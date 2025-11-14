Art of Gratitude Silent Auction

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A beautifully hand-crafted seasonal arrangement from Zael’s Florist, featuring a rich blend of autumn florals, textural greenery, and warm holiday accents. Designed to bring elegance and charm to any gathering, this centerpiece adds a welcoming glow to your table, entryway, or buffet for the perfect Friendsgiving or Thanksgiving celebration.
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Step into the holidays with this charming Christmas-Ready Basket, complete with a decorative wreath, a stylish table runner, coordinating dish towels, festive napkins, a Christmas-tree cheese board, and a set of 12 holiday drink glasses. A ready-made bundle to make your home sparkle.
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A Thanksgiving-ready cake crafted by Celebrity Baker Ta’Nisha of Sifted Sugar. Made-from-scratch, sealed fresh, and beautifully finished — the perfect showstopper for your holiday table.
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A relaxing gift bundle complete with four stylish mugs, a curated selection of hot-chocolate blends, and a luxuriously soft blanket. The perfect way to unwind this season.
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Enjoy a luxurious Italian leather handbag along with a beautifully detailed statue of two women, celebrating friendship, connection, and womanhood. A perfect combination of fashion and art for someone who loves unique, meaningful pieces.
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A handcrafted holiday cake from Celebrity Baker Ta’Nisha of Sifted Sugar. Rich, flavorful, and made with her signature touch — a standout addition to any Thanksgiving celebration.
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A stunning, custom-designed centerpiece from Zael’s Florist, overflowing with vibrant fall blooms, lush greenery, and festive seasonal accents. Crafted to bring warmth, color, and holiday cheer to any table, this arrangement is the perfect showpiece for your Friendsgiving feast or Thanksgiving celebration.
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Indulge in a luxurious fragrance experience with this beautifully curated combo: a $50 gift card to The Oil Lady, Winston-Salem’s coveted destination for premium body oils, designer-inspired scents, and rich home fragrances — paired with an elegant Candle Basket featuring five premium candles, a decorative candle warmer, a rechargeable electric lighter, and a sleek wick trimmer. Perfect for anyone who loves ambiance, self-care, and beautifully scented spaces. This set brings pure comfort, luxury, and irresistible fragrance into any home.
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Enjoy a 30-minute photography session with MN Photography, including 8 beautifully edited images and the option to purchase additional photos. Perfect for family portraits, branding shots, holiday photos, or capturing a special moment.
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Host your next celebration, shower, meeting, or creative gathering at the historic Delta Arts Center. Package includes a 4-hour rental of the main gallery, access to tables and chairs, coordinator support, and early access for set-up. A perfect space that blends culture, beauty, and community.
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A beautifully curated Wine Lover’s Basket featuring two bottles of smooth, thoughtfully selected wines — one red and one white — paired with a set of four elegant Lenox wine glasses. This basket also includes an artisanal charcuterie board, assorted chocolates, pretzels, and gourmet nuts. Perfect for hosting, gifting, or unwinding at home, it delivers a delicious blend of flavor and sophistication. Sip, snack, and savor.
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A beautifully crafted Italian leather purse made with rich, genuine leather and classic detailing. Stylish, durable, and effortlessly chic — the perfect everyday statement piece.
Starting bid
An artisan cake baked fresh by Celebrity Baker Ta’Nisha of Sifted Sugar. Known for her custom recipes and award-winning designs, this dessert arrives ready to serve and guaranteed to impress your guests.
Starting bid
Try your luck with a fun and exciting Lottery Basket packed with a variety of scratch-off tickets. From quick-win games to big-jackpot chances, this basket delivers thrill, anticipation, and maybe even a little Friendsgiving magic. A perfect blend of fun, hope, and the possibility of a holiday surprise.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!