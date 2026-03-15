Sukanya Burman Dance Inc

Hosted by

Sukanya Burman Dance Inc

About this event

Art in Flux Sponsorship Packet

116 E 3rd St

Jamestown, NY 14701, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$2,000

• Prominent logo placement on all promotional materials and social media for all 4 events of the series
• Verbal recognition at events
• Recognition in communications and outreach
• 6 complimentary tickets per event

Lead Sponsor
$1,500

• Logo placement on promotional materials and social media for all 4 events of the series
• Recognition during events
• 5 complimentary tickets per event

Supporting Sponsor
$1,000

• Logo placement on social media and selected promotions for all 4 events of the series
• Recognition during events
• 4 complimentary tickets per event

Community Sponsor
$500

• Logo placement on social media for the sponsored event
• Recognition during the event
• 2 complimentary tickets

Friend of Art in Flux
$250

• Name listed in event acknowledgments for the sponsored event
• 1 complimentary ticket

Add a donation for Sukanya Burman Dance Inc

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