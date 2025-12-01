Art Garage Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Monthly option for 10% off giftshop purchases, as well as 10% off events and workshops
Valid until March 2, 2027
10% off giftshop purchases, as well as 10% off events and workshops
Renews monthly
Monthly option for artists, writers and performers! 15% off giftshop, events, and workshops; free members events + ARTIST PERKS:
1 free submission to open calls for art or literature, 2 free drop-in workshops or critiques a month, and after three months of membership you earn a free feedback/collaboration session from another artist, performer, or writer.
Valid until March 2, 2027
For artists, writers and performers! 15% off giftshop, events, and workshops; free members events + ARTIST PERKS:
Free submissions to open calls, free drop-in workshops or critiques every month, and two free feedback/collaboration sessions from another artist, performer, or writer.
Renews monthly
Monthly option for 20% off giftshop, events, workshops + free members-only event and workshop
Valid until March 2, 2027
20% off giftshop, events, workshops + free members-only event and workshop
Renews monthly
Up to four named individuals can receive 20% off giftshop, events, and workshops + attend free members-only event and workshop
Valid until March 2, 2027
Up to four named individuals can receive 20% off giftshop, events, and workshops + attend free members-only events and workshops
Renews monthly
Monthly option to receive 20% off giftshop, events, and workshop; 15% off Gallery purchases (excluding NWTC exhibition); + free members-only events and workshops for up to two other attendees.
Valid until March 2, 2027
Receive 20% off giftshop, events, and workshop; 15% off Gallery purchases (excluding NWTC exhibition); + free members-only events and workshops for up to two other attendees.
Renews monthly
Monthly option to receive 20% off giftshop, events, and workshop; 15% off Gallery purchases; free members-only events and workshops for up to two other attendees; + private collectors' showing with selection of free original artwork after 12 months
Valid until March 2, 2027
Receive 20% off giftshop, events, and workshop; 15% off Gallery purchases; free members-only events and workshops for up to two other attendees; + private collectors' showing with selection of free original artwork
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!