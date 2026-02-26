Alleghany Highlands Community Services

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Alleghany Highlands Community Services

About this event

Art from the Heart: The Jada Callender Memorial Scholarship Fund Paint Event

518 Church St

Clifton Forge, VA 24422, USA

Easter Bunny 12 and Under 11:00 a.m.
$10

Visit with the Easter Bunny and then hop on over to paint your own holiday masterpiece

Easter Bunny 13 and over 11:00 a.m.
$20

Visit with the Easter Bunny and then hop on over to paint your own holiday masterpiece

Landscape inspired by Jada 1:30 p.m.
$30

Channel your inner artist during this afternoon session as we create landscape artwork inspired by Jada’s own photography. It’s a beautiful way to honor her vision while creating something unique of your own.

Add a donation for Alleghany Highlands Community Services

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