Art in Flux Sponsorship Packet

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About this event
• Prominent logo placement on all promotional materials and social media for all 4 events of the series
• Verbal recognition at events
• Recognition in communications and outreach
• 6 complimentary tickets per event
• Logo placement on promotional materials and social media for all 4 events of the series
• Recognition during events
• 5 complimentary tickets per event
• Logo placement on social media and selected promotions for all 4 events of the series
• Recognition during events
• 4 complimentary tickets per event
• Logo placement on social media for the sponsored event
• Recognition during the event
• 2 complimentary tickets
• Name listed in event acknowledgments for the sponsored event
• 1 complimentary ticket
$
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