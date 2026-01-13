JWood Jags PTO

Hosted by

JWood Jags PTO

About this event

Sales closed

Art Night 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

10600 Green Pasture Dr, Reno, NV 89521, USA

#1 Mrs. Moseley's PreK Starts Class item
#1 Mrs. Moseley's PreK Starts Class
$20

Starting bid

#2 Miss Hillary's PreK Class item
#2 Miss Hillary's PreK Class
$20

Starting bid

#3 Miss Diana's Class K-1 Strats item
#3 Miss Diana's Class K-1 Strats
$20

Starting bid

#4 Miss Guiza's Kinder Class
$20

Starting bid

#5 Mrs. Sugimoto's Kinder Class item
#5 Mrs. Sugimoto's Kinder Class
$20

Starting bid

#6 Mrs. Bliss's Kinder Class item
#6 Mrs. Bliss's Kinder Class
$20

Starting bid

#7 Mrs. Smith's Kinder Class item
#7 Mrs. Smith's Kinder Class
$20

Starting bid

#8 Mrs. Devlin''s 1st Grade Class item
#8 Mrs. Devlin''s 1st Grade Class item
#8 Mrs. Devlin''s 1st Grade Class
$20

Starting bid

#9 Mrs. Sheldon's 1st Grade Class item
#9 Mrs. Sheldon's 1st Grade Class
$20

Starting bid

#10 Mrs. Ghisletta's 1st Grade Class item
#10 Mrs. Ghisletta's 1st Grade Class
$20

Starting bid

#11 Mrs. Stepheonson's 1st Grade Class item
#11 Mrs. Stepheonson's 1st Grade Class
$20

Starting bid

#12 Mrs. Lichten's 1st Grade Class item
#12 Mrs. Lichten's 1st Grade Class
$20

Starting bid

#13 Mr. Schillo's 2nd Grade Class item
#13 Mr. Schillo's 2nd Grade Class item
#13 Mr. Schillo's 2nd Grade Class
$20

Starting bid

#14 Mrs. Martinez's 2nd Grade Class` item
#14 Mrs. Martinez's 2nd Grade Class`
$20

Starting bid

#15 Mrs. Hurlbert's 2nd Grade Class item
#15 Mrs. Hurlbert's 2nd Grade Class
$20

Starting bid

#16 Mrs. Shaw/Mrs. Wigfield's 2nd Grade Class item
#16 Mrs. Shaw/Mrs. Wigfield's 2nd Grade Class
$20

Starting bid

#17 Mrs. Harper's 3rd Grade Class item
#17 Mrs. Harper's 3rd Grade Class
$20

Starting bid

#18 Mrs. Zabel's 3rd Grade Class item
#18 Mrs. Zabel's 3rd Grade Class item
#18 Mrs. Zabel's 3rd Grade Class
$20

Starting bid

#19 Mrs. Erlach's 3rd Grade Class item
#19 Mrs. Erlach's 3rd Grade Class item
#19 Mrs. Erlach's 3rd Grade Class item
#19 Mrs. Erlach's 3rd Grade Class
$20

Starting bid

#20 Mrs. Snelgrove's 3rd Grade Class item
#20 Mrs. Snelgrove's 3rd Grade Class item
#20 Mrs. Snelgrove's 3rd Grade Class item
#20 Mrs. Snelgrove's 3rd Grade Class
$20

Starting bid

#21 Mrs. Conley's 4th Grade Class item
#21 Mrs. Conley's 4th Grade Class
$20

Starting bid

#22 Mrs. Toles 4th Grade Class
$20

Starting bid

#23 Mrs. Wenthe's 4th Grade Class item
#23 Mrs. Wenthe's 4th Grade Class
$20

Starting bid

#24 Mrs. Tolbert's 5th Grade Class item
#24 Mrs. Tolbert's 5th Grade Class
$20

Starting bid

#25 Mrs. Noland's 5th Grade Class item
#25 Mrs. Noland's 5th Grade Class item
#25 Mrs. Noland's 5th Grade Class
$20

Starting bid

#26 Mrs. Sandoval's 5th Grade Class item
#26 Mrs. Sandoval's 5th Grade Class
$20

Starting bid

#27 Mrs. Hoffman's 5th Grade Class
$20

Starting bid

#28 Mrs. Fuetsch's Strats Class item
#28 Mrs. Fuetsch's Strats Class
$20

Starting bid

#29 Mrs. Vollenhals's School Project
$20

Starting bid

#30 Ice Cream Basket item
#30 Ice Cream Basket
$20

Starting bid

This amazing basket includes an ice cream maker, rock salt and all the fixings for an ice cream sundae. Enjoy a family ice cream night with chocolate sauce, strawberry sauce, sprinkles, an ice cream scooper and ice cream cups. Graciously donated by the O'Dell family.

#31 Wine Basket item
#31 Wine Basket
$20

Starting bid

This wine basket includes a bottle of 2022 Joel Gott Cabernet Sauvignon, a bottle of Heritage Browne Cabernet Sauvignon, 2 wine glasses, wine stopper, glass charms and a cork screw. Must be 21 to win.

#32 Coffee Basket
$20

Starting bid

#33 Grasslands Artwork item
#33 Grasslands Artwork
$20

Starting bid

This beautiful piece was taken by one of our Jag Moms, Jessiaca Holman.

#34 View of the River Artwork item
#34 View of the River Artwork
$20

Starting bid

This beautiful piece was taken by one of our Jag Moms, Jessica Holman.

#35 Meadow Artwork item
#35 Meadow Artwork
$20

Starting bid

This beautiful piece was taken by one of our Jag Moms, Jessica Holman.

#36 4 Front Row Seats to Mrs. Bliss's Kinder Graduation item
#36 4 Front Row Seats to Mrs. Bliss's Kinder Graduation
$20

Starting bid

4 Front Row Seats Reserved for you and your family during Mrs. Bliss's' Kinder Graduation.


#37 4 Front Row Seats to Mrs. Smith's Kinder Graduation item
#37 4 Front Row Seats to Mrs. Smith's Kinder Graduation
$20

Starting bid

4 Front Row Seats Reserved for you and your family during Mrs. Smith's Kinder Graduation.


#38 4 Front Row Seats to Mrs. Sugimo's Kinder Graduation item
#38 4 Front Row Seats to Mrs. Sugimo's Kinder Graduation
$20

Starting bid

4 Front Row Seats Reserved for you and your family during Mrs. Sugimoto's Kinder Graduation.


#39 4 Front Row Seats to Ms. Guiza's Kinder Graduation item
#39 4 Front Row Seats to Ms. Guiza's Kinder Graduation
$20

Starting bid

4 Front Row Seats Reserved for you and your family during Ms. Guiza's Kinder Graduation.


#40 4 Front Row Seats to Mrs. Noland's 5th Grade Promotion item
#40 4 Front Row Seats to Mrs. Noland's 5th Grade Promotion
$20

Starting bid

4 Front Row Seats Reserved for you and your family during Mrs. Noland's 5th Grade Promotion.


#41 4 Front Row Seats to Mrs. Hoffman's 5th Grade Promotion item
#41 4 Front Row Seats to Mrs. Hoffman's 5th Grade Promotion
$20

Starting bid

4 Front Row Seats Reserved for you and your family during Mrs. Hoffman's 5th Grade Promotion.


#42 4 Front Row Seats to Mrs. Tolbert's 5th Grade Promotion item
#42 4 Front Row Seats to Mrs. Tolbert's 5th Grade Promotion
$20

Starting bid

4 Front Row Seats Reserved for you and your family during Mrs. Tolbert's 5th Grade Promotion.


#43 4 Front Row Seats to Mrs. Sandoval's 5th Grade Promotion item
#43 4 Front Row Seats to Mrs. Sandoval's 5th Grade Promotion
$20

Starting bid

4 Front Row Seats Reserved for you and your family during Mrs. Sandoval's 5th Grade Promotion.


#44 Trader Joe's Basket item
#44 Trader Joe's Basket
$20

Starting bid

#45 Animal Ark Basket
$20

Starting bid

#46 Leland Basket
$20

Starting bid

#47 One Night Stay at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa item
#47 One Night Stay at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a one night stay at the beautiful Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa located in the Sonoma Valley. Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa is an iconic wellness retreat in the heart of Sonoma Valley. Guided by natural geothermal mineral waters, guests restore mind and body through immersive spa experiences, Sonoma-inspired dining, and championship golf. Surrounded by world-class wines and countless experiences to discover, your perfect wine country getaway awaits.

#48 Name the Multipurpose Room for 2026-2027 school year item
#48 Name the Multipurpose Room for 2026-2027 school year
$20

Starting bid

Put your name on the multipurpose room for the 2026-2027 school year. Name will need to approved by the PTO and administration.

#49 Name the Library for 2026-2027 school year item
#49 Name the Library for 2026-2027 school year
$20

Starting bid

Put your name on the Library for the 2026-2027 school year. Name will need to approved by the PTO and administration.

#50 Name the STEAM Lab for 2026-2027 school year item
#50 Name the STEAM Lab for 2026-2027 school year
$20

Starting bid

Put your name on the STEAM Lab for the 2026-2027 school year. Name will need to approved by the PTO and administration.

#51 Name Kiss and Drop for 2026-2027 school year item
#51 Name Kiss and Drop for 2026-2027 school year
$20

Starting bid

Put your name on the Kiss and Drop for the 2026-2027 school year. Name will need to approved by the PTO and administration.

#52 Name The Den Hub Space for 2026-2027 school year item
#52 Name The Den Hub Space for 2026-2027 school year
$20

Starting bid

Put your name on the Den Hub Space for the 2026-2027 school year. Name will need to approved by the PTO and administration. This is the hub space downstairs closest to the office.

#53 Name the Wild Horse Hub Space for 2026-2027 school year item
#53 Name the Wild Horse Hub Space for 2026-2027 school year
$20

Starting bid

Put your name on the Wild Horse Hub Space for the 2026-2027 school year. Name will need to approved by the PTO and administration. This is the hub space downstairs near the first grade classrooms on the west side of the school.

#54 Name Colton's Hub Space for 2026-2027 school year item
#54 Name Colton's Hub Space for 2026-2027 school year
$20

Starting bid

Put your name on Colton's Calming Meadow Hub Space for the 2026-2027 school year. Name will need to approved by the PTO and administration. This is the hub space upstairs.

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