Art from the Heart: The Jada Callender Memorial Scholarship Fund Paint Event

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Visit with the Easter Bunny and then hop on over to paint your own holiday masterpiece
Visit with the Easter Bunny and then hop on over to paint your own holiday masterpiece
Channel your inner artist during this afternoon session as we create landscape artwork inspired by Jada’s own photography. It’s a beautiful way to honor her vision while creating something unique of your own.
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