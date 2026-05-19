Art Auction Supporting Foster Love Adopt Repeat

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Starting bid
Original acrylic on paper framed.
13x16
Artist: Trish O’Grady
Starting bid
Each block print is hand carved on either rubber or linoleum. They’re limited series, numbered, and signed. You can see the print number in the bottom left corner - ¼ means it is the first print of four total. Each is printed onto handmade paper and also floated onto natural fiber paper. Each bug has a unique narrative that is included on the back of the frame.
Bearer of the Morning Sun | 11.75”L x 14.75”W
Original block print on handmade paper floated on top of natural thai besem paper.
A scarab lifts the rising sun, an ancient symbol of renewal and rebirth. With each dawn it carries the promise that every ending quietly becomes a beginning.
The Dawn Carrier | 11.75”L x 14.75”W
Original block print on handmade paper floated on top of natural thai besem paper.
A scarab lifts the coming day, symbol of renewal and quiet beginnings. Carrying the promise of light, it reminds us that every dawn begins with a small act of forward motion.
Artist: Chelsea Demarest
Starting bid
Simple and poised, this piece celebrates subtle beauty, care, and the elegance of giving something small a place of honor.
Original 12×16 varnished acrylic on canvas 1.5in deep
Includes nordic white oak floater frame
Artist: Chelsea Demarest
Starting bid
Original acrylic on paper matted and framed.
15.5x19.5
Artist: Trish O’Grady
Starting bid
Original watercolor framed.
12x15
Artist: Trish O’Grady
Starting bid
Original acrylic on paper framed.
13x16
Artist: Trish O’Grady
Starting bid
9×12 marker and watercolor on Arches watercolor cold pressed paper.
Does not include frame.
Artist: Chelsea Demarest
Starting bid
11×14 marker and acrylic on Strathmore mixed media paper.
Does not include frame.
Artist: Chelsea Demarest
Starting bid
9×12 marker and watercolor on Arches watercolor cold pressed paper.
Does not include frame.
Artist: Chelsea Demarest
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