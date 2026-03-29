"Art of Change" Fundraising Gala

About this event
Take center stage as the exclusive Presenting Sponsor of the Bright Spot Gala. Your company will be recognized as the driving force behind this impactful evening, with premier visibility across all event materials and marketing channels. This top-tier sponsorship offers a unique opportunity to align your brand with our mission while directly addressing our audience through a speaking opportunity. Includes a premium table for eight guests.
Put your brand in the spotlight—literally. As a Step & Repeat Sponsor, your logo will appear in event photography throughout the evening, giving your business lasting exposure beyond the gala itself. This sponsorship includes prominent recognition across our website, program, and social media, along with a premium table for eight guests.
Help create a beautiful and memorable atmosphere by sponsoring the event’s floral design. Your company will be associated with the elegance of the evening, with recognition on centerpiece displays and across event materials. Includes logo placement in the program, website, and social media, plus a premium table for eight guests.
Support the heart of the evening’s programming as the Stage Sponsor. Your brand will be prominently displayed where key moments happen—from speeches to presentations—ensuring visibility during the most impactful parts of the event. Includes recognition in the program and social media, plus two event seats.
Add a signature touch to the evening by sponsoring one of our custom cocktails or mocktails—named after your business. This fun and interactive sponsorship gives your brand direct engagement with guests while also providing recognition in event materials and social media. Includes two event seats.
Help create a memorable dining experience for our guests as the Dinner Sponsor of the Bright Spot Gala. Your business will receive recognition during one of the evening’s most anticipated moments, along with prominent visibility in event materials and social media. Includes verbal recognition prior to meal service and two event tickets.
Support the atmosphere and energy of the evening as the Entertainment Sponsor. Your brand will be featured alongside the gala’s live entertainment experience, creating meaningful visibility throughout the event. Includes logo placement at the live artist table, recognition in the program and social media, and two event tickets.
Show your support while gaining meaningful visibility throughout the event. Your company logo will be featured on a guest table, as well as in the program and on social media. Includes two event seats.
Be the first impression of the evening as a Registration Sponsor. Your brand will be prominently displayed at the check-in area, ensuring every guest sees your support as they arrive. Includes recognition in the program and social media, plus two event seats.
Gain exposure by having your business featured in the official event program, a keepsake that guests will reference throughout the evening and beyond.
Put your brand directly into guests’ hands. As a Gift Bag Sponsor, your business will be included in the event takeaways, creating a lasting impression after the gala ends.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!