Art Jazz Gala Silent Auction

Have a day (8 hours) with your personal driver of a $500,000 valued Rolls Royce to cruise the town for a luxury shopping experience, anniversary dinner, birthday girls night out, or sports game with clients. Value $2,500
Value $400 Step into a sanctuary of unparalleled luxury and tranquillity at Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta. Designed to provide the ultimate urban escape, immerse yourself in our premium amenities including an indoor pool, sun deck, state-of-the-art fitness centre, wood-burning saunas, eucalyptus steam rooms and immersive relaxation room. Choose from a variety of luxury treatments, from a couple’s massage and manicure to refreshing facials and body polish at the best spa in Atlanta.
Value $5000 “Bradford Rowley produces masterful oiled canvases.” -Shutterbug Magazine Includes a Miami or New York Hotel Stay w/Photoshoot International award-winning, Bradford is recognized both inside and outside the industry as one of the world’s top portraitist for his dramatic and classical approach to the art. Within the industry, he has taught photographers from more than 80 countries, and is the only photographer in the world that has been paid more than one hundred thousand dollars to teach at a single event. He has had articles published in both national and international publications, has been a keynote speaker at both national and international conventions, and served 3 years as the Advisory Chairman of the prestigious Presidential Circle. Among Bradford’s clients is a dedication unmatched within the industry. The average Bradford client travels more than 100 miles round-trip, passing scores of other studios along the way. Clients often fly from across the country to be photographed by Bradford. During the last 27 years, Bradford Portraits has photographed well over 10,000 clients from around the world.
Invest in the Mobile Wellness Clinic $100,000 Secured from Gwinnett County Campaign is short for build out and operations for 2 years of 2 Million
Total Wine & More Wine Class for up to 20 Guests Partner, HERWine, is now featured in Total Wine & More Owned by Breast Cancer Survivor, Nicole Anderson
Adult Only 7-10 Night Vacation
Adults Only 7-10 Night Vacation
Byredo Rose of No Man's Land $320 Value
$150 Value Facial with Map Your Glow by Carla, Veteran Owned Business www.mapyourglow.com The Ultimate Glow-Up Package at $350 offers a comprehensive full-body experience, including advanced skincare treatments, body sugaring, and a personalized skin map analysis—ideal for those looking to revitalize from head to toe. The Radiant Face Package, priced at $200, focuses on facial rejuvenation with advanced skincare techniques and a detailed skin map analysis for a flawless complexion. For a balanced approach, the Essential Glow Package at $150 provides a mix of facial and body treatments to enhance your overall appearance and well-being.
Cream colored Embossed Leather Hourglass Purse with Gold Chain Strap Value $2,000
White Frame Sunglasses Tom Ford Designer with Case and Cleaning Cloth Value $350
Rag & Bone Elle Frayed Fedora Color: Cream / Off White Value $250
Family of 12 for 7 -10 Nights in Panama Flight not included
7-10 Nights at the Pineapple Beach Club
Adults Only for 7-10 Nights Value $4,200
On behalf of ScratchOutLoud, Atlanta only all vinyl DJ experience we would like to express our sincere appreciation for the vital work your organization does. In support of the mission, we would like to offer a donation of a DJ Experience for Two, valued at $200. This will be provided as an electronic gift certificate that can be used for a Private DJ Session or Vinyl DJ Experience.
Featuring Women Owned Products for Women Including Luxury Candle with Emmerse Luxury Resort Wear with Yacht Club 500 Dope Pieces with Dope Pieces Puzzle Company and More... Valued at $300
Support the Operation of I Will Survive, Inc. so the new Administration does not hurt our programs.
Have a day with your personal driver of a $100,000 valued Corvette to cruise the town.
She Believed 24X48 Mixed Media Value $1,450
Adorn Me in Flowers 36x36 Mixed Media Value $1800
Adidas Shoe Art by Artist Frankie Zombie Size 6 Woman's Shoe Value $300
Live Painting at the Art Jazz Gala on April 26, 2025
Grand Rising 36x48 Mixed Media Value $3,250
Formidable Gaze 36x36 Mixed Media Value $2,000
Paradox 36x36 Mixed Media Value $2,000
Midnight 30X15 Mixed Media Value $4,000
Help with providing Utility Bill support to disadvantaged families impacted by breast cancer.
Support with transportation assistance to medical appointments.
Support with Healing Items post Surgery of Tumor Removal Lymphedema Sleeve Pictured
Help provide educational assistance to patients and survivors youth.
Provide prevention education workshops, breast cancer screenings, and self care classes.
Provide emergency housing assistance to families in need. Rent and mortgage payments to mitigate evictions and foreclosures.
Provide nutritious meals and groceries to families fighting breast cancer.
Kira $750 Mixed Media
Kayla 24X30 Acrylic on Canvas Value $900
A Night Out 24X30 Mixed Media Value $950
Complexity of My Mind Mixed Media 15X30 Value $550
Removing the Bandage 24X48 Mixed Media Value $1,450
