Art of Tamada: A Toast to the Upstate

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About this event
Includes general admission access to the Saturday night concert at Hampton Station with Shovels & Rope, special guest Carrie Menolakos, and Darby Wilcox.
This ticket does not include the Art of Tamada Day Sessions or the Supra Concert Experience.
Includes the pre concert Supra and the Saturday night concert at Hampton Station. The Supra includes dinner, drinks, wine, toasts, and reserved table seating near the stage before the music begins.
Includes the Saturday daytime gathering at Keipi Restaurant: Speakers’ Coffee, Tamada training with John Heers and Evan Debiasse, and talks from Dcn. Nicholas Kotar, Holly Hickman, and Justin Marler. This ticket does not include the Saturday night concert or the Supra Concert Experience.
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