Art Auction - Giving Tuesday

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Starting bid
Giclee Print on Canvas - 14x14 inches This is a copy of a painting done by a famous artist - Vladimir Volegov. I found the subject touching, and very relevant to the subject of encouraging children to read from an early age. This is one of the most important ways that our Libraries serve our communities. Price for original art is available on request.
Starting bid
Giclee Print on Canvas - 14x14 inches This painting shines a light on child labor. Millions of children worldwide stand a chance at getting an education only if they had access to a book and a safe space. Our libraries provide both to those that need it. The original painting is part of the artist's private collection, but a limited edition print is available for sale. The print will be ordered after the auction is complete and will be available for pickup at the library.
Starting bid
Giclee Print on Canvas - 14x14 inches When I first saw this photograph, I was reminded of a childhood trip to the mountains, a place called Rishikesh in Northern India, right by the mighty River Ganges. The banks of the river are filled with temples of all shapes and sizes, and where there are temples, there are people selling flowers to devotees, who use them as offerings to the deity. Price for original art is available on request.
Starting bid
Giclee Print on Canvas - 11x14 inches My son is a percussionist. For years, I have been watching him perform in concert after concert, sometimes partially hidden by the Band Director blocking my view. I know what it looks like from my vantage point, but I often wonder what his perspective might be... Price for original art is available on request.
Starting bid
Oil on Canvas - 14x11 inches Just as light shines through the woven bamboo sieve on the child's body, resulting in a kaleidoscope of colors and shades of skin-tone, the ups and downs of a life of a young boy having to work his way to make a living creates a jumble of emotions in my mind. Price for original art is available on request.
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