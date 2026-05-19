Art Auction Supporting Foster Love Adopt Repeat

Each block print is hand carved on either rubber or linoleum. They’re limited series, numbered, and signed. You can see the print number in the bottom left corner - ¼ means it is the first print of four total. Each is printed onto handmade paper and also floated onto natural fiber paper. Each bug has a unique narrative that is included on the back of the frame.





Bearer of the Morning Sun | 11.75”L x 14.75”W

Original block print on handmade paper floated on top of natural thai besem paper.

A scarab lifts the rising sun, an ancient symbol of renewal and rebirth. With each dawn it carries the promise that every ending quietly becomes a beginning.





The Dawn Carrier | 11.75”L x 14.75”W

Original block print on handmade paper floated on top of natural thai besem paper.

A scarab lifts the coming day, symbol of renewal and quiet beginnings. Carrying the promise of light, it reminds us that every dawn begins with a small act of forward motion.

Artist: Chelsea Demarest