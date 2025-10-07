Art of Giving Benefit Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
Get 10 chances to win from our exciting selection of Tier 1 raffle prizes! For just $20, you’ll be entered to win from a variety of great items while supporting the Wyandanch Plaza Association’s mission to provide meaningful programs and community events. Every ticket makes a difference — and every entry increases your chances to win!
Take your chances to the next level! With Tier 2 Raffles, your $50 donation gives you entry for a chance to win from our premium raffle items. Each purchase helps fund the Wyandanch Plaza Association’s continued efforts to create vibrant community programming, youth activities, and cultural experiences that inspire and connect us all.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!