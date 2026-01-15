JWood Jags PTO

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JWood Jags PTO

About this event

Sales closed

Art Night PreSales 2026

10600 Green Pasture Dr

Reno, NV 89521, USA

Add a donation for JWood Jags PTO

$

Family admission item
Family admission
$10

This ticket is admission for the whole family. Tickets at the event will be $15.

Activity Ticket item
Activity Ticket
$1

There will be some great activities, so buy ahead and skip the line. Activity tickets will also be available at the event.
Activities include temporary tattoos, spin the wheel, cake walk (2 tickets), Lucky 7 game, and an art heist! There will be some free activities at the event as well.

1 Raffle Ticket item
1 Raffle Ticket
$1
12 Raffle Tickets item
12 Raffle Tickets
$10
25 Raffle Tickets item
25 Raffle Tickets
$20
Donation for your child's art item
Donation for your child's art
$5

Make your child a paid artist and donate to art night. $5 is suggested but you can always add more. Thank you for supporting JWood Jags PTO!

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