Lex Lexington Enrichment Exchange Incorporated

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Lex Lexington Enrichment Exchange Incorporated

About this event

ART LEX 501c3 Charity Pop Up Sponsors June 2026

Emery Park

Massachusetts Ave, Lexington, MA 02420, USA

Founding Visionary Sponsor
$100,000

Title-level naming rights for the entire Art Lex month (“2026 Art Lex Presented by [Sponsor]”). Premier logo placement on all materials, signage, website, social, and park banners. Exclusive VIP events, 21 free vendor booths, major feature story, and custom activation opportunities.

Legacy Circle Sponsor
$50,000

“Legacy Sponsor” recognition across all promotions. Large logo on main flyer, website hero section, and park entrance. 20 free booths, dedicated social media campaign, and naming rights for a key daily activation area.

Platinum Circle Sponsor
$25,000

Prominent “Platinum Circle” branding on all materials. 15 free booths, premium website and flyer placement, and 8 social media spotlights.

Diamond Circle Sponsor
$15,000

Large logo placement on flyer, and signage. 15 free booth + prominent recognition throughout June.

Gold Circle Sponsor
$10,000

Strong logo visibility on flyer, website, and social posts. 10 free booth day.

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Your name/logo prominently featured as “Presenting Sponsor” on all flyers, website, social media, and park signage. Special VIP thank-you at the market, 2 free vendor booths (any days), feature story, and 4 social media spotlight posts.

Visionary Sponsor
$2,500

Premier recognition across all Art Lex materials. Large logo on the main flyer/postcard, website sponsor page, and event signage. 1 free vendor booth day, 3 social media mentions, and a personal thank-you from the LEX board.  

Patron Sponsor
$1,000

Prominent logo placement on flyers, website, and social posts. Recognition in all event promotions and at the market. 1 free vendor booth day (or equivalent credit)

Supporter Sponsor
$500

Logo listed on the sponsor section of the flyer and website. Thank-you on social media and in our newsletter.  

Community Ally
$250

Name listed on the sponsor thank-you section of the flyer and website. Public recognition for supporting local art.    

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