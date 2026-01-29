Visual Arts Society of West Jordan

Hosted by

Visual Arts Society of West Jordan

About this event

Art in the Park 2026 | Business Sponsorships

Premier Sponsor item
Premier Sponsor
$500

Includes link placement and enhanced logo visibility on event listings and signage, plus priority recognition during live entertainment announcements throughout the festival.

Community Sponsor item
Community Sponsor
$250

Includes logo placement and link to business website on the Art in the Park event listing, on-site sponsor signage, and recognition during live entertainment announcements.

Custom Sponsorship item
Custom Sponsorship
Pay what you can

This option is ideal for businesses that would like to support Art in the Park without logo placement or live announcements.


Custom Community Supporters will be recognized by:

  • Business name listed with a link to your website on the digital Art in the Park event listing
  • Small text listing on on-site event posters displayed throughout the festival

Contribution amounts are flexible and may be customized to your business needs.

Add a donation for Visual Arts Society of West Jordan

$

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