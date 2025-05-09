Art by “Gracie” who was Lana the dog with bladder stones

Gracie was originally rescued by the volunteers. She was listed on Nextdoor for free. She was left outside in a cage with no water. As soon as the volunteers picked her up, they thought she was deaf and blind as she didn’t even look up. The volunteers brought to the vet which confirmed she had egg sized bladder stones and needed immediate surgery. $4,000 later, with the help of the kind people who shop at Animal Aid Charity Boutique store, Gracie is alive and well and living with her new momma.

