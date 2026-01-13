Art Night 2026 Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
This amazing basket includes an ice cream maker, rock salt and all the fixings for an ice cream sundae. Enjoy a family ice cream night with chocolate sauce, strawberry sauce, sprinkles, an ice cream scooper and ice cream cups. Graciously donated by the O'Dell family.
Starting bid
This wine basket includes a bottle of 2022 Joel Gott Cabernet Sauvignon, a bottle of Heritage Browne Cabernet Sauvignon, 2 wine glasses, wine stopper, glass charms and a cork screw. Must be 21 to win.
Starting bid
Starting bid
This beautiful piece was taken by one of our Jag Moms, Jessiaca Holman.
Starting bid
This beautiful piece was taken by one of our Jag Moms, Jessica Holman.
Starting bid
This beautiful piece was taken by one of our Jag Moms, Jessica Holman.
Starting bid
4 Front Row Seats Reserved for you and your family during Mrs. Bliss's' Kinder Graduation.
Starting bid
4 Front Row Seats Reserved for you and your family during Mrs. Smith's Kinder Graduation.
Starting bid
4 Front Row Seats Reserved for you and your family during Mrs. Sugimoto's Kinder Graduation.
Starting bid
4 Front Row Seats Reserved for you and your family during Ms. Guiza's Kinder Graduation.
Starting bid
4 Front Row Seats Reserved for you and your family during Mrs. Noland's 5th Grade Promotion.
Starting bid
4 Front Row Seats Reserved for you and your family during Mrs. Hoffman's 5th Grade Promotion.
Starting bid
4 Front Row Seats Reserved for you and your family during Mrs. Tolbert's 5th Grade Promotion.
Starting bid
4 Front Row Seats Reserved for you and your family during Mrs. Sandoval's 5th Grade Promotion.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Enjoy a one night stay at the beautiful Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa located in the Sonoma Valley. Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa is an iconic wellness retreat in the heart of Sonoma Valley. Guided by natural geothermal mineral waters, guests restore mind and body through immersive spa experiences, Sonoma-inspired dining, and championship golf. Surrounded by world-class wines and countless experiences to discover, your perfect wine country getaway awaits.
Starting bid
Put your name on the multipurpose room for the 2026-2027 school year. Name will need to approved by the PTO and administration.
Starting bid
Put your name on the Library for the 2026-2027 school year. Name will need to approved by the PTO and administration.
Starting bid
Put your name on the STEAM Lab for the 2026-2027 school year. Name will need to approved by the PTO and administration.
Starting bid
Put your name on the Kiss and Drop for the 2026-2027 school year. Name will need to approved by the PTO and administration.
Starting bid
Put your name on the Den Hub Space for the 2026-2027 school year. Name will need to approved by the PTO and administration. This is the hub space downstairs closest to the office.
Starting bid
Put your name on the Wild Horse Hub Space for the 2026-2027 school year. Name will need to approved by the PTO and administration. This is the hub space downstairs near the first grade classrooms on the west side of the school.
Starting bid
Put your name on Colton's Calming Meadow Hub Space for the 2026-2027 school year. Name will need to approved by the PTO and administration. This is the hub space upstairs.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!