Art for the Park 2026

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954 E. Fortification St. Jackson, MS 39202
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"Where We Had Hoped", a 19 x 25 acrylic on board, original piece by Belhaven artist Ellen Langford. Don't miss the opportunity to add this to your collection!
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This 10KW gold fleur-de-lis necklace accented with a .05 carat diamond, was generously provided by Carter Jewelers. Valued at over $1,200.00, this is a perfect opportunity to add a timeless piece to your collection.
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This original 12 × 12 acrylic painting, “Skip,” by Mississippi artist Ginger Williams Cook is inspired by the beloved dog Skip from the life and writings of Willie Morris. The piece references her recent installation of the Willie Morris Library mural, celebrating one of Mississippi literature’s most recognizable and nostalgic characters.
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Add a touch of Southern charm and personality to your home with this piece valued at over $500.00, “Bless Your Heart,” an expressive print set in a stylish acrylic frame by Belhaven resident and professional artist, Stacy Underwood. Underwood's work has been featured at the Mississippi Museum of Art’s Mississippi Invitational and in solo exhibitions at Fischer Galleries, with pieces held in private and corporate collections across the region.
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This original 10 × 10 canvas, “’Til the Morning Comes,” is by Belhaven artist Rachel Misenar. Misenar’s paintings has been exhibited through several respected regional galleries and is inspired by the natural beauty that surrounds her. She aims for her creations to encourage viewers to pause and appreciate their surroundings, motivating them to leave their own marks.
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Make a bold statement with “Untitled Love,” a vibrant 24 × 30 pop-art work by local contemporary artist CHANE.
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Acrylic Painting of Purple Irises on Gold Leaf
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This beautifully presented “Pink Abstract” by Belhaven artist Mollie Gregory is an original oil painting on handmade deckled paper, professionally matted and framed to 13 × 16.
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This special item is a signed print of Miraim Weems 2005 "Eudora's Haven", a painted depiction of the iconic home of one of Mississippi's greatest literary figures, Eudora Welty. Known for her detailed and affectionate portrayals of historic Belhaven architecture, Weems’ work has long helped celebrate and preserve the visual character of on our treasured neighborhoods.
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This striking set of two signed lithographic relief prints by renowned American illustrator and master printmaker Barry Moser features portraits of Pulitzer Prize–winning author Eudora Welty throughout various stages of her life. Each print is professionally framed at 13 × 16, making this a distinguished and ready-to-display pairing.
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This striking set of three signed lithographic relief prints by renowned American illustrator and master printmaker Barry Moser features portraits of Pulitzer Prize–winning author Eudora Welty throughout various stages of her life. Each print is professionally framed at 13 × 16, making this a distinguished and ready-to-display pairing.
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This 18" × 12" signed Artist Proof giclée print by Wyatt Waters showcases the expressive style and atmospheric detail that have made Waters one of Mississippi’s most admired watercolorists. Printed on 30 gsm cold press paper, this high-quality giclée faithfully reproduces the texture and richness of the original watercolor.
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“Guard #3” is an original ink pen drawing on paper by artist Guillermo Salinas, thoughtfully matted to 14.5 × 16 and featuring a recognizable Belhaven neighborhood scene. Guillermo Salinas is a Jackson artist, Belhaven University graduate, pastry chef, and founder of Just Vanilla Bakes.
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This original sculpture piece by Mississippi artist O. C. McDavid reflects the artist’s signature style and deep connection to the people and landscapes of the region. McDavid’s work remains highly regarded among collectors of Mississippi art. Alongside his wife, Sally, O.C. called Belhaven home for many years, leaving a lasting impression on those who knew him. After a career in the newspaper business, he began exploring art at age 50, eventually embracing metal sculpture as his true medium. His creativity, craftsmanship, and unmistakable sense of humor are captured beautifully in this piece he fondly named “The McDaisy.”
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Do you have a favorite place that you want to remember for years to come? Maybe the coffee shop from your first date, your first home, or your grandmother's cabin where you spent childhood summers? This opportunity allows you to capture that special place forever with help from Belhaven artist, Caroline Bazin. Your bid includes a consultation with the artist and your final product.
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Exclusive fused glass items are created and fired daily by Reach members-artisans in the on-site glass studio.The Reach Unlimited Glass Program is dedicated to providing work opportunities to each Reach member so that he or she can earn a paycheck and be a contributing member of the community.
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This original framed ink, pen, and watercolor piece is by Andrew Cary Young, the founder, owner, and chief designer of Pearl River Glass Studio. For nearly five decades, Young has been a leading figure in Mississippi’s architectural and stained-glass arts community, with work featured in churches, civic spaces, and private collections across the region.This 26 × 20 framed piece reflects Young’s distinctive artistic voice beyond stained glass—offering collectors a rare opportunity to own an original work on paper by one of Jackson’s most respected visual artists.
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Silver Edition of One Time, One Place by Eudora Welty and 4 House Tour tickets to visit the Eudora Welty House & Garden.
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This original charcoal drawing on paper, “Belhaven Tree,” by Belhaven artist Mollie Gregory beautifully captures the character and presence of Greater Belhaven’s signature landscape elements the neighborhood's tree canopy—an enduring symbol of Belhaven’s historic charm.
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Originally designed to memorialize the events of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the Hurricane Platter continues to be a timeless piece of art.
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