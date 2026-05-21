ART LEX 501c3 Charity Pop Up Sponsors June 2026

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About this event
Title-level naming rights for the entire Art Lex month (“2026 Art Lex Presented by [Sponsor]”). Premier logo placement on all materials, signage, website, social, and park banners. Exclusive VIP events, 21 free vendor booths, major feature story, and custom activation opportunities.
“Legacy Sponsor” recognition across all promotions. Large logo on main flyer, website hero section, and park entrance. 20 free booths, dedicated social media campaign, and naming rights for a key daily activation area.
Prominent “Platinum Circle” branding on all materials. 15 free booths, premium website and flyer placement, and 8 social media spotlights.
Large logo placement on flyer, and signage. 15 free booth + prominent recognition throughout June.
Strong logo visibility on flyer, website, and social posts. 10 free booth day.
Your name/logo prominently featured as “Presenting Sponsor” on all flyers, website, social media, and park signage. Special VIP thank-you at the market, 2 free vendor booths (any days), feature story, and 4 social media spotlight posts.
Premier recognition across all Art Lex materials. Large logo on the main flyer/postcard, website sponsor page, and event signage. 1 free vendor booth day, 3 social media mentions, and a personal thank-you from the LEX board.
Prominent logo placement on flyers, website, and social posts. Recognition in all event promotions and at the market. 1 free vendor booth day (or equivalent credit)
Logo listed on the sponsor section of the flyer and website. Thank-you on social media and in our newsletter.
Name listed on the sponsor thank-you section of the flyer and website. Public recognition for supporting local art.
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