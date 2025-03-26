Art in Bloom: A Soireé & Floral Art Auction

1811 Briar Oaks Ln

Houston, TX 77027, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
Event "Presented by [Sponsor Name]" in all materials Speaking opportunity at the event Dedicated social media highlight Featured on signage, website, and promotional materials Complimentary 10 VIP tickets Branded giveaway item in VIP gift bags Custom cocktail named after the company
Flourish Sponsor
$2,500
Logo on cocktail napkins or glassware Logo on step-and-repeat (photo backdrop) Special recognition on social media Complimentary 6 VIP tickets Verbal recognition at the event
Blossom Sponsor
$1,000
Logo on event program and slideshow Special recognition on social media Complimentary 4 VIP tickets
Bud Sponsor
$500
Name on event website and printed signage Complimentary 2 General Admission tickets
Signature Cocktail Sponsor
$3,000
Entertainment Sponsor
$1,500
Recognition as the official music sponsor Logo on DJ/band signage 3 VIP tickets
VIP Ticket
$175
2 complimentary premium cocktails VIP Gift Bag
General Admission
$75
1 complimentary premium cocktail
