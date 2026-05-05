Art For Justice Online Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
ESTIMATED VALUE: $2,000
Size: 24" x 30". "Cabrillo" (2024): Acrylic on Wood Panel.
DJ Javier is an artist/designer from Santa Barbara. His work blends the line between fine art and graphic design, merging both methods of creativity, while pulling constant inspiration from his Southern California roots. His clients include Vans, Stance, Fanatics, Amazon, Jordan, Star Wars, LA Rams, Adobe, and Billabong, among many others ranging from global brands to businesses. DJ Javier was most recently celebrated with a solo exhibit titled "San Milano Drive" at the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara (MCASB), which showcased over 40 of his paintings celebrating his roots and local community.
https://www.arborcollective.com/pages/artist-dj-javier?srsltid=AfmBOorZr0gUlNBHhRwdLKIBHCXMcTTmES_331FIKaxYQN6gQ_iYxxWK
DONATED BY: DJ Javier
Starting bid
ESTIMATED VALUE: $400
Size 24" x 18". Hand pulled serigraph, 5 colors on Coventry Rag. Edition 37 of 50.
Ruben Ochoa is a multi-disciplinary artist whose sculptures, installations, paintings, and photographs explore the domineering forms and manufactured contours of the urban landscapes. His work was included in the 2008 Whitney Biennial at the Whitney Museum of American Art, and the 2004 California Biennal at the Orange County Museum of Art. Ochoa has had solo exhibitions at the Museum of Contemporary Art, San Diego, California, Charles H. Scott gallery at Emily Carr University of Art and Design, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and SITE, Santa Fe, New Mexico.
https://www.instagram.com/rrrubenochoa/?hl=en
DONATED BY: Ruben Ochoa
Starting bid
ESTIMATED VALUE: $800
Striking and highly decorative vintage Costa Rican ox cart (carreta) converted into a functional bar / drinks cabinet, by Joaquín Chaverri, one of the most recognized names associated with traditional Sarchí ox cart craftsmanship. This piece is entirely hand-painted in vivid, joyful colors with intricate free-hand floral and geometric motifs, a hallmark of authentic Costa Rican folk art. Originally inspired by the historic coffee-transport ox carts of Costa Rica, this example has been thoughtfully adapted for modern use as a bar. The interior features fitted bottle holders and storage compartments, making it both sculptural and practical. The removable hand-painted trays add versatility for serving or display, while the large decorative wheel and detachable yoke complete the iconic silhouette. A true statement piece that blends cultural heritage with function, ideal for a bar area, wine room, covered patio, or collector of Latin American folk art. This type of ox cart is internationally recognized as a symbol of Costa Rican identity and craftsmanship. WHILE IN GOOD CONDITION, THE CART IS MISSING THE TWO TOP TRAYS THAT WERE ORIGINALLY PART OF THE CART. IT IS SIGNED BY THE ARTIST. WE DON'T KNOW THE YEAR IT WAS MADE.
DONATED BY: Anonymous
Starting bid
ESTIMATED VALUE: $2,400
Watercolor on cotton paper with handmade Redwood hanging frame. Created in 2021, Size: 20"x30". Michael Matheson is a highly regarded Santa Barbara–based artist, graphic designer, and sign painter. His work frequently blends folk art, Americana, and traditional tattoo flash aesthetics into a distinctly contemporary art style.
To see more works by Michael Matheson, follow @metalteepee or stop by Dune Coffee Roasters at 528 Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara, dunecoffee.com.
https://www.lumartzine.com/articles/metalteepee-michaelmatheson
DONATED BY: Michael Matheson
Starting bid
ESTIMATED VALUE: $100
Enjoy $100 at Azul Cocina and Cantina. delivering fine Mexican cuisine and mixology with the finest locally sourced ingredients from Santa Barbara County. Experience exceptional authentic cuisine with a modern contemporary twist on flavors and traditions, led by Executive Chef Manny Diaz. Taste the revitalization of Upper-State Street with lively offerings, fresh local ingredients and incredible seasonal dishes. Pair your cuisine with a unique one-of-kind crafted selection of Tequila and Mezcal flavored cocktails or choose from our array of seasonally selected wines.
DONATED BY: Azul Cocina Artesanal & Cantina
Starting bid
ESTIMATED VALUE: $1000
Gouache and oil pastel with paper cuts on watercolor paper. Size: 16" x 20".
Peruvian-born Daniella Manini is a Ventura-based multidisciplinary artist. During her 20 years in the industry, she has worked with many brands including Billabong, Prana, Patagonia, Spiritual Gangster, Amuse Society, Vuori, Reef, Volcom. Her work has also made it to books, hard Kombucha cans, skateboards, surfboards, restaurant murals, wine labels, shoes, and more. Daniella’s portfolio bridges fashion, retail, interior design, surf culture, and media.
https://www.daniellamanini.com/
DONATED BY: Daniella Manini
Starting bid
ESTIMATED VALUE: $7,500
Size 24" x 18". Layered hand-pulled silkscreen using spray paint and paint pen.
Artist Wallace Piatt founded Rodeo Gallery in the Funk Zone, which houses and showcases a unique blend of art that reflects his observations on society, history, and pop culture. Piatt's work is characterized by a dynamic interplay between industrial environments, vintage imagery, and bold colors, creating an eccentric combination of artistic visions. With a focus on the underdog and the marginalized, Piatt's creations resonate with themes of empathy and social commentary. His artistic philosophy emphasizes the importance of maintaining order in life to foster originality and creativity in one's work. Piatt also is the co-founder of Loveworn in the Funk Zone. He is well known for his layered hand-pulled silkscreens.
https://rodeogallerysb.com/home/
DONATED BY: Wallace Piatt
Starting bid
ESTIMATED VALUE: $355
Be a true VIP with a One-Year exclusive and highest "Naturalist" level membership to the two most popular destinations in Santa Barbara - the Museum Natural History and Sea Center. PACKAGE ALSO INCLUDES: Four (4) museum guest passes valid at either the Museum of Natural History or Sea Center on the pier!
Naturalist Membership Benefits:
- Free admission to the Museum and Sea Center for two (2) named adults OR one named adult and admission for a guest.
- Up to 5 dependent children under age 18.
- Two (2) additional named adult or admission for a guest. (4 adults total)
- A Guest Card ($60 value) (A Guest Card allows a single, unnamed guest entry per location per day. The Guest Card is a physical card and must be presented at check-in.)
- Four (4) one time guest passes
- Invitations to Maximus Art Gallery opening exhibit receptions (3 to 4 per year)
- Free admission to our Cocktails with a Curator events.
https://www.sbnature.org/visit/hours?gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=23003388623&gbraid=0AAAAADFCckaK8FDeuCD53aM1tpr3-Ai0L&gclid=CjwKCAjwuO_QBhAWEiwAIkVhU00yka9d8_nPFLe0lldI4K8hUJ9XmGtQuc7Wu2N1bQ9yJyVNPnoFfxoC0SUQAvD_BwE
DONATED BY: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and Sea Center
Starting bid
ESTIMATED VALUE: $250
Size: 12"x12". Acrylic collage, mixed media.
Jackie Doucette, @jackiedoucetteart is a Carpinteria based artist and illustrator who, “weaves a love of living by the ocean, reflections on parenting, and a joy of the everyday ordinary in her work.”Jackie describes her creative practice as, “…an ongoing experiment inspired by life, nature, and the chaos of raising little humans.” Her pieces capture the beauty, elegance and softness we get to experience living on the Central Coast!
DONATED BY: Jackie Doucette
Starting bid
ESTIMATED VALUE: $200
The Topa Topa Collective is the brewery's annual loyalty membership - this package gives you the FIRST YEAR ONLY complimentary (then it is $75 annual renewal if you decide to continue). It is redeemable at all locations, including the Santa Barbara taproom in the Funk Zone. Members receive the following: A Collective trucker hat, membership card, patch, and stickers; $75 gift card; A 4oz extra pour on every full pour, plus a special 20oz Collective-only glass; and, 20% off all merch purchases.
DONATED BY: Topa Topa Brewing Company
Starting bid
ESTIMATED VALUE: $1050
Size 36" x 36". Acrylic Dutch Pour on Canvas.
Shawna Stilwell is a local artist known for creating colorful, dynamic fluid art installations. From the artist: I originally named this piece "The Flow" because that’s what I saw in it: movement, current, momentum, and the way life carries us whether we’re ready or not. Then I put a hole through it. Not metaphorically. An actual hole. It happened while I was preparing the painting for its final resin coat. After weeks of work, right before completion, the canvas tore. I was devastated, frustrated, and convinced the piece was ruined. Then I looked at the world around me. We’re living through a moment where immigrant families are being targeted, civil rights are under attack, and institutions many people assumed would protect us have proven far more fragile than advertised. There are holes appearing everywhere in the fabric of our society. In families. In communities. In our sense of safety. In our democracy. The hole in the painting is still there. The canvas tore at exactly the moment I thought the painting was finished. That feels like an appropriate metaphor for the times we’re living in. Many of us are staring deeply into a black hole of uncertainty, watching familiar markers disappear while being told everything is fine. The hole in this painting wasn’t planned. The damage being done to our country is. Many of the forces driving today’s attacks on immigrant communities, civil rights, and democratic institutions have spent decades building toward this moment. We are not witnessing an accident. We are witnessing a strategy. I considered repairing the hole so completely that nobody would ever know it happened. Instead, I left evidence. Art does not owe us perfection. Life certainly doesn’t. There is only one version of this painting. The one that got punched in the face by the universe a few days before delivery and showed up anyway. Created in support of 805 UndocuFund and SB Resiste."
https://shawna2heu.setmore.com/
DONATED BY: Shawna Stilwell
Starting bid
ESTIMATED VALUE: $900
18"x24". Oil on Canvas
Fine art painter.
Daniel Linz's work includes contemporary landscapes and figurative art. Linz states: "As a child I would paint with my grandmother on the banks of the Ohio River. She would say to me "Don't paint the river, paint the water." I begin my paintings with a direct representation of nature, most often a tree or group of trees, or trees in the urban landscape. Then continue to work the image to extract more of its essence. I try to establish the comfortable identifiable elements of landscape then proceed to move and extend those elements to an edge of sorts through line and form and color." He is a professor at UCSB.
https://www.daniellinzart.com/
DONATED BY: Daniel Linz
Starting bid
ESTIMATED VALUE: $600
Size: 24" x 48". Oil on canvas.
Sean Larkins is a local Santa Barbara painter and longtime business owner, best known for operating wine-focused establishments like Villa Wine Bar & Kitchen and Vino Divino. He frequently integrates his work as a visual artist with the local dining and wine scene.
https://www.facebook.com/sean.larkins.7
DONATED BY: Sean Larkins
Starting bid
ESTIMATED VALUE: $100
$100 Gift Card at La Paloma Cafe! From the famed Acme Hospitality (Loquita, The Lark, Lucky Penny), La Paloma Cafe celebrates the rhythms of the seasons, with menu items based on time-honored regional cuisine!
DONATED BY: La Paloma Cafe
Starting bid
ESTIMATED VALUE: $200
$200 E-Gift Card to Aegean!
In De La Guerra Plaza, one of the hottest new eateries, Aegean, brings the vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean to Santa Barbara. Chef Efe Onoglu's expertly crafted dishes are all the rage!
DONATED BY: Aegean SB
Starting bid
ESTIMATED VALUE: $200
$100 Gift Card for both Manifattura and Apertivo! Sister restaurants from Milan native, Andrea Girardello, enjoy $100 at EACH delectable downtown Italian eatery, featuring food and wine inspired by Italy.
https://www.manifatturasb.com/
DONATED BY: Manifattura and Apertivo
Starting bid
ESTIMATED VALUE: $225
Signed & framed print, custom made for this "Art For Justice" event. Size: 18"x24".
Local indigenous artist, Helen Yanez, does illustration, sculpture and pottery. Whether it is a painting of her grandmother’s strength or a mural painted by farmworking youth, each piece carries the same weight: identity, healing and hope. From her portraits to her programs with children, Yanez is blending culture and community, proving that art can be both deeply personal and profoundly transformative for Santa Maria. The artist shares: "Art, for me, is not only a form of personal expression, but a tool for cultural preservation, resistance, and collective healing."
DONATED BY: Helen Yanez
Starting bid
ESTIMATED VALUE: $225
Signed & framed print, custom made for this "Art For Justice" event. Size: 18"x24".
Local indigenous artist, Helen Yanez, does illustration, sculpture and pottery. Whether it is a painting of her grandmother’s strength or a mural painted by farmworking youth, each piece carries the same weight: identity, healing and hope. From her portraits to her programs with children, Yanez is blending culture and community, proving that art can be both deeply personal and profoundly transformative for Santa Maria. The artist shares: "Art, for me, is not only a form of personal expression, but a tool for cultural preservation, resistance, and collective healing."
DONATED BY: Helen Yanez
Starting bid
ESTIMATED VALUE: $345
Ages 5 - 14 - Good for one week (choose from 9 full weeks, each week has a different theme) of UCSB Summer Day Camp for ages 5 - 14!
Sessions run Monday – Friday, from 8:15am - 5:15pm, with drop-off from 8:15 - 9am and pick-up from 4:15 - 5:15pm. Highlights include pool time, ropes course, arts & crafts, fun Fridays, and much more! You must register by the Thursday before each session at 7am to secure space. Walk-up registration will NOT be accepted. Camp is for ages 5-14. Campers must be of age by the start of the week they are registered for.
Does NOT include swim lessons.
GO TO THIS LINK TO SEE EACH WEEK'S THEMES: https://recreation.ucsb.edu/youth-programs/summer-day-camp
DONATED BY: UCSB Department of Recreation
Starting bid
ESTIMATED VALUE: $345
Ages 5 - 14 - Good for one week (choose from 9 full weeks, each week has a different theme) of UCSB Summer Day Camp for ages 5 - 14!
Sessions run Monday – Friday, from 8:15am - 5:15pm, with drop-off from 8:15 - 9am and pick-up from 4:15 - 5:15pm. Highlights include pool time, ropes course, arts & crafts, fun Fridays, and much more! You must register by the Thursday before each session at 7am to secure space. Walk-up registration will NOT be accepted. Camp is for ages 5-14. Campers must be of age by the start of the week they are registered for.
Does NOT include swim lessons.
GO TO THIS LINK TO SEE EACH WEEK'S THEMES: https://recreation.ucsb.edu/youth-programs/summer-day-camp
DONATED BY: UCSB Department of Recreation
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!