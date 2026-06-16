Art in the Park 2026 - Sponsors

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About this event
Supporting the roots of local creativity.
A welcoming entry tier for community-minded supporters.
Benefits:
Recognition on website, social media, and print materials
Name listed on event sponsor board
Expressionism Patron - $500 - Recognized on our website
Social media shout-out
Logo on sponsor board at the event
Name/logo printed on WRC's Art in the Park T-shirt
Investing in the creative growth of our region.
A strong mid-tier for businesses committed to the arts.
Benefits:
All Expressionist benefits
Highlighted placement on sponsor board
Featured sponsor spotlight on website and social media
Championing the future of local arts and rising talent.
Our premier sponsorship tier for visionary partners.
Benefits:
All Surrealist benefits
Premium logo placement on t-shirts and signage
Optional booth/table at the event
Recognition during opening remarks
WRC Board Sponsorship
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!