A stylized tree with roots forms the central element against a vibrant watercolor splash background, with text announcing "ART in the PARK 2026 SEPTEMBER 12 11-3" and "WOMEN'S EXHIBITION 2026" in the lower right.
Womens Resource Center

Hosted by

Womens Resource Center

About this event

Art in the Park 2026 - Sponsors

1st Ave NE

Hickory, NC 28601, USA

Palette Patron
$250

Supporting the roots of local creativity.

A welcoming entry tier for community-minded supporters.

Benefits:

Recognition on website, social media, and print materials

Name listed on event sponsor board

Expressionism Patron
$500

Expressionism Patron - $500 - Recognized on our website
Social media shout-out
Logo on sponsor board at the event
Name/logo printed on WRC's Art in the Park T-shirt

Surrealist Patron
$1,000

Investing in the creative growth of our region.

A strong mid-tier for businesses committed to the arts.


Benefits:

All Expressionist benefits

Highlighted placement on sponsor board

Featured sponsor spotlight on website and social media

Renaissance Patron
$2,500

Championing the future of local arts and rising talent.

Our premier sponsorship tier for visionary partners.


Benefits:

All Surrealist benefits

Premium logo placement on t-shirts and signage

Optional booth/table at the event

Recognition during opening remarks

WRC Board of Directors
$25

WRC Board Sponsorship

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!