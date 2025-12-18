Hosted by

I WILL SURVIVE INC

About this event

Art Jazz Gala Silent Auction

Pick-up location

825 Warner St SW Suite A, Atlanta, GA 30310, USA

Rolls-Royce with Driver item
Rolls-Royce with Driver
$500

Starting bid

Have a day (8 hours) with your personal driver of a $500,000 valued Rolls Royce to cruise the town for a luxury shopping experience, anniversary dinner, birthday girls night out, or sports game with clients. Value $2,500

Four Seasons Spa item
Four Seasons Spa
$200

Starting bid

Value $400 Step into a sanctuary of unparalleled luxury and tranquillity at Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta. Designed to provide the ultimate urban escape, immerse yourself in our premium amenities including an indoor pool, sun deck, state-of-the-art fitness centre, wood-burning saunas, eucalyptus steam rooms and immersive relaxation room. Choose from a variety of luxury treatments, from a couple’s massage and manicure to refreshing facials and body polish at the best spa in Atlanta.

Luxury Photo Shoot Package w/ Hotel Stay item
Luxury Photo Shoot Package w/ Hotel Stay
$300

Starting bid

Value $5000 “Bradford Rowley produces masterful oiled canvases.” -Shutterbug Magazine Includes a Miami or New York Hotel Stay w/Photoshoot International award-winning, Bradford is recognized both inside and outside the industry as one of the world’s top portraitist for his dramatic and classical approach to the art. Within the industry, he has taught photographers from more than 80 countries, and is the only photographer in the world that has been paid more than one hundred thousand dollars to teach at a single event. He has had articles published in both national and international publications, has been a keynote speaker at both national and international conventions, and served 3 years as the Advisory Chairman of the prestigious Presidential Circle. Among Bradford’s clients is a dedication unmatched within the industry. The average Bradford client travels more than 100 miles round-trip, passing scores of other studios along the way. Clients often fly from across the country to be photographed by Bradford. During the last 27 years, Bradford Portraits has photographed well over 10,000 clients from around the world.

Mobile Wellness Clinic Investment item
Mobile Wellness Clinic Investment
$10,000

Starting bid

Invest in the Mobile Wellness Clinic $100,000 Secured from Gwinnett County Campaign is short for build out and operations for 2 years of 2 Million

Total Wine & More item
Total Wine & More
$200

Starting bid

Total Wine & More Wine Class for up to 20 Guests Partner, HERWine, is now featured in Total Wine & More Owned by Breast Cancer Survivor, Nicole Anderson

Barbados Vacation item
Barbados Vacation
$1,000

Starting bid

Adult Only 7-10 Night Vacation

Antigua Vacation item
Antigua Vacation
$1,000

Starting bid

Adults Only 7-10 Night Vacation

Unisex Parfum item
Unisex Parfum
$100

Starting bid

Byredo Rose of No Man's Land $320 Value

Essential Glow Package item
Essential Glow Package
$100

Starting bid

$150 Value Facial with Map Your Glow by Carla, Veteran Owned Business www.mapyourglow.com The Ultimate Glow-Up Package at $350 offers a comprehensive full-body experience, including advanced skincare treatments, body sugaring, and a personalized skin map analysis—ideal for those looking to revitalize from head to toe. The Radiant Face Package, priced at $200, focuses on facial rejuvenation with advanced skincare techniques and a detailed skin map analysis for a flawless complexion. For a balanced approach, the Essential Glow Package at $150 provides a mix of facial and body treatments to enhance your overall appearance and well-being.

Balenciaga Purse item
Balenciaga Purse
$800

Starting bid

Cream colored Embossed Leather Hourglass Purse with Gold Chain Strap Value $2,000

Tom Ford Sunglasses item
Tom Ford Sunglasses
$150

Starting bid

White Frame Sunglasses Tom Ford Designer with Case and Cleaning Cloth Value $350

Fedora Summer Hat item
Fedora Summer Hat
$100

Starting bid

Rag & Bone Elle Frayed Fedora Color: Cream / Off White Value $250

Panama Escape item
Panama Escape
$1,500

Starting bid

Family of 12 for 7 -10 Nights in Panama Flight not included

Antigua Adults Only item
Antigua Adults Only
$1,000

Starting bid

7-10 Nights at the Pineapple Beach Club

Antigua at Verandah item
Antigua at Verandah
$1,500

Starting bid

Adults Only for 7-10 Nights Value $4,200

DJ Experience for Two item
DJ Experience for Two
$100

Starting bid

On behalf of ScratchOutLoud, Atlanta only all vinyl DJ experience we would like to express our sincere appreciation for the vital work your organization does. In support of the mission, we would like to offer a donation of a DJ Experience for Two, valued at $200. This will be provided as an electronic gift certificate that can be used for a Private DJ Session or Vinyl DJ Experience.

Women Owned Business Gift Basket item
Women Owned Business Gift Basket
$150

Starting bid

Featuring Women Owned Products for Women Including Luxury Candle with Emmerse Luxury Resort Wear with Yacht Club 500 Dope Pieces with Dope Pieces Puzzle Company and More... Valued at $300

Operation Support item
Operation Support
$1,000

Starting bid

Support the Operation of I Will Survive, Inc. so the new Administration does not hurt our programs.

Corvette with Personal Driver item
Corvette with Personal Driver
$500

Starting bid

Have a day with your personal driver of a $100,000 valued Corvette to cruise the town.

Art by Tamara Gammon item
Art by Tamara Gammon
$800

Starting bid

She Believed 24X48 Mixed Media Value $1,450

Art by Tamara Gammon item
Art by Tamara Gammon
$600

Starting bid

Adorn Me in Flowers 36x36 Mixed Media Value $1800

Adidas Shoe Art by Artist Frankie Zombie item
Adidas Shoe Art by Artist Frankie Zombie
$100

Starting bid

Adidas Shoe Art by Artist Frankie Zombie Size 6 Woman's Shoe Value $300

Live Art by Tamara Gammon item
Live Art by Tamara Gammon
$500

Starting bid

Live Painting at the Art Jazz Gala on April 26, 2025

Art by Tamara Gammon item
Art by Tamara Gammon
$1,000

Starting bid

Grand Rising 36x48 Mixed Media Value $3,250

Art by Tamara Gammon item
Art by Tamara Gammon
$700

Starting bid

Formidable Gaze 36x36 Mixed Media Value $2,000

Art by Tamara Gammon item
Art by Tamara Gammon
$700

Starting bid

Paradox 36x36 Mixed Media Value $2,000

Art by Tamara Natalie Madden item
Art by Tamara Natalie Madden
$2,000

Starting bid

Midnight 30X15 Mixed Media Value $4,000

Financial Freedom for Fighters Program item
Financial Freedom for Fighters Program
$100

Starting bid

Help with providing Utility Bill support to disadvantaged families impacted by breast cancer.

Financial Freedom for Fighters Program item
Financial Freedom for Fighters Program
$100

Starting bid

Support with transportation assistance to medical appointments.

Financial Freedom for Fighters Program item
Financial Freedom for Fighters Program
$100

Starting bid

Support with Healing Items post Surgery of Tumor Removal Lymphedema Sleeve Pictured

Financial Freedom for Fighers Program item
Financial Freedom for Fighers Program
$1,000

Starting bid

Help provide educational assistance to patients and survivors youth.

EmpowerHER program item
EmpowerHER program
$200

Starting bid

Provide prevention education workshops, breast cancer screenings, and self care classes.

Financial Freedom for Fighters Program item
Financial Freedom for Fighters Program
$500

Starting bid

Provide emergency housing assistance to families in need. Rent and mortgage payments to mitigate evictions and foreclosures.

Financial Freedom for Fighters Program item
Financial Freedom for Fighters Program
$250

Starting bid

Provide nutritious meals and groceries to families fighting breast cancer.

Art by Tamara Gammon item
Art by Tamara Gammon
$200

Starting bid

Kira $750 Mixed Media

Art by Tamara Gammon item
Art by Tamara Gammon
$450

Starting bid

Kayla 24X30 Acrylic on Canvas Value $900

Art by Tamara Gammon item
Art by Tamara Gammon
$450

Starting bid

A Night Out 24X30 Mixed Media Value $950

Art by Tamara Gammon item
Art by Tamara Gammon
$300

Starting bid

Complexity of My Mind Mixed Media 15X30 Value $550

Art by Tamara Gammon item
Art by Tamara Gammon
$650

Starting bid

Removing the Bandage 24X48 Mixed Media Value $1,450

