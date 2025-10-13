Art of the Ages Silent Auction

Exclusive Family portrait plus Luxury Hotel Stay in New York or Miami (Bradford World Renown Portraiture).

Be photographed by World Renowned Bradford in either his New York or Miami location. Package includes a 20" wall portrait on canvas with lavish artistry plus a one-night stay at either the luxurious Opus Westchester or the ultra-chic EAST Miami Hotel.

Package does not include transportation.

Hotel must be used in conjunction with the portrait. No pets. Winning bidder must contact Bradford Portraits for a mutually agreed upon date and for hotel booking.





Value: $5,000





Bradford Portraits