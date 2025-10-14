Full Spectrum Farms Inc

Hosted by

Full Spectrum Farms Inc

About this event

Art for All Fall Festival

1185 Wayehutta Rd

Cullowhee, NC 28723, USA

General Public Artist Booth Registration
$25

General public artists and makers booth registration. Booth size 10 x 12. Tents and tables not provided by Full Spectrum Farms; however, please contact Full Spectrum Farms if you have trouble providing your own booth canopies or tables.

Full Spectrum Farms Client Booth Registration
$10

Full Spectrum Farms client artists and makers booth registration. Booth size 10 x 12. Tents and tables are provided to clients of Full Spectrum Farms.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!