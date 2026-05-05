Art For Justice Online Auction

ESTIMATED VALUE: $1050

Size 36" x 36". Acrylic Dutch Pour on Canvas.





Shawna Stilwell is a local artist known for creating colorful, dynamic fluid art installations. From the artist: I originally named this piece "The Flow" because that’s what I saw in it: movement, current, momentum, and the way life carries us whether we’re ready or not. Then I put a hole through it. Not metaphorically. An actual hole. It happened while I was preparing the painting for its final resin coat. After weeks of work, right before completion, the canvas tore. I was devastated, frustrated, and convinced the piece was ruined. Then I looked at the world around me. We’re living through a moment where immigrant families are being targeted, civil rights are under attack, and institutions many people assumed would protect us have proven far more fragile than advertised. There are holes appearing everywhere in the fabric of our society. In families. In communities. In our sense of safety. In our democracy. The hole in the painting is still there. The canvas tore at exactly the moment I thought the painting was finished. That feels like an appropriate metaphor for the times we’re living in. Many of us are staring deeply into a black hole of uncertainty, watching familiar markers disappear while being told everything is fine. The hole in this painting wasn’t planned. The damage being done to our country is. Many of the forces driving today’s attacks on immigrant communities, civil rights, and democratic institutions have spent decades building toward this moment. We are not witnessing an accident. We are witnessing a strategy. I considered repairing the hole so completely that nobody would ever know it happened. Instead, I left evidence. Art does not owe us perfection. Life certainly doesn’t. There is only one version of this painting. The one that got punched in the face by the universe a few days before delivery and showed up anyway. Created in support of 805 UndocuFund and SB Resiste."





https://shawna2heu.setmore.com/



