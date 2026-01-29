Art in the Park 2026 | Business Sponsorships

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About this event
Includes link placement and enhanced logo visibility on event listings and signage, plus priority recognition during live entertainment announcements throughout the festival.
Includes logo placement and link to business website on the Art in the Park event listing, on-site sponsor signage, and recognition during live entertainment announcements.
This option is ideal for businesses that would like to support Art in the Park without logo placement or live announcements.
Custom Community Supporters will be recognized by:
Contribution amounts are flexible and may be customized to your business needs.
$
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