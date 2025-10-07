Art in Public Places
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Art in Public Places

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Art in Public Places
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Art in Public Places's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

170 N Foster St, Dothan, AL 36301, USA

Kirklands Ring
$500

Starting bid

Valued: $1630

Loop Benefactor Patron Package
$125

Starting bid

Worth $850

Scout's Alley Mural
$5,000

Starting bid

Worth $10,000

Chelsea G Private Dinner
$1,000

Starting bid

Worth $5000

Well Rooted Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Worth $275

Carolyn Cowper Design Logo Kit
$350

Starting bid

Worth $2000

Here a Chick, There a Chick
$50

Starting bid

Worth $240

City of Dothan Performance Package
$75

Starting bid

Worth $1500

Caleigh Parsons Art
$350

Starting bid

Worth $1100

Bells Gallery Rental
$150

Starting bid

estimated value $500

SIPS
$200

Starting bid

estimated value $1020

Nick Saban hat
$100

Starting bid

estimated value $1000

Auburn Bundle
$125

Starting bid

estimated value $825

Golf passes (4)
$75

Starting bid

estimated value $500

Alabama Danceworks tickets
$25

Starting bid

estimated $100

Erin Merrill Commission
$450

Starting bid

estimated value $3000

Laura Moore Art
$150

Starting bid

estimated value $375

Future Masters Sketch and Merch
$400

Starting bid

estimated value $1620

Belle Oaks Chocolate
$510

Starting bid

Estimated $125

Corks & Cattle Basket
$150

Starting bid

estimated value $600

Precision Dent
$450

Starting bid

estimated value $1000

Bottletree Dinner
$850

Starting bid

estimated value $4070

Honey Bee Tee rental
$200

Starting bid

estimated value $500

MCCC Basket
$25

Starting bid

estimated value $100

Doggy Package
$75

Starting bid

estimated value $665

Amanda Roberson Commission
$25

Starting bid

estimated $250

Anna Beasley Art
$75

Starting bid

estimated value $500

LSB Facial
$25

Starting bid

estimated value $85

The Local Ad Package
$350

Starting bid

estimated value $1050

Move 4 Pilates
$25

Starting bid

Estimated value $225

Dothan Dragons
$300

Starting bid

estimated value $1200

Brian P. Art
$100

Starting bid

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