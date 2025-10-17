🎁 The Art of Giving: Holiday Edition: Tip a Server This Season

A small but meaningful gesture just enough to brighten someone’s shift with unexpected kindness.
Perfect for a quick coffee rush or lunch shift — this tip says “We see you. Thank you.”
Help us surprise a hardworking server or bartender with a holiday bonus they’ll never forget.
Cover an entire surprise tip for one deserving staff member — and be part of that life-brightening moment.
Sponsor a full table experience, allowing us to gift multiple servers or an entire shift team with holiday joy.
Be a lead supporter of this season’s Art of Giving journey. Your generosity will fuel multiple surprise tips and remind our community what kindness looks like in action.
