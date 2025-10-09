Art Auction - Giving Tuesday

Giclee Print on Canvas - 14x14 inches This painting shines a light on child labor. Millions of children worldwide stand a chance at getting an education only if they had access to a book and a safe space. Our libraries provide both to those that need it. The original painting is part of the artist's private collection, but a limited edition print is available for sale. The print will be ordered after the auction is complete and will be available for pickup at the library.