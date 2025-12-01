The Art Garage

Art Garage Membership

Art Lovers
$5

Renews monthly

Monthly option for 10% off giftshop purchases, as well as 10% off events and workshops

Art Lovers - Annual
$50

Valid until March 2, 2027

10% off giftshop purchases, as well as 10% off events and workshops

Workbench Membership
$10

Renews monthly

Monthly option for artists, writers and performers! 15% off giftshop, events, and workshops; free members events + ARTIST PERKS:

1 free submission to open calls for art or literature, 2 free drop-in workshops or critiques a month, and after three months of membership you earn a free feedback/collaboration session from another artist, performer, or writer.

Workbench Membership - Annual
$65

Valid until March 2, 2027

For artists, writers and performers! 15% off giftshop, events, and workshops; free members events + ARTIST PERKS:

Free submissions to open calls, free drop-in workshops or critiques every month, and two free feedback/collaboration sessions from another artist, performer, or writer.

Benefactor - Solo Membership
$15

Renews monthly

Monthly option for 20% off giftshop, events, workshops + free members-only event and workshop

Benefactor - Solo Membership Annual
$165

Valid until March 2, 2027

20% off giftshop, events, workshops + free members-only event and workshop

Benefactor - Collective
$25

Renews monthly

Up to four named individuals can receive 20% off giftshop, events, and workshops + attend free members-only event and workshop

Benefactor - Collective Annual
$275

Valid until March 2, 2027

Up to four named individuals can receive 20% off giftshop, events, and workshops + attend free members-only events and workshops

Benefactor - Patron
$50

Renews monthly

Monthly option to receive 20% off giftshop, events, and workshop; 15% off Gallery purchases (excluding NWTC exhibition); + free members-only events and workshops for up to two other attendees.

Benefactor - Patron Annual
$500

Valid until March 2, 2027

Receive 20% off giftshop, events, and workshop; 15% off Gallery purchases (excluding NWTC exhibition); + free members-only events and workshops for up to two other attendees.

Benefactor - Legacy
$100

Renews monthly

Monthly option to receive 20% off giftshop, events, and workshop; 15% off Gallery purchases; free members-only events and workshops for up to two other attendees; + private collectors' showing with selection of free original artwork after 12 months

Benefactor - Legacy Annual
$1,100

Valid until March 2, 2027

Receive 20% off giftshop, events, and workshop; 15% off Gallery purchases; free members-only events and workshops for up to two other attendees; + private collectors' showing with selection of free original artwork

Add a donation for The Art Garage

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!