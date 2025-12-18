I WILL SURVIVE INC

I WILL SURVIVE INC

Art Jazz Gala

825 Warner St SW Suite A

Atlanta, GA 30310, USA

Advocate
$150

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities (silent auction, live music, 2 drink tickets). Not seated dinner (standing room), passed hordourves.

Table Sponsor
$1,000

Priority entry, reserved seating, and early access to silent auction items. Seats 8, logo at table

Pink Sponsor (Program Sponsor)
$5,000

Tabel of 8, priority seating, gift bags, early entry to event, VIP champagne toast invite, logo on flyer, logo at table, announced at event

Mobile Clinic Sponsor
$10,000

Tabel of 8, priority seating, gift bags, early entry to event, open bar, logo on flyer, logo at table, announced at event, article on website created for business, social media ad, company write up in mobile clinic

Presenting Sponsor (Sustaining Partner)
$25,000

VIP priority seating for 16, gift bags, early entry to event, VIP champagne toast invite, open bar, logo on flyer, logo at table, logo at step and repeat, speaking on stage opportunity

