Art of Gratitude Silent Auction

Indulge in a luxurious fragrance experience with this beautifully curated combo: a $50 gift card to The Oil Lady, Winston-Salem’s coveted destination for premium body oils, designer-inspired scents, and rich home fragrances — paired with an elegant Candle Basket featuring five premium candles, a decorative candle warmer, a rechargeable electric lighter, and a sleek wick trimmer. Perfect for anyone who loves ambiance, self-care, and beautifully scented spaces. This set brings pure comfort, luxury, and irresistible fragrance into any home.