Art of Giving Silent Auction

Get ahead of the crowd and secure your preferred time slot for the Fall 2025 Parent-Teacher Conferences! This exclusive "First Dibs" opportunity allows you to choose your conference time before the general sign-up opens to the rest of the school community. Priority Access: Skip the line and pick the time that works best for your schedule. Flexibility: Choose from any available time slots ahead of other families. Convenience: Ensure that you get a time that aligns perfectly with your family’s busy schedule. For Fall 2025: This unique opportunity applies to the Fall 2025 Parent-Teacher Conferences—planning ahead has never been this easy! Parent-Teacher Conferences are a valuable opportunity to connect with your child’s teacher and gain insight into their academic journey. With this item, you can avoid the stress of competing for prime time slots and get the schedule that works best for you! Bid now for your chance at first dibs! Don’t miss out on this one-time opportunity to make conference scheduling in Fall 2025 a breeze!

Get ahead of the crowd and secure your preferred time slot for the Fall 2025 Parent-Teacher Conferences! This exclusive "First Dibs" opportunity allows you to choose your conference time before the general sign-up opens to the rest of the school community. Priority Access: Skip the line and pick the time that works best for your schedule. Flexibility: Choose from any available time slots ahead of other families. Convenience: Ensure that you get a time that aligns perfectly with your family’s busy schedule. For Fall 2025: This unique opportunity applies to the Fall 2025 Parent-Teacher Conferences—planning ahead has never been this easy! Parent-Teacher Conferences are a valuable opportunity to connect with your child’s teacher and gain insight into their academic journey. With this item, you can avoid the stress of competing for prime time slots and get the schedule that works best for you! Bid now for your chance at first dibs! Don’t miss out on this one-time opportunity to make conference scheduling in Fall 2025 a breeze!

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