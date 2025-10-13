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The Black Canon Collection Corporation

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Art of the Ages Silent Auction

Original School Daze Movie Poster (1988) Value: $400 item
Original School Daze Movie Poster (1988) Value: $400
$150

Starting bid

Original School Daze Movie Poster (1988)
Own a piece of cinematic history with this authentic poster from Spike Lee’s groundbreaking film School Daze. A bold and stylish visual from the late 1980s, the poster captures the energy of Lee’s classic exploration of culture, identity, and activism at a historically Black college. A must-have collectible for film lovers and admirers of Spike Lee’s legacy.


Value: $400


Unframed. Rolled.

Size 27x41


From The Black Canon Collection.

Jackie Robinson LIFE Magazine (1950) Value - $175 item
Jackie Robinson LIFE Magazine (1950) Value - $175
$75

Starting bid

An original Life Magazine from May 8, 1950, featuring Jackie Robinson on the cover. This historic issue captures the legendary trailblazer who broke baseball’s color barrier and became an enduring symbol of courage and progress. Pre-owned in fair/good condition, it’s a meaningful collectible for sports fans and history enthusiasts alike.


Value: $175


Fair/Good condition. Has mailing label.


From The Black Canon Collection.

Dallas Mavericks Signed Derrick Lively II Jersey item
Dallas Mavericks Signed Derrick Lively II Jersey item
Dallas Mavericks Signed Derrick Lively II Jersey
$125

Starting bid

Nike/NBA Authentic Dallas Mavericks jersey signed by Derrick Lively.


Value $250.


Donated by the Dallas Mavericks.

Original Movie Poster: Juice (1992) Value: $75 item
Original Movie Poster: Juice (1992) Value: $75
$30

Starting bid

This authentic poster from the 1992 cult classic Juice spotlights Tupac Shakur in his breakout film role alongside Omar Epps. A gripping story of friendship, loyalty, and power in the streets of New York, Juice became a defining film of the 1990s hip-hop era. This original poster is both a collectible piece of cinema history and a tribute to Tupac’s enduring cultural impact.


Value: $40


Unframed. Rolled.

Size: 27x40


From The Black Canon Collection.

Original Shaft's Big Score Poster (1972) Value $100 item
Original Shaft's Big Score Poster (1972) Value $100
$40

Starting bid

This authentic poster from the 1972 sequel to Shaft features Richard Roundtree reprising his iconic role as private detective John Shaft. Packed with action, style, and a powerful soundtrack, Shaft’s Big Score! cemented the franchise’s place in Blaxploitation film history. A striking collectible that celebrates the cool, fearless energy of 1970s Black cinema.


Value: $50


Unframed. Rolled.

Size 27x40

Some creasing on poster. Writing on back of poster. Minor tears.


From The Black Canon Collection.

Autographed Glen Rice U of M Player Booklet (Value $100) item
Autographed Glen Rice U of M Player Booklet (Value $100) item
Autographed Glen Rice U of M Player Booklet (Value $100)
$75

Starting bid

2012-2013 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Collegiate Auto Booklet, Authentic Signature from Glen Rice, University of Michigan, with team patch. 11/99


Value: $100


From the Private Collection of Justin Trapp.

Original Poster: She's Gotta Have It (1986) Value: $300 item
Original Poster: She's Gotta Have It (1986) Value: $300
$200

Starting bid

Own a piece of film history with this authentic poster from Spike Lee’s groundbreaking debut feature. Celebrated for its bold storytelling and cultural impact, She’s Gotta Have It helped usher in a new era of independent Black cinema. A collector’s treasure and a striking display piece.


Value: $300


Folded. 27x41.


From the private collection of Cheryl Day.

Family Portrait + Luxury Hotel Stay (Value: $5,000) item
Family Portrait + Luxury Hotel Stay (Value: $5,000)
$300

Starting bid

Exclusive Family portrait plus Luxury Hotel Stay in New York or Miami (Bradford World Renown Portraiture).

Be photographed by World Renowned Bradford in either his New York or Miami location. Package includes a 20" wall portrait on canvas with lavish artistry plus a one-night stay at either the luxurious Opus Westchester or the ultra-chic EAST Miami Hotel.

Package does not include transportation.

Hotel must be used in conjunction with the portrait. No pets. Winning bidder must contact Bradford Portraits for a mutually agreed upon date and for hotel booking.


Value: $5,000


Bradford Portraits

Gourmet Gift Basket Gift Certificate (Value: $25) item
Gourmet Gift Basket Gift Certificate (Value: $25)
$10

Starting bid

Digital Gift Certificate


Value: $25


GourmetGiftBaskets.com

"Family Roots Since 2002"

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