artCentral

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artCentral

About this event

Art Camp 2026 T-shirt Orders

1110 E 13th St

Carthage, MO 64836, USA

YOUTH X-SMALL - T-shirt item
YOUTH X-SMALL - T-shirt
$12

White cotton t-shirt with 2026 Art Camp logo on front

YOUTH SMALL - T-shirt item
YOUTH SMALL - T-shirt
$12

White cotton t-shirt with 2026 Art Camp logo on front

YOUTH MEDIUM - T-shirt item
YOUTH MEDIUM - T-shirt
$12

White cotton t-shirt with 2026 Art Camp logo on front

YOUTH LARGE - T-shirt item
YOUTH LARGE - T-shirt
$12

White cotton t-shirt with 2026 Art Camp logo on front

YOUTH X-LARGE- T-shirt item
YOUTH X-LARGE- T-shirt
$12

White cotton t-shirt with 2026 Art Camp logo on front

ADULT X-SMALL - T-shirt item
ADULT X-SMALL - T-shirt
$12

White cotton t-shirt with 2026 Art Camp logo on front

ADULT SMALL - T-shirt item
ADULT SMALL - T-shirt
$12

White cotton t-shirt with 2026 Art Camp logo on front

ADULT MEDIUM - T-shirt item
ADULT MEDIUM - T-shirt
$12

White cotton t-shirt with 2026 Art Camp logo on front

ADULT LARGE - T-shirt item
ADULT LARGE - T-shirt
$12

White cotton t-shirt with 2026 Art Camp logo on front

ADULT X-LARGE - T-shirt item
ADULT X-LARGE - T-shirt
$12

White cotton t-shirt with 2026 Art Camp logo on front

ADULT 2X-LARGE - T-shirt item
ADULT 2X-LARGE - T-shirt
$14

White cotton t-shirt with 2026 Art Camp logo on front

ADULT 3X-LARGE - T-shirt item
ADULT 3X-LARGE - T-shirt
$14

White cotton t-shirt with 2026 Art Camp logo on front

2026 Art Camp Logo 3" Vinyl Sticker item
2026 Art Camp Logo 3" Vinyl Sticker
$1

3" round vinyl sticker with 2026 Art Camp logo

artCentral Logo 3" Vinyl Sticker item
artCentral Logo 3" Vinyl Sticker
$1

3" round vinyl sticker with artCentral logo

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