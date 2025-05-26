Art Club Membership

Bronze Membership
$7

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

Join our Bronze tier subscription for access to our continually updated list of artist opportunities and Calls for Art!

Silver Membership
$26

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

Our Silver tier subscription gives you access to our continually updated list of artist opportunities and Calls for Art, as well as a free submission to CFAS's monthly Calls for Art.

Gold Membership
$52

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

Our Gold Tier subscription gives you access to our continually updated list of artist opportunities and Calls for Art, as well as two free submissions to CFAS's monthly Calls for Art. You will also be featured in our Member's Gallery, where customers can view your art!

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing