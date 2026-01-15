Art Night PreSales 2026

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About this event
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This ticket is admission for the whole family. Tickets at the event will be $15.
There will be some great activities, so buy ahead and skip the line. Activity tickets will also be available at the event.
Activities include temporary tattoos, spin the wheel, cake walk (2 tickets), Lucky 7 game, and an art heist! There will be some free activities at the event as well.
Make your child a paid artist and donate to art night. $5 is suggested but you can always add more. Thank you for supporting JWood Jags PTO!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!