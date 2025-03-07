Art of Giving Silent Auction

Bursting with imagination and individuality, “Wings of Wonder” is a striking collaborative artwork created by the students in Anne O’Keefe’s Elementary classroom.
Each child painted a white butterfly, bringing it to life with vibrant colors and unique designs. The butterflies are beautifully arranged and framed together on a dramatic black background, allowing their creativity to truly take flight. The contrast makes every detail pop—turning this into a gallery-worthy piece filled with movement, joy, and personality.
Rooted in the Montessori values of self-expression and beauty in nature, this artwork is both a visual statement and a meaningful celebration of each child’s individual voice within a unified whole.
Donation Value: Priceless
Bursting with imagination and individuality, “Wings of Wonder” is a striking collaborative artwork created by the students in Anne O’Keefe’s Elementary classroom.
Each child painted a white butterfly, bringing it to life with vibrant colors and unique designs. The butterflies are beautifully arranged and framed together on a dramatic black background, allowing their creativity to truly take flight. The contrast makes every detail pop—turning this into a gallery-worthy piece filled with movement, joy, and personality.
Rooted in the Montessori values of self-expression and beauty in nature, this artwork is both a visual statement and a meaningful celebration of each child’s individual voice within a unified whole.
Donation Value: Priceless
Nike Men's Dry Half Zip UV Top (XL, Valor Blue)
$25
Starting bid
Stay comfortable and stylish with the Nike Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Football Top in Valor Blue. A coaching staff favorite, this top features an updated crew-neck collar and stretchy woven panels at the chest and back for enhanced resistance to the elements. The exaggerated side splits provide a better fit, making it perfect for accommodating coaching communication packs.
A versatile, high-performance top that's ideal for both on and off the field!
Size: XL
Stay comfortable and stylish with the Nike Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Football Top in Valor Blue. A coaching staff favorite, this top features an updated crew-neck collar and stretchy woven panels at the chest and back for enhanced resistance to the elements. The exaggerated side splits provide a better fit, making it perfect for accommodating coaching communication packs.
A versatile, high-performance top that's ideal for both on and off the field!
Size: XL
Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Museum Masterpiece (Size Men's 11.5)
$75
Starting bid
Step into history with the Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Museum Masterpiece — a sneaker that transforms the iconic Air Max 1 into a work of art. Designed to celebrate Nike Air Max Month and honor legendary designer Tinker Hatfield, this retro-inspired pair features a marble-patterned multi-color leather upper that mirrors the floors of iconic museums. The exaggerated visible Air Max units and marble-textured midsole echo the original 1986 design.
Launched in March 2024, this limited-edition sneaker in size 11.5 retailed at $170, and is now valued at $250.
A must-have for sneakerheads and collectors alike!
Step into history with the Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Museum Masterpiece — a sneaker that transforms the iconic Air Max 1 into a work of art. Designed to celebrate Nike Air Max Month and honor legendary designer Tinker Hatfield, this retro-inspired pair features a marble-patterned multi-color leather upper that mirrors the floors of iconic museums. The exaggerated visible Air Max units and marble-textured midsole echo the original 1986 design.
Launched in March 2024, this limited-edition sneaker in size 11.5 retailed at $170, and is now valued at $250.
A must-have for sneakerheads and collectors alike!
Masters Golf Fan Pack
$40
Starting bid
Bring a touch of Augusta National to your game with this exclusive set of official Masters merchandise, generously donated by Dave Machin.
This golf-lover’s bundle includes a classic Masters green hat, a Masters Tervis tumbler, a set of Masters golf balls, and a Masters green koozie — all featuring the iconic tournament branding.
Perfect for any fan of the game or collector of golf memorabilia!
Bring a touch of Augusta National to your game with this exclusive set of official Masters merchandise, generously donated by Dave Machin.
This golf-lover’s bundle includes a classic Masters green hat, a Masters Tervis tumbler, a set of Masters golf balls, and a Masters green koozie — all featuring the iconic tournament branding.
Perfect for any fan of the game or collector of golf memorabilia!
Health & Wellness Bundle
$55
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a boost of energy and self-care with this wellness-inspired package! It includes a 3-class pass to Sedgefield Sweat, a Sedgefield Sweat tumbler, and two $25 gift cards to Vitality Bowls — perfect for delicious, nutrient-packed meals.
Sedgefield Sweat, owned and operated by Keystone mom Jen Virion, is conveniently located within walking distance of the school — making it easy to fit in a workout.
Vitality Bowls is also part of our Keystone family, proudly owned by Keystone dad Karthick Natarajan, and is a favorite spot for healthy eats.
This is a great opportunity to focus on your wellness while supporting two amazing local businesses within our school community!
Treat yourself to a boost of energy and self-care with this wellness-inspired package! It includes a 3-class pass to Sedgefield Sweat, a Sedgefield Sweat tumbler, and two $25 gift cards to Vitality Bowls — perfect for delicious, nutrient-packed meals.
Sedgefield Sweat, owned and operated by Keystone mom Jen Virion, is conveniently located within walking distance of the school — making it easy to fit in a workout.
Vitality Bowls is also part of our Keystone family, proudly owned by Keystone dad Karthick Natarajan, and is a favorite spot for healthy eats.
This is a great opportunity to focus on your wellness while supporting two amazing local businesses within our school community!
Goddard Galleries Photo Session
$75
Starting bid
Capture meaningful moments with a 30-minute professional photo session from Goddard Galleries, generously donated by Mindy Goddard, Keystone’s Lower Elementary Assistant Teacher. Whether you're looking for updated family portraits, seasonal snapshots, or a special keepsake, Mindy’s creative touch will deliver images you’ll cherish for years to come.
Capture meaningful moments with a 30-minute professional photo session from Goddard Galleries, generously donated by Mindy Goddard, Keystone’s Lower Elementary Assistant Teacher. Whether you're looking for updated family portraits, seasonal snapshots, or a special keepsake, Mindy’s creative touch will deliver images you’ll cherish for years to come.
SkillPop Gift Card
$35
Starting bid
Explore something new with a $75 SkillPop gift card, good toward any of their expert-led, in-person or virtual classes — from watercolor and photography to cooking and business skills.
SkillPop’s mission is to make hands-on learning fun and accessible, and with classes for every interest and skill level, there's something for everyone!
Gift cards never expire and can be used toward any class or product at SkillPop.com.
A great pick for lifelong learners and creative explorers!
Explore something new with a $75 SkillPop gift card, good toward any of their expert-led, in-person or virtual classes — from watercolor and photography to cooking and business skills.
SkillPop’s mission is to make hands-on learning fun and accessible, and with classes for every interest and skill level, there's something for everyone!
Gift cards never expire and can be used toward any class or product at SkillPop.com.
A great pick for lifelong learners and creative explorers!
Nike Men's Short Sleeve UV Polo, XL, Valor Blue
$25
Starting bid
Stay cool and comfortable with the Nike Player Short-Sleeve Football Top in Valor Blue. Featuring sweat-wicking technology, this polo helps keep you dry whether you're at the gym, practice, or the big game. The shoulder insets offer added stretch for mobility and ventilation, while a pop of contrasting team color adds a stylish touch.
A perfect combination of comfort and performance for athletes on the move!
Stay cool and comfortable with the Nike Player Short-Sleeve Football Top in Valor Blue. Featuring sweat-wicking technology, this polo helps keep you dry whether you're at the gym, practice, or the big game. The shoulder insets offer added stretch for mobility and ventilation, while a pop of contrasting team color adds a stylish touch.
A perfect combination of comfort and performance for athletes on the move!
Head of School Helper for a Day
$10
Starting bid
Your child will step into leadership as the Head of School Helper for a day! From greeting visitors to making announcements and helping with “important decisions,” this special role gives one or two children a unique look behind the scenes — and a whole lot of fun.
Your child will step into leadership as the Head of School Helper for a day! From greeting visitors to making announcements and helping with “important decisions,” this special role gives one or two children a unique look behind the scenes — and a whole lot of fun.
Elementary Teacher for a Day
$10
Starting bid
Let your child step into the spotlight as the Elementary Teacher for a Day! This special experience is reserved for an Elementary student and offers a fun, behind-the-scenes look at classroom leadership.
Let your child step into the spotlight as the Elementary Teacher for a Day! This special experience is reserved for an Elementary student and offers a fun, behind-the-scenes look at classroom leadership.
Get Movin’ and Groovin’ this Summer
$150
Starting bid
*1 Week of Summer Camp at MoveStudio Charlotte*
Give your child an unforgettable summer with 1 week of summer camp at MoveStudio Charlotte, located at 4418-E Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC 28205. MoveStudio offers a variety of themed camps that spark creativity and movement, including dance, yoga, creative movement, and more. Each week provides an age-appropriate version for preschool and elementary-aged groups.
Camp Hours: Monday to Friday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Total Value: $360
“We have such an exciting summer planned and can’t wait to share our joy for movement and dance with you and your families!”
Along with the 1 week of summer camp, your child will also receive MoveStudio swag to remember their fun experience!
Here are some of the fun and engaging themes your child can choose from:
June 9-13: "Wonderful World of Dance"
June 16-20: "Hip-hop Flip-flop"
June 23-27: "Shake It Off" Swifts
June 30 - July 3: "Party in the USA" (Half-Day Drop-in Camp)
July 7-11: "Dancing Pop Star"
July 14-18: "Hometown Hoedown"
July 21-25: "Musical Theater"
July 28-Aug 1: "Swifties Too"
Aug 4-8: "Pajama Party"
Aug 11-15: "Camp Creativity"
Aug 18-22: "Summer Rewind"
From dancing pop stars to pajama parties, there’s a theme for every child to enjoy. This is a fantastic way to keep kids active, creative, and engaged all summer long!
*1 Week of Summer Camp at MoveStudio Charlotte*
Give your child an unforgettable summer with 1 week of summer camp at MoveStudio Charlotte, located at 4418-E Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC 28205. MoveStudio offers a variety of themed camps that spark creativity and movement, including dance, yoga, creative movement, and more. Each week provides an age-appropriate version for preschool and elementary-aged groups.
Camp Hours: Monday to Friday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Total Value: $360
“We have such an exciting summer planned and can’t wait to share our joy for movement and dance with you and your families!”
Along with the 1 week of summer camp, your child will also receive MoveStudio swag to remember their fun experience!
Here are some of the fun and engaging themes your child can choose from:
June 9-13: "Wonderful World of Dance"
June 16-20: "Hip-hop Flip-flop"
June 23-27: "Shake It Off" Swifts
June 30 - July 3: "Party in the USA" (Half-Day Drop-in Camp)
July 7-11: "Dancing Pop Star"
July 14-18: "Hometown Hoedown"
July 21-25: "Musical Theater"
July 28-Aug 1: "Swifties Too"
Aug 4-8: "Pajama Party"
Aug 11-15: "Camp Creativity"
Aug 18-22: "Summer Rewind"
From dancing pop stars to pajama parties, there’s a theme for every child to enjoy. This is a fantastic way to keep kids active, creative, and engaged all summer long!
Stretch & Savor Package
$95
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a month of relaxation and rejuvenation with the Stretch & Savor Package! This package includes a One Month Unlimited Membership at Palestra Yoga, offering unlimited access to their yoga classes to help you stretch, unwind, and center yourself. Plus, enjoy a nutritious and delicious bite after your sessions with 2 $25 Vitality Bowls Gift Cards — perfect for fueling up with their smoothie bowls, juices, and more!
Treat yourself to a month of relaxation and rejuvenation with the Stretch & Savor Package! This package includes a One Month Unlimited Membership at Palestra Yoga, offering unlimited access to their yoga classes to help you stretch, unwind, and center yourself. Plus, enjoy a nutritious and delicious bite after your sessions with 2 $25 Vitality Bowls Gift Cards — perfect for fueling up with their smoothie bowls, juices, and more!
Steakhouse Excellence
$75
Starting bid
Savor a night of classic elegance with this $150 gift card to Ruth’s Chris Steak House, where sizzling perfection meets upscale dining. Known for their signature USDA Prime steaks, buttery sides, and exceptional service, Ruth’s Chris is the perfect setting for a celebration, date night, or indulgent evening out.
Whether you're dining on a filet, ribeye, or one of their decadent desserts, this gift card is your ticket to a truly unforgettable meal in a refined and welcoming atmosphere.
Savor a night of classic elegance with this $150 gift card to Ruth’s Chris Steak House, where sizzling perfection meets upscale dining. Known for their signature USDA Prime steaks, buttery sides, and exceptional service, Ruth’s Chris is the perfect setting for a celebration, date night, or indulgent evening out.
Whether you're dining on a filet, ribeye, or one of their decadent desserts, this gift card is your ticket to a truly unforgettable meal in a refined and welcoming atmosphere.
"Just Peachy" by Paige Adair
$80
Starting bid
Bring the sweetness of summer into your home with "Just Peachy," a vibrant and textured original artwork by Southern artist Paige Adair. This piece was part of her Staycation Collection, a celebration of the slower pace of the season and all the joyful moments that come with it.
Inspired by her Georgia roots and fond memories of homemade peach ice cream, Paige captures the essence of summertime with thick, creamy textures and warm, inviting tones. "Just Peachy" is a beautiful reminder to savor the simple pleasures.
To learn more about the artist and explore her full collection, visit paigeadairfineart.com.
Bring the sweetness of summer into your home with "Just Peachy," a vibrant and textured original artwork by Southern artist Paige Adair. This piece was part of her Staycation Collection, a celebration of the slower pace of the season and all the joyful moments that come with it.
Inspired by her Georgia roots and fond memories of homemade peach ice cream, Paige captures the essence of summertime with thick, creamy textures and warm, inviting tones. "Just Peachy" is a beautiful reminder to savor the simple pleasures.
To learn more about the artist and explore her full collection, visit paigeadairfineart.com.
Stadium Thrills Package: FC vs. Chicago Fire (May 17th)
$140
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable night of soccer with the Stadium Thrills Package! This package includes 2 Charlotte FC Tickets for the exciting match against Chicago Fire on Saturday, May 17th at 7:30 PM. Located in Section 344 (Club Level Access), these tickets offer an elevated view of the field, plus exclusive access to the club level for premium seating and amenities. With a face value of $140 per ticket, this is the perfect way to enjoy a top-tier sporting event in a vibrant atmosphere.
Generously donated by the Gukasov family, this is a fantastic opportunity to cheer on Charlotte FC in style!
Get ready for an unforgettable night of soccer with the Stadium Thrills Package! This package includes 2 Charlotte FC Tickets for the exciting match against Chicago Fire on Saturday, May 17th at 7:30 PM. Located in Section 344 (Club Level Access), these tickets offer an elevated view of the field, plus exclusive access to the club level for premium seating and amenities. With a face value of $140 per ticket, this is the perfect way to enjoy a top-tier sporting event in a vibrant atmosphere.
Generously donated by the Gukasov family, this is a fantastic opportunity to cheer on Charlotte FC in style!
Coffee and Car Wash Package
$75
Starting bid
Enjoy a refreshing coffee break and a spotless car with this Coffee and Car Wash Package! Included is a $120 Dilworth Car Wash Gift Card, perfect for any of their car wash or detailing services, and 2 $15 Stable Hand Gift Cards, ideal for grabbing a delicious cup of coffee at Stable Hand — a local favorite in the heart of SouthEnd, Charlotte, known for their thoughtful coffee, beer, natural wines, and food. Treat yourself to a clean car and a pick-me-up all in one!
Enjoy a refreshing coffee break and a spotless car with this Coffee and Car Wash Package! Included is a $120 Dilworth Car Wash Gift Card, perfect for any of their car wash or detailing services, and 2 $15 Stable Hand Gift Cards, ideal for grabbing a delicious cup of coffee at Stable Hand — a local favorite in the heart of SouthEnd, Charlotte, known for their thoughtful coffee, beer, natural wines, and food. Treat yourself to a clean car and a pick-me-up all in one!
“Joy” – Original String Art by Children’s House 1
$100
Starting bid
Bring a little sunshine into your space with this heartfelt piece of original artwork, lovingly created by the children in Lara Jacobs' Children’s House 1 class.
In true Montessori fashion, this collaborative piece reflects creativity, concentration, and the joyful spirit of hands-on learning. Using vibrant, colorful string on a clean white board, the children worked together to form the word “Joy”—a beautiful representation of the community and positivity they experience in their classroom every day.
This one-of-a-kind piece is not only a meaningful keepsake of your child's time at Keystone, but also a cheerful, modern addition to any space at home or work.
Donation Value: Priceless
Bring a little sunshine into your space with this heartfelt piece of original artwork, lovingly created by the children in Lara Jacobs' Children’s House 1 class.
In true Montessori fashion, this collaborative piece reflects creativity, concentration, and the joyful spirit of hands-on learning. Using vibrant, colorful string on a clean white board, the children worked together to form the word “Joy”—a beautiful representation of the community and positivity they experience in their classroom every day.
This one-of-a-kind piece is not only a meaningful keepsake of your child's time at Keystone, but also a cheerful, modern addition to any space at home or work.
Donation Value: Priceless
Zen & Nourish Package
$85
Starting bid
Find your balance and nourish your body with the Zen & Nourish Package! Enjoy a 60-Minute Private Yoga Session with Alight One, valued at $120, where you’ll receive personalized guidance to help you relax, stretch, and restore your energy. Afterward, treat yourself to something healthy and delicious with 2 $25 Vitality Bowls Gift Cards, perfect for enjoying their smoothie bowls, juices, and other nutritious options.
Find your balance and nourish your body with the Zen & Nourish Package! Enjoy a 60-Minute Private Yoga Session with Alight One, valued at $120, where you’ll receive personalized guidance to help you relax, stretch, and restore your energy. Afterward, treat yourself to something healthy and delicious with 2 $25 Vitality Bowls Gift Cards, perfect for enjoying their smoothie bowls, juices, and other nutritious options.
4-Night Mountain Getaway Package
$400
Starting bid
Escape to the beauty of the North Carolina mountains with this 4-night Mountain Getaway Package! Stay in a spacious 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home that comfortably sleeps at least 10 guests—perfect for families or groups looking for a relaxing retreat. Located just 30 minutes west of Boone, NC, and 20 minutes from Beech Mountain, you'll have access to stunning views and outdoor activities all year round. Whether it's skiing, hiking, or simply unwinding in nature, this home is the perfect base for your adventure. AWD or 4WD vehicle required to navigate the mountain roads. Rental available between 8/1/2025 and 8/1/2026 for $200 per night.
Escape to the beauty of the North Carolina mountains with this 4-night Mountain Getaway Package! Stay in a spacious 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home that comfortably sleeps at least 10 guests—perfect for families or groups looking for a relaxing retreat. Located just 30 minutes west of Boone, NC, and 20 minutes from Beech Mountain, you'll have access to stunning views and outdoor activities all year round. Whether it's skiing, hiking, or simply unwinding in nature, this home is the perfect base for your adventure. AWD or 4WD vehicle required to navigate the mountain roads. Rental available between 8/1/2025 and 8/1/2026 for $200 per night.
Future Star Tennis Package
$55
Starting bid
Serve up some excitement with the Future Star Tennis Package! This package includes 4 Jr Player Group Tennis Lessons with Charlotte City Tennis, valued at $140. Whether your child is just starting out or looking to sharpen their skills, these lessons offer expert coaching in a fun and supportive group environment. It’s a great opportunity for young athletes to build confidence, improve their technique, and fall in love with the game of tennis!
Serve up some excitement with the Future Star Tennis Package! This package includes 4 Jr Player Group Tennis Lessons with Charlotte City Tennis, valued at $140. Whether your child is just starting out or looking to sharpen their skills, these lessons offer expert coaching in a fun and supportive group environment. It’s a great opportunity for young athletes to build confidence, improve their technique, and fall in love with the game of tennis!
Game, Set, Match Package
$65
Starting bid
Serve up some fun and improve your game with the Game, Set, Match Package! This package includes 4 Adult Group Tennis Lessons with Charlotte City Tennis, valued at $125. Whether you're a beginner or looking to fine-tune your skills, these group lessons provide expert coaching in a social and supportive environment. It's a great way to stay active, meet new people, and elevate your tennis game!
Serve up some fun and improve your game with the Game, Set, Match Package! This package includes 4 Adult Group Tennis Lessons with Charlotte City Tennis, valued at $125. Whether you're a beginner or looking to fine-tune your skills, these group lessons provide expert coaching in a social and supportive environment. It's a great way to stay active, meet new people, and elevate your tennis game!
Framed Original Artwork by Abby Matthews
$100
Starting bid
Add charm and color to your home with this beautiful set of two original 11x14 paintings, lovingly created and generously donated by Keystone mom Abby Matthews. Abby sells her artwork on Etsy, where similar unframed originals typically list for $100 each.
These pieces feature bright, cheery pastel tones that bring a light and joyful energy to any space. Each painting is professionally framed in elegant gold, making them ready to display and perfect for elevating your home décor with a touch of warmth and sophistication.
Add charm and color to your home with this beautiful set of two original 11x14 paintings, lovingly created and generously donated by Keystone mom Abby Matthews. Abby sells her artwork on Etsy, where similar unframed originals typically list for $100 each.
These pieces feature bright, cheery pastel tones that bring a light and joyful energy to any space. Each painting is professionally framed in elegant gold, making them ready to display and perfect for elevating your home décor with a touch of warmth and sophistication.
Jump Into Fun Package
$50
Starting bid
Get ready for high-flying fun with the Jump Into Fun Package at Big Air! This action-packed package includes 4 passes for a one-hour jump session—a perfect way to bounce, flip, and soar through the air. Each pass comes with socks to keep you bouncing in comfort. After burning off all that energy, refuel with 2 slices of pizza and a refreshing soft drink per person. It’s the ultimate way to spend a day full of laughter, energy, and family fun!
Get ready for high-flying fun with the Jump Into Fun Package at Big Air! This action-packed package includes 4 passes for a one-hour jump session—a perfect way to bounce, flip, and soar through the air. Each pass comes with socks to keep you bouncing in comfort. After burning off all that energy, refuel with 2 slices of pizza and a refreshing soft drink per person. It’s the ultimate way to spend a day full of laughter, energy, and family fun!
2 Dozen Custom Deluxe Sugar Cookies by The Baked Byrd
$60
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone special!) to two dozen custom deluxe sugar cookies from The Baked Byrd, known for creating edible works of art that taste as amazing as they look.
Beautifully decorated and made with the finest ingredients, these cookies are perfect for birthdays, celebrations, holidays—or just because! Each order is fully customizable, so you can work with The Baked Byrd to design cookies that match your theme, color palette, or occasion.
Delicious, detailed, and made with love, these cookies are almost too pretty to eat… almost.
Treat yourself (or someone special!) to two dozen custom deluxe sugar cookies from The Baked Byrd, known for creating edible works of art that taste as amazing as they look.
Beautifully decorated and made with the finest ingredients, these cookies are perfect for birthdays, celebrations, holidays—or just because! Each order is fully customizable, so you can work with The Baked Byrd to design cookies that match your theme, color palette, or occasion.
Delicious, detailed, and made with love, these cookies are almost too pretty to eat… almost.
Beginner Knitting Lesson (Adults)
$35
Starting bid
Learn the relaxing art of knitting in this beginner-friendly lesson for up to 3 adults. You'll get step-by-step guidance, learn basic stitches, and start a simple project — no experience necessary. All materials included.
Learn the relaxing art of knitting in this beginner-friendly lesson for up to 3 adults. You'll get step-by-step guidance, learn basic stitches, and start a simple project — no experience necessary. All materials included.
Elementary Intermediate Knitting with Allyson
$10
Starting bid
A project-based knitting lesson for an elementary-aged child with some knitting experience. They'll grow their skills and confidence while completing a fun, age-appropriate project in this hands-on session.
A project-based knitting lesson for an elementary-aged child with some knitting experience. They'll grow their skills and confidence while completing a fun, age-appropriate project in this hands-on session.
Pizza Order Helper for a Day
$10
Starting bid
Does your elementary child love feeling important and being part of the action? They’ll get to be the Pizza Order Helper for the day — opening order envelopes, recording requests, making change, and helping count all the money at the end. A fun and practical behind-the-scenes role!
Does your elementary child love feeling important and being part of the action? They’ll get to be the Pizza Order Helper for the day — opening order envelopes, recording requests, making change, and helping count all the money at the end. A fun and practical behind-the-scenes role!
Sticker Making with Maury
$10
Starting bid
For one lucky elementary child: a creative sticker-making session with Maury! Your child will design, cut, and create their very own custom stickers while learning the fun basics of sticker design and production.
For one lucky elementary child: a creative sticker-making session with Maury! Your child will design, cut, and create their very own custom stickers while learning the fun basics of sticker design and production.
Kayak & Trailer
$100
Starting bid
Adventure awaits! This gently used large kayak (suitable for 2+ people) comes with a trailer — perfect for family paddles, lake days, or exploring nearby rivers. A great opportunity to enjoy the outdoors together.
Adventure awaits! This gently used large kayak (suitable for 2+ people) comes with a trailer — perfect for family paddles, lake days, or exploring nearby rivers. A great opportunity to enjoy the outdoors together.
Soccer Stars Summer Camp Package
$125
Starting bid
Get your young athlete ready for an action-packed week with the Soccer Stars Summer Camp Package at Queens University! This package includes 1 week of full or half-day summer camp, valued at $325, where campers will receive top-notch soccer training and develop their skills in a fun and supportive environment. Whether your child is just starting out or looking to take their game to the next level, this camp offers expert coaching, skill-building activities, and a great way to make lasting memories.
Get your young athlete ready for an action-packed week with the Soccer Stars Summer Camp Package at Queens University! This package includes 1 week of full or half-day summer camp, valued at $325, where campers will receive top-notch soccer training and develop their skills in a fun and supportive environment. Whether your child is just starting out or looking to take their game to the next level, this camp offers expert coaching, skill-building activities, and a great way to make lasting memories.
Date Night Blown Away Package
$100
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable evening with the Date Night Blown Away Package at Hot Glass Alley! This hands-on class, valued at $200, offers you and your partner a 30-minute one-on-one session with talented glassblowers where you’ll each create your own piece out of molten glass. As you work, enjoy a complimentary beer, glass of wine, or non-alcoholic beverage, along with a delicious charcuterie board. It’s the perfect blend of creativity, romance, and fun—a truly unique date night experience that you’ll remember forever!
Enjoy an unforgettable evening with the Date Night Blown Away Package at Hot Glass Alley! This hands-on class, valued at $200, offers you and your partner a 30-minute one-on-one session with talented glassblowers where you’ll each create your own piece out of molten glass. As you work, enjoy a complimentary beer, glass of wine, or non-alcoholic beverage, along with a delicious charcuterie board. It’s the perfect blend of creativity, romance, and fun—a truly unique date night experience that you’ll remember forever!
Family Fun Night Basket
$100
Starting bid
Bring the whole crew together with the Family Fun Night Basket—the perfect mix of games, treats, and local favorites for a memorable night in. Whether it’s a weekend tradition or a spontaneous evening of connection, this basket has something for everyone to enjoy.
Inside you’ll find:
•$75 Inizio Pizza Gift Card – perfect for family dinner
•$50 Batchmaker Gift Card – sweet treats the whole family will love
•Lego Set – creative fun for kids (and adults!)
•Trouble Board Game – a classic for all ages
•Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Game – fast-paced and hilarious
•Mancala – a timeless strategy favorite
•Justin’s Peanut Butter Cups – the sweet ending to a great night
A thoughtful combination of play and treats, this bundle is all about family connection and good times.
Bring the whole crew together with the Family Fun Night Basket—the perfect mix of games, treats, and local favorites for a memorable night in. Whether it’s a weekend tradition or a spontaneous evening of connection, this basket has something for everyone to enjoy.
Inside you’ll find:
•$75 Inizio Pizza Gift Card – perfect for family dinner
•$50 Batchmaker Gift Card – sweet treats the whole family will love
•Lego Set – creative fun for kids (and adults!)
•Trouble Board Game – a classic for all ages
•Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Game – fast-paced and hilarious
•Mancala – a timeless strategy favorite
•Justin’s Peanut Butter Cups – the sweet ending to a great night
A thoughtful combination of play and treats, this bundle is all about family connection and good times.
Creative Kids Art Package
$55
Starting bid
Let your child’s imagination run wild with the Creative Kids Art Package from Noah’s Art SouthPark! This package includes one month of weekly art classes plus unlimited access to Open Art Studio sessions, where kids can explore, create, and express themselves through hands-on art experiences.
Noah’s Art is a beloved part of the community, known for nurturing creativity and confidence in young artists. It’s the perfect gift for any child who loves to create!
Let your child’s imagination run wild with the Creative Kids Art Package from Noah’s Art SouthPark! This package includes one month of weekly art classes plus unlimited access to Open Art Studio sessions, where kids can explore, create, and express themselves through hands-on art experiences.
Noah’s Art is a beloved part of the community, known for nurturing creativity and confidence in young artists. It’s the perfect gift for any child who loves to create!
Shine On Stage Package
$55
Starting bid
Let your star take the spotlight with the Shine On Stage Package from Lumi School of Musical Theater! This $150 gift certificate can be used toward a variety of offerings including musical theater classes, birthday parties, or camps—perfect for young performers ready to sing, dance, and shine.
Lumi is dedicated to inspiring confidence and creativity in kids through the magic of performance.
Please note: excludes private lessons and productions. Certificate expires December 31, 2025.
Let your star take the spotlight with the Shine On Stage Package from Lumi School of Musical Theater! This $150 gift certificate can be used toward a variety of offerings including musical theater classes, birthday parties, or camps—perfect for young performers ready to sing, dance, and shine.
Lumi is dedicated to inspiring confidence and creativity in kids through the magic of performance.
Please note: excludes private lessons and productions. Certificate expires December 31, 2025.
Nature-Inspired Art Set by Hallie Manning
$40
Starting bid
Add a touch of whimsy and wonder to your home with this beautiful set of three original insect-themed art pieces, created and generously donated by Keystone mom Hallie Manning. Each piece captures the delicate detail and vibrant charm of nature’s tiny creatures, making this a unique and eye-catching addition to any space.
Whether displayed together or separately, this set is perfect for brightening up a child’s room, study nook, or art wall. Hallie’s work is known for its creativity and warmth, and this collection is a lovely reflection of her artistic talent and love of nature.
Add a touch of whimsy and wonder to your home with this beautiful set of three original insect-themed art pieces, created and generously donated by Keystone mom Hallie Manning. Each piece captures the delicate detail and vibrant charm of nature’s tiny creatures, making this a unique and eye-catching addition to any space.
Whether displayed together or separately, this set is perfect for brightening up a child’s room, study nook, or art wall. Hallie’s work is known for its creativity and warmth, and this collection is a lovely reflection of her artistic talent and love of nature.
Custom Portrait by Heather Gaines
$50
Starting bid
Capture a beloved pet or person in a unique, one-of-a-kind portrait, generously donated by Heather Gaines to support Keystone! This custom portrait will be created in mixed media, with Heather often using a combination of charcoal or ebony along with watercolor or ink washes to bring your subject to life with depth and character.
Sized at approximately 8”x8”, this beautiful, personal piece will be crafted with care, making it a perfect keepsake for years to come.
Please note that Heather will require 3 months to complete the portrait, ensuring every detail is thoughtfully captured.
A perfect way to immortalize a cherished pet or loved one, while supporting a wonderful cause!
Capture a beloved pet or person in a unique, one-of-a-kind portrait, generously donated by Heather Gaines to support Keystone! This custom portrait will be created in mixed media, with Heather often using a combination of charcoal or ebony along with watercolor or ink washes to bring your subject to life with depth and character.
Sized at approximately 8”x8”, this beautiful, personal piece will be crafted with care, making it a perfect keepsake for years to come.
Please note that Heather will require 3 months to complete the portrait, ensuring every detail is thoughtfully captured.
A perfect way to immortalize a cherished pet or loved one, while supporting a wonderful cause!
Climbing Made Easy – Inner Peaks Day Passes & Gear
$35
Starting bid
Ready to reach new heights? Whether you're a first-timer or looking to push your limits, Inner Peaks is here to help you get started on your climbing journey! With decades of experience and a welcoming environment, Inner Peaks has guided over 400,000 climbers to success.
This generous donation includes 2 day passes to climb and all the gear you need to experience the thrill of indoor climbing. Their expert team will ensure you're supported every step of the way as you explore new challenges and discover your flow.
Don't miss this opportunity to climb with confidence and have fun doing it!
Ready to reach new heights? Whether you're a first-timer or looking to push your limits, Inner Peaks is here to help you get started on your climbing journey! With decades of experience and a welcoming environment, Inner Peaks has guided over 400,000 climbers to success.
This generous donation includes 2 day passes to climb and all the gear you need to experience the thrill of indoor climbing. Their expert team will ensure you're supported every step of the way as you explore new challenges and discover your flow.
Don't miss this opportunity to climb with confidence and have fun doing it!
“Connected” – Collaborative Artwork by Children’s House 2
$100
Starting bid
Celebrate creativity, individuality, and community with “Connected,” a stunning large-scale collage created by the children in Teresa Hanlon’s Children’s House 2 class.
Each child crafted a unique piece using cardboard circles and colorful string, exploring shape, texture, and pattern through hands-on discovery. These individual works have been thoughtfully arranged and framed together as one beautiful, cohesive composition—symbolizing the connection between each child and the vibrant classroom community they’ve helped create.
Rooted in Montessori principles of independence, creativity, and collaboration, this artwork is both a visual delight and a meaningful reminder of the joy found in working together.
A perfect piece to display at home or in a shared space, where it’s sure to spark both admiration and smiles.
Donation Value: Priceless
Celebrate creativity, individuality, and community with “Connected,” a stunning large-scale collage created by the children in Teresa Hanlon’s Children’s House 2 class.
Each child crafted a unique piece using cardboard circles and colorful string, exploring shape, texture, and pattern through hands-on discovery. These individual works have been thoughtfully arranged and framed together as one beautiful, cohesive composition—symbolizing the connection between each child and the vibrant classroom community they’ve helped create.
Rooted in Montessori principles of independence, creativity, and collaboration, this artwork is both a visual delight and a meaningful reminder of the joy found in working together.
A perfect piece to display at home or in a shared space, where it’s sure to spark both admiration and smiles.
Donation Value: Priceless
Queen City Showdown: Charlotte FC vs. Columbus Crew (May 24)
$60
Starting bid
Feel the energy, hear the chants, and get this close to the action with 2 premium tickets to see Charlotte FC take on Columbus Crew on Friday, May 24 at 7:30 PM!
Generously donated by Amy and Rob Lovett, these seats are located in Section 101, Row 15—right behind the goal in the northwest end of the stadium. Valued at $60 per ticket, they’re just 15 rows from the field, offering an unbeatable view of the action and a spot surrounded by some of the most passionate fans in the stadium.
Tickets will be transferred to the winner via Ticketmaster using their email or mobile number.
Feel the energy, hear the chants, and get this close to the action with 2 premium tickets to see Charlotte FC take on Columbus Crew on Friday, May 24 at 7:30 PM!
Generously donated by Amy and Rob Lovett, these seats are located in Section 101, Row 15—right behind the goal in the northwest end of the stadium. Valued at $60 per ticket, they’re just 15 rows from the field, offering an unbeatable view of the action and a spot surrounded by some of the most passionate fans in the stadium.
Tickets will be transferred to the winner via Ticketmaster using their email or mobile number.
Battle of the Boroughs: Charlotte FC vs. NYC FC (July 12)
$60
Starting bid
Experience the electric atmosphere of Charlotte FC vs. New York City FC on Friday, July 12 at 7:30 PM with 2 incredible seats close to the field!
Donated by Amy and Rob Lovett, these seats are in Section 101, Row 15, right behind the goal in the northwest end of the stadium. Valued at $60 per ticket, they put you just 15 rows from the field, where the action is real and the fans bring the hype.
Tickets will be transferred to the winner via Ticketmaster using their email or mobile number.
Experience the electric atmosphere of Charlotte FC vs. New York City FC on Friday, July 12 at 7:30 PM with 2 incredible seats close to the field!
Donated by Amy and Rob Lovett, these seats are in Section 101, Row 15, right behind the goal in the northwest end of the stadium. Valued at $60 per ticket, they put you just 15 rows from the field, where the action is real and the fans bring the hype.
Tickets will be transferred to the winner via Ticketmaster using their email or mobile number.
An Italian Evening at Stagioni
$100
Starting bid
Treat yourself to an unforgettable dining experience with a $200 gift card to Stagioni, one of Charlotte’s most beloved Italian restaurants. Located in a beautifully restored Myers Park mansion, Stagioni offers a warm and inviting atmosphere paired with fresh, seasonal Italian cuisine.
Whether you're craving house-made pasta, wood-fired pizza, or elegant small plates, Stagioni delivers bold flavors and exceptional hospitality. Perfect for a romantic evening, a special celebration, or simply indulging in top-tier Italian fare.
Treat yourself to an unforgettable dining experience with a $200 gift card to Stagioni, one of Charlotte’s most beloved Italian restaurants. Located in a beautifully restored Myers Park mansion, Stagioni offers a warm and inviting atmosphere paired with fresh, seasonal Italian cuisine.
Whether you're craving house-made pasta, wood-fired pizza, or elegant small plates, Stagioni delivers bold flavors and exceptional hospitality. Perfect for a romantic evening, a special celebration, or simply indulging in top-tier Italian fare.
Wet Felting Experience with Lara Jacobs
$10
Starting bid
Let your child explore the magical, hands-on world of wet felting in this one-on-one creative session! Designed for any age, this experience invites children to play with color and texture while crafting a beautiful wool creation to take home.
Let your child explore the magical, hands-on world of wet felting in this one-on-one creative session! Designed for any age, this experience invites children to play with color and texture while crafting a beautiful wool creation to take home.
Pizza Day Helper
$10
Starting bid
Be the hero of lunchtime! One elementary child will get to help organize and hand out pizza and juice on Pizza Day — assisting with setup, checking orders, and making sure everyone gets the right slice. A behind-the-scenes role that’s full of fun and responsibility!
Be the hero of lunchtime! One elementary child will get to help organize and hand out pizza and juice on Pizza Day — assisting with setup, checking orders, and making sure everyone gets the right slice. A behind-the-scenes role that’s full of fun and responsibility!
Custom Quilt from Embroidered Squares
$50
Starting bid
Turn your child’s hand-embroidered squares into a treasured keepsake. This heartfelt service includes the design and creation of a quilt that captures the spirit and memories of their creative work — perfect for gifting or keeping.
Turn your child’s hand-embroidered squares into a treasured keepsake. This heartfelt service includes the design and creation of a quilt that captures the spirit and memories of their creative work — perfect for gifting or keeping.
Corks & Coffee Runs
$45
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the best of both worlds—a cozy night in and a stylish morning out—with this playful and perfectly paired package.
This bundle includes:
•2 bottles of wine (valued at $30 each) – ideal for unwinding after a long day or toasting to the weekend.
•2 gift cards to Stable Hand (valued at $15 each) – a South End favorite where café culture meets wine shop chic.
Whether you're in the mood for artisan coffee, curated wines, or locally sourced snacks, Stable Hand is the go-to spot for your next coffee run (or low-key happy hour).
With this package, you can sip, stroll, and support local—morning or night!
Treat yourself to the best of both worlds—a cozy night in and a stylish morning out—with this playful and perfectly paired package.
This bundle includes:
•2 bottles of wine (valued at $30 each) – ideal for unwinding after a long day or toasting to the weekend.
•2 gift cards to Stable Hand (valued at $15 each) – a South End favorite where café culture meets wine shop chic.
Whether you're in the mood for artisan coffee, curated wines, or locally sourced snacks, Stable Hand is the go-to spot for your next coffee run (or low-key happy hour).
With this package, you can sip, stroll, and support local—morning or night!
Storytime Surprise from Park Road Books
$50
Starting bid
Inspire a love of reading with this delightful literary package! It includes a $30 gift card to Park Road Books and seven staff-favorite children’s books, perfect for sparking imagination, laughter, and learning.
Park Road Books, Charlotte’s favorite independent bookstore, is a cherished local gem known for its knowledgeable staff and thoughtfully curated selections. This package offers a wonderful way to explore new stories, build a home library, or find the perfect gift for a young reader.
It’s a great opportunity to celebrate the magic of books while supporting a beloved local business in our community!
Inspire a love of reading with this delightful literary package! It includes a $30 gift card to Park Road Books and seven staff-favorite children’s books, perfect for sparking imagination, laughter, and learning.
Park Road Books, Charlotte’s favorite independent bookstore, is a cherished local gem known for its knowledgeable staff and thoughtfully curated selections. This package offers a wonderful way to explore new stories, build a home library, or find the perfect gift for a young reader.
It’s a great opportunity to celebrate the magic of books while supporting a beloved local business in our community!
Truvani Wellness Bundle
$100
Starting bid
Fuel your body and nourish your wellness routine with this incredible Truvani gift package, generously donated by Keystone mom and Truvani co-founder Vani Hari. Known for clean ingredients and uncompromising quality, Truvani products are designed to support your health—naturally.
This wellness-focused bundle includes:
•4 boxes of Truvani bars (12 bars per box)
•4 full-size bags of protein powder
•4 full-size bags of marine collagen
•2 Truvani tote bags, each including a glass jar and 2 shaker cups
Perfect for anyone looking to prioritize clean nutrition, whether you're jumpstarting a new health journey or simply stocking up on your favorite supplements.
Fuel your body and nourish your wellness routine with this incredible Truvani gift package, generously donated by Keystone mom and Truvani co-founder Vani Hari. Known for clean ingredients and uncompromising quality, Truvani products are designed to support your health—naturally.
This wellness-focused bundle includes:
•4 boxes of Truvani bars (12 bars per box)
•4 full-size bags of protein powder
•4 full-size bags of marine collagen
•2 Truvani tote bags, each including a glass jar and 2 shaker cups
Perfect for anyone looking to prioritize clean nutrition, whether you're jumpstarting a new health journey or simply stocking up on your favorite supplements.
Picture Perfect Family Session
$100
Starting bid
Capture sweet memories with the Picture Perfect Family Session! This package includes a 30-minute family portrait session with Rachel McCann, a talented photographer and beloved member of the Keystone staff. Whether you’re updating your family photos or celebrating a special season of life, Rachel’s warm approach and creative eye will ensure beautiful, timeless images you’ll treasure.
Capture sweet memories with the Picture Perfect Family Session! This package includes a 30-minute family portrait session with Rachel McCann, a talented photographer and beloved member of the Keystone staff. Whether you’re updating your family photos or celebrating a special season of life, Rachel’s warm approach and creative eye will ensure beautiful, timeless images you’ll treasure.
Parents' Night Out – Babysitting by Millie Hawthorne
$35
Starting bid
Enjoy a well-deserved evening off with 1 night of babysitting, generously donated by Keystone alumna Millie Hawthorne.
Millie is a trusted, responsible, and caring sitter with a genuine connection to the Keystone community. Whether you're planning a date night, dinner with friends, or just some quiet time to yourself, you can relax knowing your children are in capable hands.
Enjoy a well-deserved evening off with 1 night of babysitting, generously donated by Keystone alumna Millie Hawthorne.
Millie is a trusted, responsible, and caring sitter with a genuine connection to the Keystone community. Whether you're planning a date night, dinner with friends, or just some quiet time to yourself, you can relax knowing your children are in capable hands.
First Dibs for Parent-Teacher Conference Sign-Ups - Fall '25
$10
Starting bid
Get ahead of the crowd and secure your preferred time slot for the Fall 2025 Parent-Teacher Conferences! This exclusive "First Dibs" opportunity allows you to choose your conference time before the general sign-up opens to the rest of the school community.
Priority Access: Skip the line and pick the time that works best for your schedule.
Flexibility: Choose from any available time slots ahead of other families.
Convenience: Ensure that you get a time that aligns perfectly with your family’s busy schedule.
For Fall 2025: This unique opportunity applies to the Fall 2025 Parent-Teacher Conferences—planning ahead has never been this easy!
Parent-Teacher Conferences are a valuable opportunity to connect with your child’s teacher and gain insight into their academic journey. With this item, you can avoid the stress of competing for prime time slots and get the schedule that works best for you!
Bid now for your chance at first dibs! Don’t miss out on this one-time opportunity to make conference scheduling in Fall 2025 a breeze!
Get ahead of the crowd and secure your preferred time slot for the Fall 2025 Parent-Teacher Conferences! This exclusive "First Dibs" opportunity allows you to choose your conference time before the general sign-up opens to the rest of the school community.
Priority Access: Skip the line and pick the time that works best for your schedule.
Flexibility: Choose from any available time slots ahead of other families.
Convenience: Ensure that you get a time that aligns perfectly with your family’s busy schedule.
For Fall 2025: This unique opportunity applies to the Fall 2025 Parent-Teacher Conferences—planning ahead has never been this easy!
Parent-Teacher Conferences are a valuable opportunity to connect with your child’s teacher and gain insight into their academic journey. With this item, you can avoid the stress of competing for prime time slots and get the schedule that works best for you!
Bid now for your chance at first dibs! Don’t miss out on this one-time opportunity to make conference scheduling in Fall 2025 a breeze!
First in line Parent Teacher Conference Signup - Spring '26
$10
Starting bid
Get ahead of the crowd and secure your preferred time slot for the Spring 2026 Parent-Teacher Conferences! This exclusive "First Dibs" opportunity allows you to choose your conference time before the general sign-up opens to the rest of the school community.
Priority Access: Skip the line and pick the time that works best for your schedule.
Flexibility: Choose from any available time slots ahead of other families.
Convenience: Ensure that you get a time that aligns perfectly with your family’s busy schedule.
For Spring 2026: This unique opportunity applies to the Spring 2026 Parent-Teacher Conferences—planning ahead has never been this easy!
Parent-Teacher Conferences are a valuable opportunity to connect with your child’s teacher and gain insight into their academic journey. With this item, you can avoid the stress of competing for prime time slots and get the schedule that works best for you!
Bid now for your chance at first dibs! Don’t miss out on this one-time opportunity to make conference scheduling in Spring 2026 a breeze!
Get ahead of the crowd and secure your preferred time slot for the Spring 2026 Parent-Teacher Conferences! This exclusive "First Dibs" opportunity allows you to choose your conference time before the general sign-up opens to the rest of the school community.
Priority Access: Skip the line and pick the time that works best for your schedule.
Flexibility: Choose from any available time slots ahead of other families.
Convenience: Ensure that you get a time that aligns perfectly with your family’s busy schedule.
For Spring 2026: This unique opportunity applies to the Spring 2026 Parent-Teacher Conferences—planning ahead has never been this easy!
Parent-Teacher Conferences are a valuable opportunity to connect with your child’s teacher and gain insight into their academic journey. With this item, you can avoid the stress of competing for prime time slots and get the schedule that works best for you!
Bid now for your chance at first dibs! Don’t miss out on this one-time opportunity to make conference scheduling in Spring 2026 a breeze!
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