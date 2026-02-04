Art Gala - Kfar Yedidim

About this event
Friend of the Village - support our soldiers and help strengthen the foundation of our mission.
Village Partner - contributors take an active role in sustaining the structure that allows warriors to continue to heal, rebuild, and grow.
Warrior House Patron – donors support the development, programming, and long term stability of the campus created for elite soldiers transitioning back to civilian life.
Includes VIP seating in shared table close to the stage.
Founding Guardians of Kfar Yedidim are visionary leaders helping secure the future of this historic initiative. Their commitment ensures that warriors returning from battle have not only a roof, but a community, structure, and renewed purpose waiting for them.
Includes premium VIP seating and a commemorative honor trophy presented at the event.
$
