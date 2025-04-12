Art for Awareness against Domestic Violence!

‪Acrylic on 30x40‬ ‪ This piece was inspired by Isaiah 58:8 “Then your salvation will come like the dawn, and your wounds will quickly heal. Your godliness will lead you forward, and the glory of the Lord will protect you from behind.”‬ ‪ This piece was created during a season of intense healing for me andI feel that’s what this piece captured. The piece starts off with me stuck in a prison that I was spiritually, mentally and emotionally trapped in. I endured 28 years of sexual abuse, mental abuse, physical abuse, and verbal abuse. I was repeating the same cycles of my family and ancestors. Until I had an encounter with Jesus Christ. For the first time in my life, I was met with love, peace, comfort, freedom and hope. I was changed, and could never turn back. Jesus brought the greatest breakthrough I could ever imagine, he broke ancestral chains, he paved a way for me and my children to be free from things family members before us weren’t. The shackles and bones depict those who never received the chance to break free and they serve as a reminder to never allow myself to go back to this prison. This piece is meant to remind us that we are survivors and we have a Saviour who loves us and desires to gift us the greatest victory of our lives. I pray it does the same for you. Who the son sets free is free indeed ‬ ‪About the artist‬: Greetings all, I’m Natasha Gutierrez founder of TransfiguredCreations. I am a survivor of abuse and was met by the Love of God in 2019 and have a passion for the word of God and spreading His love to those who feel unheard, unseen, lost and forsaken. I’ve been painting since 2022, and have dedicated my art to the spreading of the Love and goodnews of Jesus Christ Estimated Value: 1200

‪Acrylic on 30x40‬ ‪ This piece was inspired by Isaiah 58:8 “Then your salvation will come like the dawn, and your wounds will quickly heal. Your godliness will lead you forward, and the glory of the Lord will protect you from behind.”‬ ‪ This piece was created during a season of intense healing for me andI feel that’s what this piece captured. The piece starts off with me stuck in a prison that I was spiritually, mentally and emotionally trapped in. I endured 28 years of sexual abuse, mental abuse, physical abuse, and verbal abuse. I was repeating the same cycles of my family and ancestors. Until I had an encounter with Jesus Christ. For the first time in my life, I was met with love, peace, comfort, freedom and hope. I was changed, and could never turn back. Jesus brought the greatest breakthrough I could ever imagine, he broke ancestral chains, he paved a way for me and my children to be free from things family members before us weren’t. The shackles and bones depict those who never received the chance to break free and they serve as a reminder to never allow myself to go back to this prison. This piece is meant to remind us that we are survivors and we have a Saviour who loves us and desires to gift us the greatest victory of our lives. I pray it does the same for you. Who the son sets free is free indeed ‬ ‪About the artist‬: Greetings all, I’m Natasha Gutierrez founder of TransfiguredCreations. I am a survivor of abuse and was met by the Love of God in 2019 and have a passion for the word of God and spreading His love to those who feel unheard, unseen, lost and forsaken. I’ve been painting since 2022, and have dedicated my art to the spreading of the Love and goodnews of Jesus Christ Estimated Value: 1200

seeMoreDetailsMobile