Art Auction to Benefit Tamaqua Liberty Tree Park Hosted by Lori Remmel

Artist name: The BAAAhd Girls

Title of artwork: Purple Mountain Majesty Shawl

Medium: Wool

Size: 78" x 23"

Year: 2026

Approx. Value: $1000

Minimum bid: $500





The BAAAhd Girls are a Pennsylvania-based team of skilled fiber artists dedicated to preserving and showcasing traditional textile arts. Drawing members from several counties, the team collaborates to demonstrate the full process of transforming raw fleece into a finished woven shawl through shearing, carding, spinning, and weaving.

Their work reflects a strong commitment to craftsmanship, coordination, and the continued education of audiences about historical and contemporary fiber practices. The BAAAhd Girls have participated in the Pennsylvania Farm Show Sheep to Shawl competition, where they earned recognition for both the quality of their work and their effective teamwork in a fast-paced, time-bound environment.





Through their participation, the team promotes the value of wool production and contributes to the visibility of fiber arts within the regional agricultural and artisan community.





About auctioned piece: Shawl made as part of a sheep-to-shawl event in which a sheep is shorn, and the wool is processed, spun, plied and woven into a shawl in less than 2.5 hours. Warp was hand-spun and hand-dyed with natural plant-based dyes. We won 3rd-prize at the PA Farm show's Sheep-to-Shawl competition.