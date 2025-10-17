🎁 The Art of Giving: Holiday Edition: Tip a Server This Season

🎄 Holiday Hello
$10

A small but meaningful gesture just enough to brighten someone’s shift with unexpected kindness.

☕ Spread a Little Cheer
$25

Perfect for a quick coffee rush or lunch shift — this tip says “We see you. Thank you.”

🍽️ Fill Their Heart (and Tip Jar)
$50

Help us surprise a hardworking server or bartender with a holiday bonus they’ll never forget.

💸 Sponsor a Surprise
$100

Cover an entire surprise tip for one deserving staff member — and be part of that life-brightening moment.

🎁 Table of Gratitude
$250

Sponsor a full table experience, allowing us to gift multiple servers or an entire shift team with holiday joy.

💖 Art of Giving Champion
$500

Be a lead supporter of this season’s Art of Giving journey. Your generosity will fuel multiple surprise tips and remind our community what kindness looks like in action.

