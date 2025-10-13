Art of the Ages Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Original School Daze Movie Poster (1988)
Own a piece of cinematic history with this authentic poster from Spike Lee’s groundbreaking film School Daze. A bold and stylish visual from the late 1980s, the poster captures the energy of Lee’s classic exploration of culture, identity, and activism at a historically Black college. A must-have collectible for film lovers and admirers of Spike Lee’s legacy.
Value: $400
Unframed. Rolled.
Size 27x41
From The Black Canon Collection.
Starting bid
An original Life Magazine from May 8, 1950, featuring Jackie Robinson on the cover. This historic issue captures the legendary trailblazer who broke baseball’s color barrier and became an enduring symbol of courage and progress. Pre-owned in fair/good condition, it’s a meaningful collectible for sports fans and history enthusiasts alike.
Value: $175
Fair/Good condition. Has mailing label.
From The Black Canon Collection.
Starting bid
Nike/NBA Authentic Dallas Mavericks jersey signed by Derrick Lively.
Value $250.
Donated by the Dallas Mavericks.
Starting bid
This authentic poster from the 1992 cult classic Juice spotlights Tupac Shakur in his breakout film role alongside Omar Epps. A gripping story of friendship, loyalty, and power in the streets of New York, Juice became a defining film of the 1990s hip-hop era. This original poster is both a collectible piece of cinema history and a tribute to Tupac’s enduring cultural impact.
Value: $40
Unframed. Rolled.
Size: 27x40
From The Black Canon Collection.
Starting bid
This authentic poster from the 1972 sequel to Shaft features Richard Roundtree reprising his iconic role as private detective John Shaft. Packed with action, style, and a powerful soundtrack, Shaft’s Big Score! cemented the franchise’s place in Blaxploitation film history. A striking collectible that celebrates the cool, fearless energy of 1970s Black cinema.
Value: $50
Unframed. Rolled.
Size 27x40
Some creasing on poster. Writing on back of poster. Minor tears.
From The Black Canon Collection.
Starting bid
2012-2013 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Collegiate Auto Booklet, Authentic Signature from Glen Rice, University of Michigan, with team patch. 11/99
Value: $100
From the Private Collection of Justin Trapp.
Starting bid
Own a piece of film history with this authentic poster from Spike Lee’s groundbreaking debut feature. Celebrated for its bold storytelling and cultural impact, She’s Gotta Have It helped usher in a new era of independent Black cinema. A collector’s treasure and a striking display piece.
Value: $300
Folded. 27x41.
From the private collection of Cheryl Day.
Starting bid
Exclusive Family portrait plus Luxury Hotel Stay in New York or Miami (Bradford World Renown Portraiture).
Be photographed by World Renowned Bradford in either his New York or Miami location. Package includes a 20" wall portrait on canvas with lavish artistry plus a one-night stay at either the luxurious Opus Westchester or the ultra-chic EAST Miami Hotel.
Package does not include transportation.
Hotel must be used in conjunction with the portrait. No pets. Winning bidder must contact Bradford Portraits for a mutually agreed upon date and for hotel booking.
Value: $5,000
Bradford Portraits
Starting bid
Digital Gift Certificate
Value: $25
GourmetGiftBaskets.com
"Family Roots Since 2002"
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