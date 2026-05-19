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Foster Love Adopt Repeat Inc.

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Art Auction Supporting Foster Love Adopt Repeat

13x16 Bobbles item
13x16 Bobbles
$100

Starting bid

Original acrylic on paper framed.

13x16

Artist: Trish O’Grady

11.75 x 14.75 Original Scarab Block Print Set item
11.75 x 14.75 Original Scarab Block Print Set
$100

Starting bid

Each block print is hand carved on either rubber or linoleum. They’re limited series, numbered, and signed. You can see the print number in the bottom left corner - ¼ means it is the first print of four total. Each is printed onto handmade paper and also floated onto natural fiber paper. Each bug has a unique narrative that is included on the back of the frame.


Bearer of the Morning Sun | 11.75”L x 14.75”W

Original block print on handmade paper floated on top of natural thai besem paper.

A scarab lifts the rising sun, an ancient symbol of renewal and rebirth. With each dawn it carries the promise that every ending quietly becomes a beginning.


The Dawn Carrier | 11.75”L x 14.75”W

Original block print on handmade paper floated on top of natural thai besem paper.

A scarab lifts the coming day, symbol of renewal and quiet beginnings. Carrying the promise of light, it reminds us that every dawn begins with a small act of forward motion.

Artist: Chelsea Demarest

12x16 Pedestal Plant No.1 item
12x16 Pedestal Plant No.1
$100

Starting bid

Simple and poised, this piece celebrates subtle beauty, care, and the elegance of giving something small a place of honor.

Original 12×16 varnished acrylic on canvas 1.5in deep

Includes nordic white oak floater frame

Artist: Chelsea Demarest

15.5 x 19.5 Reformation item
15.5 x 19.5 Reformation
$100

Starting bid

Original acrylic on paper matted and framed.

15.5x19.5

Artist: Trish O’Grady

12x15 Spring Bouquet item
12x15 Spring Bouquet
$100

Starting bid

Original watercolor framed.

12x15

Artist: Trish O’Grady

13x16 Islands item
13x16 Islands
$100

Starting bid

Original acrylic on paper framed.

13x16

Artist: Trish O’Grady

9x12 Orchid Critters item
9x12 Orchid Critters
$62

Starting bid

9×12 marker and watercolor on Arches watercolor cold pressed paper.

Does not include frame.

Artist: Chelsea Demarest

11x14 Blue Orchid item
11x14 Blue Orchid
$75

Starting bid

11×14 marker and acrylic on Strathmore mixed media paper.

Does not include frame.

Artist: Chelsea Demarest

9x12 Tiger Orchid item
9x12 Tiger Orchid
$62

Starting bid

9×12 marker and watercolor on Arches watercolor cold pressed paper.

Does not include frame.

Artist: Chelsea Demarest

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