder of the price of truth-telling.
(Resist)
Acrylic on canvas
Dimensions: 24" x 24"
The word “قاوم” — resist — floats in deep green on a cosmic background of purples and blues. The letters become a constellation, a call to hold the line no matter the darkness.
Acrylic on board
Dimensions: 14” x 11”
Bright dashes of yellow, red, and green dance across the waves as children wade into the Mediterranean. A tender reminder of Gaza’s shoreline — its beauty and its danger — where joy is never far from grief. A two-piece collection.
Motaz Naim
Digital print
Gaza’s skyline glows under a burning orange dawn. The minaret rises through the haze, as if in prayer for the day to come.
Motaz Naim
Digital print
An impressionistic view of Gaza’s farmland, dotted with olive trees. A love letter to the land itself — fertile, defiant, enduring.
Monther Jawabra
Digital print
A man in a suit and keffiyeh stands casually against a blazing orange backdrop, hands in pockets — a quiet, confident embodiment of dignity and rebellion.
Motaz Naim
Digital print
An intimate, hazy look over Gaza’s rooftops, painted with warmth and light. Despite the destruction that looms, the city feels alive, breathing.
Reem Natsheh
Digital print
A kaleidoscope of color and movement — children, spirits, and playful creatures overlap in bright strokes. Reem Natsheh’s work here celebrates imagination as a form of survival, turning chaos into a riot of life.
Reem Natsheh
Digital print
Figures emerge like memories from a dream — some whole, some fading. The muted blues and reds carry the weight of history, grief, and persistence, as if the camp itself is breathing its stories into the night.
Monther Jawabra
Digital print
A figure in deep blue holds out a single white flower in a metal cup. The hands are stained red — a prayer for life even after bloodshed.
Motaz Naim
Digital print
Monther Jawabra
Digital print
A lone figure in a red dress and keffiyeh stands against cascading golden lines. Elegant, unflinching, both a symbol of defiance and grace.
Monther Jawabra
Digital print
