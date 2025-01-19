Art Auction | Rotary Club Of Orange Park Sunrise

The collection includes various pear designs such as Leon Leclearc de Laval, Gilogil, Winter Thorn, Colmar de Invalides, and Black Pear of Worcester. The lifelike depictions are complemented by intricate leaves and stems, making this piece a perfect blend of art and botanical illustration. The names of the pears are carefully labeled, adding an educational touch to the elegance of the piece. The artwork is housed in an elegant dark brown frame with a gold inner border, enhancing its classic appeal.
Red Coat on Horseback with Dogs
$60
This captivating oil painting showcases a classic hunting scene featuring a poised rider in a red jacket and black hat, elegantly mounted on a white horse. The rider is accompanied by a lively pack of hounds, all set against a picturesque green landscape with lush trees and a partly cloudy sky. The artist has masterfully captured the dynamic movement and rich colors, creating a vivid and engaging composition. The ornate gold frame, adorned with intricate designs, further enhances the elegance and historical charm of this artwork. It's a splendid piece that will undoubtedly be a standout addition to any collection.
Hummingbirds Amongst the Leaves
$45
This exquisitely detailed painting captures the delicate beauty of two hummingbirds amidst lush green foliage. One hummingbird is captured mid-flight, gracefully approaching a vibrant orange flower, while the other perches elegantly on a large leaf. The serene background, featuring a soft, cloudy sky, adds depth and tranquility to the scene. The artist's meticulous brushwork brings lifelike vibrancy to the painting, highlighting the intricate details of the hummingbirds and their natural surroundings.
The piece is framed in a rich golden ornate frame, enhancing the vivid colors and adding an element of elegance. This is a celebration of nature's harmony and a testament to the artist's skill in capturing the essence of these delicate creatures.
Whether you're a nature enthusiast or an art collector, this painting will bring a touch of serenity and natural beauty to any space.
Vibrant Birds in Spring
$55
This captivating artwork masterfully depicts two birds amidst a leafy plant and vibrant flower. One bird is seen perched gracefully on a leaf, while the other hovers nearby, capturing a moment of serene beauty. The background features a soft, cloudy sky, adding depth and tranquility to the scene. The golden ornate frame enhances the vivid colors and elegance of the piece, making it a standout addition to any collection.
The artist's meticulous brushwork and attention to detail bring the scene to life, highlighting the delicate interplay of the birds and their natural surroundings. This painting is a celebration of nature's harmony and a testament to the artist's skill in capturing the essence of these delicate creatures.
Whether you're a nature enthusiast or an art collector, this painting will bring a touch of serenity and natural beauty to any space.
Chelsea House 5706A | Botanical Apples
$60
This beautifully detailed botanical illustration, showcases five distinct apple varieties: Barcelona Pearmain, Scarlet Nonpareil, Margil, Cornish Aromatic, and Cornish Gilliflower. Each apple variety is meticulously drawn, capturing the unique characteristics and colors of the fruits and their leaves. The labels elegantly identify each variety, adding an educational touch to the piece.
The illustration is framed in a dark frame with gold accents, featuring a slightly distressed look that complements the vintage charm of the artwork. The artist's skilled use of ink and watercolor brings the apples to life, highlighting their natural beauty and diversity.
Whether you're a collector of botanical art or simply appreciate the beauty of nature, this is a timeless piece that will add a touch of elegance and sophistication to any space.
Chelsea House 5706C | Blenheim Oranges
$80
This beautifully detailed botanical illustration, showcases a branch adorned with green leaves, pink and white Orange blossoms, and four Oranges. One Orange remains attached to the branch, while the other three are elegantly placed below. The intricate text labeling "Blenheim Orange" adds an educational touch to the artwork.
The dark frame with a gold inner border and subtle decorative elements enhances the vintage charm of the piece, while signs of wear contribute to its timeless character. The artist's skillful use of ink and watercolor brings the apples and blossoms to life, highlighting their natural beauty and delicate details.
Whether you're a collector of botanical art or simply appreciate the elegance of nature, Blenheim Orange is a timeless piece that will add a touch of sophistication and natural beauty to any space.
Pheasant Trio in Natural Habitat
$50
This beautifully woodmatted framed artwork captures the vibrant and serene scene of three pheasants in their natural surroundings. The foreground features a prominent pheasant displaying its vivid plumage, characterized by a striking red face and a harmonious blend of brown, gold, and black feathers. The two other pheasants are subtly positioned in the background, seamlessly blending with the lush scenery of trees, grass, and distant hills.
The piece is elegantly framed with dark green matting and a maroon inner border, which complements and enhances the rich colors of the artwork. The meticulous attention to detail and the lifelike representation of the pheasants and their habitat make this piece a true celebration of nature's beauty.
Ideal for nature enthusiasts and art collectors, this painting will bring a touch of the outdoors and a sense of tranquility to any space.
Floral Elegance
$40
This captivating still-life painting beautifully captures a vibrant bouquet of flowers in a black vase. The arrangement features an array of red, white, and yellow roses, meticulously painted to highlight their delicate petals and rich colors. The background is a harmonious blend of soft, muted tones, which enhances the vividness of the flowers and adds a touch of classic sophistication to the artwork.
The piece is framed in an ornate golden frame with intricate carvings and embellishments, adding to the overall elegance and refinement of the painting. The artist's signature, "Coupal," is prominently displayed in the bottom right corner, signifying the authenticity and craftsmanship of this exquisite piece.
This is a timeless work of art that will bring beauty and grace to any space, making it a prized addition to any collection
Grape Bunch & Branch
$65
This exquisite set of two framed artworks, presents a captivating display of nature's bounty. The first piece depicts a lush bunch of grapes accompanied by intricately detailed leaves, evoking a sense of abundance and vitality. The second artwork features a branch with elegant leaves and possible fruit, highlighting the delicate beauty of botanical forms.
Both artworks are set against a dark green marbled background, providing a sophisticated contrast that enhances the vividness of the subjects. The intricate gold-colored frames with ornate designs add a touch of opulence, making these pieces stand out as true works of art.
This is a testament to the artist's skill in capturing the essence of natural beauty, making it a perfect addition to any collection or space that seeks to celebrate the elegance of nature.
Timeless Elegance | Large Charlie Floral I
$75
This exquisite artwork showcases a beautiful arrangement of flowers in a classical-style vase. The piece is meticulously detailed, capturing the intricate textures and vibrant colors of the blossoms. The rich, dark background enhances the vividness of the flowers, creating a stunning contrast that draws the viewer's eye.
The artist's expert use of light and shadow adds depth and realism to the composition, making the flowers appear almost three-dimensional. The elegant frame, with its ornate gold detailing, complements the artwork and adds a touch of sophistication.
This is a testament to the artist's skill in capturing the beauty of nature, making it a perfect addition to any art collection. Whether displayed in a gallery or a home, this piece will bring a sense of grace and refinement to any space.
Blush Blossom
$35
This is an exquisite artwork that features a beautifully detailed and vibrant flower with soft pink petals. The petals gradually deepen in color towards the center, creating a stunning gradient effect. The center of the flower is a bright yellow, adding a striking contrast to the pink hues and drawing the viewer's eye.
Set against a soft, blurred bokeh effect background, the flower appears to float gracefully, creating a dreamy and elegant ambiance. The artwork is displayed on a square canvas, meticulously secured at the corners with blue tape, which adds a unique touch to its presentation.
The artist's masterful use of color and texture brings the flower to life, capturing its delicate beauty and natural elegance. This artwork is a testament to the artist's skill and creativity, making it a perfect addition to any collection.
Whether you are a nature enthusiast or an art collector, this piece will bring a touch of serenity and natural beauty to any space.
Red Coated Men on the Hunt
$70
This exquisite painting captures a classic fox hunting scene. It features three riders on horseback, donned in red hunting jackets, accompanied by a spirited pack of hounds. They are set against a lush, green landscape, with vibrant trees and a partly cloudy sky that adds depth and dynamism to the scene.
The painting is enclosed in an ornate, intricately designed frame with detailed carvings, complementing the artwork's elegant and timeless appeal.
This piece is not only a beautiful work of art but also a historical and cultural representation of fox hunting. The attention to detail in the riders' attire, the hounds, and the landscape will captivate art lovers and collectors alike.
Brunch in the Garden
$35
This charming painting features a rustic house surrounded by lush greenery and vibrant flowers. The scene captures a tranquil garden setting with a round table and chairs in the foreground, inviting viewers to imagine themselves enjoying a peaceful afternoon in this serene environment. The house, with its tiled roof and warm, earthy tones, adds to the painting's inviting atmosphere.
The painting is encased in a textured, brown frame with a beige matting, enhancing its rustic appeal and drawing attention to the intricate details of the artwork.
This piece is perfect for art lovers who appreciate the beauty of nature and the tranquility of garden settings. Its warm, inviting colors and detailed depiction of a cozy retreat make it a delightful addition to any home or collection.
Boquet in Bloom
$60
This beautiful painting captures a stunning arrangement of colorful flowers, including roses, peonies, and various other blooms, all displayed in a delicate vase. The vase is elegantly placed on a table or pedestal, with a golden urn adding a touch of grandeur to the background. The intricate details and vibrant colors of the flowers create a mesmerizing visual experience, making this piece a true celebration of nature's beauty.
The painting is enclosed in an ornate, gold-finished frame with intricate designs, enhancing its overall elegance and timeless appeal.
This artwork is perfect for collectors who appreciate fine floral compositions and the skillful artistry involved in capturing the essence of blooming flowers. Its captivating colors and intricate details make it a splendid addition to any collection or a standout piece in any room.
Red Coats with Friend Returning
$65
This exquisite painting captures the timeless elegance and excitement of a traditional fox hunting expedition. The scene features a group of horse riders, clad in striking red and blue hunting jackets, expertly guiding their spirited horses through a lush, green landscape. Accompanied by a pack of hounds, the riders navigate a dirt path beside a serene body of water, which reflects the vibrant colors and intricate details of the artwork. The background boasts a rich, verdant landscape dotted with trees, creating a sense of depth and dynamism.
The painting is encased in an ornate, gold-finished frame with intricate designs, adding to its overall elegance and historical charm. The frame's craftsmanship beautifully complements the artwork's refined aesthetic.
This painting is a tribute to the rich tradition of fox hunting, capturing the thrill, camaraderie, and regal splendor of this age-old sport. The artist's attention to detail and masterful use of color bring the scene to life, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in the excitement and beauty of the hunt.
Botanical Harmony
$40
This exquisite artwork showcases a quartet of detailed botanical illustrations. Each illustration features a different plant, meticulously rendered to highlight the intricate beauty of its leaves, stems, and flowers. The plants are depicted with remarkable precision and vibrant colors, capturing the essence of nature's diversity and elegance. The arrangement of the illustrations creates a harmonious visual experience, drawing the viewer into a world of botanical wonders.
The artwork is beautifully framed in a gold-colored frame with a decorative border, enhancing its classic and sophisticated appeal. The frame complements the delicate botanical illustrations, adding a touch of elegance to the overall presentation.
This piece is inspired by the timeless beauty of botanical art, celebrating the diversity and intricacy of plant life. The artist's skillful use of ink and watercolor brings each plant to life, making this artwork a true testament to the wonders of nature.
Many Voices Once Heard
$60
This exquisite oil painting captures the serene beauty of a charming courtyard. Stone steps, flanked by flower-adorned stone walls, lead to a picturesque building with a red roof. The artist's use of vibrant colors and intricate details creates a sense of tranquility and sophistication. The backdrop of lush trees and additional architectural elements further enhances the peaceful garden setting. Housed in an ornate gold frame, this artwork exudes elegance and is a fine example of craftsmanship.
