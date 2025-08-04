Art of The Ages - Dallas

Garland, TX 75040, USA
Can't attend but want to support the cause? This ticket will provide admission for a student or artist.
Logo Inclusion, choice of Black Canon branded t-shirt, 2 tickets to the event.
All sponsor packages include prominent logo/designation in “Thank You” recap and on The Black Canon website and social channels
Promotion on The Black Canon Social Channels
In-event call outs and logo display
Exposure to tastemakers and the Dallas art community
Logo inclusion, choice of Black Canon branded hoodie or crewneck, 1 hour virtual fireside chat with co-founders of The Black Canon, 3 tickets to the event.
All sponsor packages include prominent logo/designation in “Thank You” recap and on The Black Canon website and social channels
Promotion on The Black Canon Social Channels
In-event call outs and logo display
Exposure to tastemakers and the Dallas art community.
Logo inclusion as presenting sponsor (in all marketing materials), Black Canon branded Swag Bag, Ability to place item in gift bag, opportunity for remarks at reception, 5 tickets to event.
All sponsor packages include prominent logo/designation in “Thank You” recap and on The Black Canon website and social channels
Promotion on The Black Canon Social Channels
In-event call outs and logo display
Exposure to tastemakers and the Dallas art community.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing