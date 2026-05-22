First Things Foundation Inc

Hosted by

First Things Foundation Inc

About this event

Art of Tamada: A Toast to the Upstate

1320 Hampton Ave Ext STE 3

Greenville, SC 29601, USA

Early Bird: Shovels & Rope Concert Ticket
$45
Available until Aug 1

Includes general admission access to the Saturday night concert at Hampton Station with Shovels & Rope, special guest Carrie Menolakos, and Darby Wilcox.

This ticket does not include the Art of Tamada Day Sessions or the Supra Concert Experience.

Early Bird: Supra Concert Experience
$225
Available until Aug 1

Includes the pre concert Supra and the Saturday night concert at Hampton Station. The Supra includes dinner, drinks, wine, toasts, and reserved table seating near the stage before the music begins.

Early Bird: Art of Tamada Day Sessions
$50
Available until Aug 1

Includes the Saturday daytime gathering at Keipi Restaurant: Speakers’ Coffee, Tamada training with John Heers and Evan Debiasse, and talks from Dcn. Nicholas Kotar, Holly Hickman, and Justin Marler. This ticket does not include the Saturday night concert or the Supra Concert Experience.

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