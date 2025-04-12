Art for Awareness against Domestic Violence!

6x6 solid piece of wood, design made by fire and creativity!
Artist wanted to remain anonymous
.
Estimated Value: $300
Octopus Freedom
$50
Acrylic on 16x20 canvas, anyway you hang this piece its unique and provides good energy all around!
Artist wanted to remain anonymous!
Estimated value: $450
Nickelodeon Nostalgia
$50
Acrylic on 16x20 canvas, enjoy all your favorite Nickelodeon Classic cartoons in your living room!
Artists wanted to remain anonymous!
Estimated Value: $700
Garlic, Brushes and Pencil
$50
Watercolor, Professionally Matted and Framed ( 11 x 14 mat in a 13 x 16 frame) - ready to hang
This watercolor was created at a recent Girls Day Paint Out - at a home in NW CT - on a Sunday afternoon - three good girlfriends - gathered around a table - looking out on the snow covered landscape. The string of garlic bulbs was a gift from the garden of the hostess and the brushes/pencil were the tools the artist used to create the still life.
About the Artist: Karin Stenberg Layton
Born and bred in CT, my favorite classes in school and beyond were Art.. I spent decades drawing buildings and houses - in an effort to preserve them - at least on paper and canvas. While still passionate about creating “house portraits”, I also find joy in using water color into studies to reflect my surroundings. My goal is not to be picture perfect, but to add a touch of charm and character into my work.
Estimated Value: $200
Gas
$50
Donated by Wallingford Frame and Art - Print of Gas by Hopper. Gas is an oil painting executed in 1940 by the American painter Edward Hopper. It depicts an American gas station at the end of a highway. The painting belongs to the Museum of Modern Art, in New York.
Estimated Value: $400
Brief Dance
$50
A Brief Dance”
Acrylic/mixed media on 12x24 canvas Black triptych made up of 3 smaller canvasses
About the artist:
Ron has served in many positions throughout his career including running an art therapy program for a nationally accredited Substance Use Treatment facility, aiding veterans in recovery for C-PTSD, doing community based art therapy and supporting people through the gender affirmation process. Currently Ron serves on the board of MEDA, Multi-Service Eating Disorder Association and is an adjunct professor at Southern New Hampshire University and Moravian. Ron’s current specialties include substance use treatment, gender affirming care, LGBTQ+ issues, disordered eating and body image.
https://rainbow-recovery.org/
Estimated Value: $150
Nothing but your chains to lose
$50
Acrylic on 30x40
This piece was inspired by Isaiah 58:8 “Then your salvation will come like the dawn, and your wounds will quickly heal. Your godliness will lead you forward, and the glory of the Lord will protect you from behind.”
This piece was created during a season of intense healing for me andI feel that’s what this piece captured. The piece starts off with me stuck in a prison that I was spiritually, mentally and emotionally trapped in. I endured 28 years of sexual abuse, mental abuse, physical abuse, and verbal abuse. I was repeating the same cycles of my family and ancestors. Until I had an encounter with Jesus Christ. For the first time in my life, I was met with love, peace, comfort, freedom and hope. I was changed, and could never turn back. Jesus brought the greatest breakthrough I could ever imagine, he broke ancestral chains, he paved a way for me and my children to be free from things family members before us weren’t. The shackles and bones depict those who never received the chance to break free and they serve as a reminder to never allow myself to go back to this prison. This piece is meant to remind us that we are survivors and we have a Saviour who loves us and desires to gift us the greatest victory of our lives. I pray it does the same for you. Who the son sets free is free indeed
About the artist:
Greetings all, I’m Natasha Gutierrez founder of TransfiguredCreations. I am a survivor of abuse and was met by the Love of God in 2019 and have a passion for the word of God and spreading His love to those who feel unheard, unseen, lost and forsaken. I’ve been painting since 2022, and have dedicated my art to the spreading of the Love and goodnews of Jesus Christ
Estimated Value: 1200
Open Curtains
$50
Acrylic on 30x40 canvas!
I am a domestic violence survivor, and I dedicate this painting to all the women who are in abusive relationships. Many women find themselves in a dark place, unsure of how to escape. The opening of the curtains symbolizes a new day, a fresh start, and the beautiful possibilities that come with it. A bright future is possible with strength and courage.
About the Artist:
Ariella Sanchez is a Puerto Rican/Salvadoran artist from Bridgeport, CT, who has always been a passionate creator. Her journey into the arts began in her teens after a transformative experience with a close friend, igniting a love for sketching and abstract expression. Known for her intricate lines and geometric designs, Ariella developed a unique style that speaks to both emotion and structure.
Though she initially pursued psychology, driven by family expectations, she left college after a year. For over a decade, she worked in collections, finding financial success but yearning for something more meaningful. In 2022, after courageously leaving a seven-year career and a domestic violence relationship, Ariella made the bold decision to fully embrace her passion for the arts—a decision that led to the happiest and most fulfilling chapter of her life.
Ariella returned to college, now pursuing a degree in Fine Arts/Photography, with plans to graduate in 2025. Her ultimate goal is to attend the prestigious School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) for her Bachelor’s in Fine Arts, where she hopes to push the boundaries of her creative potential and inspire others through her work.
Estimated Value: $450
Boundaries of the Heart
$50
Acrylic, gel pens, metallics, 16x20 canvas Bright layered acrylics on black canvas.
About the artist: Brooke Chafin
Brooke Chafin is an abstract artist based in the town of Manchester Connecticut. Born as a self-taught artist, I began my creative journey at the age of three drawing eyes. This is motif that continues to appear in much of my work. Throughout my childhood, I explored various forms of art, but lost interest in my early twenties. It was not until the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 that I rediscovered my passion through the Zentangle style, which inspired me to experiment with mixed media. Today, my art is known for its abstract, intuitive, and trippy style, often featuring acrylics, paint pens, and metallics. Eyes remain a recurring theme, reflecting a lifelong fascination.
Boardom
$50
Mixed medium - Custom Painted skateboard for wall decor.
About Artist: Manuel J Flores
I Just Paint
Estimated Value $350
Mind Frag
$50
Acrylic, acrylic pen , markers 12x24 Its basically my brain in the middle of an anxiety attack!
The explosion of thoughts, melting into the puddle of "what tf just happened"!
About the artist: Manuel J Flores
Been creating since i was 8, im now 42.
I create images that plague my imagination.
Wind Tunnel (Chaos)
$50
Multi medium on 12x24 canvas, The madness that clouds a hyperactive mind. Trying the focus Chaos
About the Artist: Manuel J Flores
Imma paint pimp, with a faint limp
Crazy Face
$50
Marker and Acrylic on canvas, Just a wild look!
About the Artist: Manuel J Flores
Been creating since I was 8, I am now 42. I create Images that plague my imagination.
Home Sweet Home
$50
Universe Moves
$50
Universe Moves”
This piece encompasses the experience of recognizing our place in the universe. We each play a small role in something greater than ourselves; even in the depths of darkness, there is light, movement, and support. Connecting to the universe means experiencing life's movement as synchronicityicity with those around us. Acrylic on 24x18 canvas
About the artist:
Wednesdae holds a master's Degree in Art Therapy from Albertus Magnus College and is currently a PhD candidate at Saybrook University. They previously served on the CT DCF LGBTQ+ Youth Advisory Board as well as the former President of the Connecticut Art Therapy Association, and they served as a Board Member with Project HEAL, the nation’s only Eating Disorder Treatment Equity Access based Non-profit. They have held many positions throughout their career including clinical supervisor, program director, creator of multiple IOP/PHPs, and lead art therapist. Regardless of the position, they work to bring a level of empathy and understanding to their clients where they can feel like they are being seen and heard, witness in their most vulnerable moments. Their current specialties include gender-affirming care, fat and body activism, intersectional social justice, complex trauma, and eating disorder treatment. They ran a nationally-funded Eating Disorder Treatment Facility and have worked across all levels of care including RTC, PHP, IOP, and OP including founding the country’s first 2sLGBTQIA+ IOP/PHP for Eating Disorders. Wednesdae is also a professor at Moravian University and an HPiT Co-Chair with GLMA. Thanks to their facilitation of part of The Monument Quilt, you can see some of their art and art therapy work on display at the Baltimore Museum of Art. You can also hear them guide you through a journey of gender in modern art or learn about body liberation in art with The Museum of Modern Art’s (MoMA) Artful Practices for Well-Being. https://rainbow-recovery.org/
Estimated value: $800
Purple Goddess
$50
Acrylic on16x20 canvas, Purple Goddess with Purple ribbon. This piece was specifically made for the art auction and the awareness it is spreading!
About the artist: Luis Krause
Self taught artist in Bridgeport Ct
Breaking Cycles
$50
Pen markers acrylic marker/paint watercolor 18x24 canvas. A strong woman walking by faith and bravery to endlessly break free from bondage.
About the Artist: Sherron Robinson creativity_by_snacs
An creative individual seeking to purse my talents in art to make a change in the world and bring awareness to day to day earth bound problems
Estimated Value: Priceless
Drippy
$50
Acrylic on 30x40 Canvas, Paint Drips on canvas.
About Artist: M Dias (Said Tra) Ct Creative taking it out on the canvas!
Estimated Value: Priceless
Apothos Now
$50
Apothos Now”
Digital Illustration, 18x24
Apothos Now is an illustrative study and depiction of the color palette and mask motif from the well known war movie, Apocalypse Now. The masks are a-joined with collages of Chinese-Vietnamese herbs and flowers to symbolize spiritual growth and starting anew after a "personal war."
About the artist:
Antique Graffiti is a local Asian-American Graphic Designer. Their work is inspired by all things music, theater, and film. Through illustration, hand drawn and digital, they use shapes, words, and symbols to create collages that incite ideas and provoke thought. Antique Graffiti is also an avid writer, sing-songwriter, instrumentalist, gym-buff, and most importantly, domestic narcissistic abuse survivor. They hope to one day open a print shop to not only sell the art that showcases their experiences, but show how far they have come. https://www.antiquegraffitigraphics.com/
