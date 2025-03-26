Art in Bloom: A Soireé & Floral Art Auction

Event "Presented by [Sponsor Name]" in all materials
Speaking opportunity at the event
Dedicated social media highlight
Featured on signage, website, and promotional materials
Complimentary 10 VIP tickets
Branded giveaway item in VIP gift bags
Custom cocktail named after the company
Flourish Sponsor
$2,500
Logo on cocktail napkins or glassware
Logo on step-and-repeat (photo backdrop)
Special recognition on social media
Complimentary 6 VIP tickets
Verbal recognition at the event
Blossom Sponsor
$1,000
Logo on event program and slideshow
Special recognition on social media
Complimentary 4 VIP tickets
Bud Sponsor
$500
Name on event website and printed signage
Complimentary 2 General Admission tickets
Signature Cocktail Sponsor
$3,000
Entertainment Sponsor
$1,500
Recognition as the official music sponsor
Logo on DJ/band signage
3 VIP tickets
