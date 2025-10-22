Art in Flux : Season 1

Hosted by
About this event
For those who can pay it forward and help others attend. This tier goes beyond sustaining the event, it empowers others who might not otherwise be able to participate and strengthens the community, making you a true advocate for accessible arts and shared experiences.
The standard ticket that keeps our programs thriving. Your contribution helps fund future events, support the creative team, and ensure the continuation of accessible and high-quality arts experiences for all.
For those able to give a bit more to help sustain the event. By choosing this tier, you’re not only attending the performance but also actively supporting the artists and the community programs that make events like this possible.
For those who need a little support right now. Choosing this tier ensures you can join the event and be part of our vibrant community without financial stress. Your presence alone helps create a welcoming space for everyone.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!